openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-advertising-id

by applike
1.0.11 (see all)

React Native bridge for fetching advertising info on iOS and Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Advertising API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-advertising-id

npm version

Consistent access to Advertising Id (AAID/GAID and IDFA) for Android and iOS on React Native.

TOC

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-advertising-id --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-advertising-id

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-advertising-id and add RNAdvertisingId.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNAdvertisingId.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import info.applike.advertisingid.RNAdvertisingIdPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNAdvertisingIdPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-advertising-id'
project(':react-native-advertising-id').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-advertising-id/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-advertising-id')
  3. Update your mainfest.xml and declare that your app is an Ad Manager app, as instructed on Google's Ad Manager guide:
<manifest>
    <application>
        <meta-data
            android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP"
            android:value="true"/>
    </application>
</manifest>

Usage

react-native-advertising-id module provides a method getAdvertisingId() that returns a Promise. This resolves in an object containing advertisingId as a string representing the GAID/AAID or IDFA depending on the platform, and isLimitAdTrackingEnabled indicating wether the user opted to restrict the usage of his AdvertisingId or not. (Note: If enabled on iOS, advertisingId will result in an empty string).

import RNAdvertisingId from 'react-native-advertising-id';

  RNAdvertisingId.getAdvertisingId()
    .then(response => {
      this.setState({
        advertisingId: response.advertisingId,
        isLimitAdTrackingEnabled: response.isLimitAdTrackingEnabled,
      });
    })
    .catch(error => console.error(error));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rna
react-native-apple-ads-attributionA React Native module to get Apple Search Ads Attribution API on iOS
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
62

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial