Consistent access to Advertising Id (AAID/GAID and IDFA) for Android and iOS on React Native.
$ npm install react-native-advertising-id --save
$ react-native link react-native-advertising-id
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-advertising-id and add
RNAdvertisingId.xcodeproj
libRNAdvertisingId.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import info.applike.advertisingid.RNAdvertisingIdPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNAdvertisingIdPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-advertising-id'
project(':react-native-advertising-id').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-advertising-id/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-advertising-id')
mainfest.xml and declare that your app is an Ad Manager app, as instructed on Google's Ad Manager guide:
<manifest>
<application>
<meta-data
android:name="com.google.android.gms.ads.AD_MANAGER_APP"
android:value="true"/>
</application>
</manifest>
react-native-advertising-id module provides a method
getAdvertisingId() that returns a Promise.
This resolves in an object containing
advertisingId as a string representing the GAID/AAID or IDFA depending on the platform, and
isLimitAdTrackingEnabled indicating wether the user opted to restrict the usage of his AdvertisingId or not. (Note: If enabled on iOS, advertisingId will result in an empty string).
import RNAdvertisingId from 'react-native-advertising-id';
RNAdvertisingId.getAdvertisingId()
.then(response => {
this.setState({
advertisingId: response.advertisingId,
isLimitAdTrackingEnabled: response.isLimitAdTrackingEnabled,
});
})
.catch(error => console.error(error));