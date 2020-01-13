Consistent access to Advertising Id (AAID/GAID and IDFA) for Android and iOS on React Native.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-advertising-id --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-advertising-id

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-advertising-id and add RNAdvertisingId.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNAdvertisingId.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java

Add import info.applike.advertisingid.RNAdvertisingIdPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNAdvertisingIdPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-advertising-id' project ( ':react-native-advertising-id' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-advertising-id/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-advertising-id' ) Update your mainfest.xml and declare that your app is an Ad Manager app, as instructed on Google's Ad Manager guide:

< manifest > < application > < meta-data android:name = "com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP" android:value = "true" /> </ application > </ manifest >

Usage

react-native-advertising-id module provides a method getAdvertisingId() that returns a Promise. This resolves in an object containing advertisingId as a string representing the GAID/AAID or IDFA depending on the platform, and isLimitAdTrackingEnabled indicating wether the user opted to restrict the usage of his AdvertisingId or not. (Note: If enabled on iOS, advertisingId will result in an empty string).