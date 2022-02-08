A simple and robust library for creating & displaying Admob Native Advanced Ads in your React Native App using Native Views.

If you are working on a React Native Application, you might feel limited when it comes to displaying ads that look beautiful and match your app's look and feel. Usually when you show ads in your app, they are loaded inside a WebView and that is why you cannot modify them except changing the width and height in some cases.

How is this library different?

We on the other hand do not load ads in a WebView. We use a more complex, Native Advanced ad format to display ads. We request Admob servers to send us the ad information such as images, headlines, videos etc. Then we send this information over the bridge to React Native and render it in React Native's View and Text components execpt a few exceptions where we use our own custom components.

Can I design the ads myself?

Yes absolutely you can! There are no limiations. You can design ads that look just like your App's design and colors.

I need other ad formats too, which library do you recommend?

There are a bunch of projects trying to figure out showing ads on react-native. Most are not maintained properly. I would recommend that you use react-native-admob/admob by @wjaykim. Banners, Interstitials, AdOpen and Rewarded, Rewarded Interstital ads are supported.

Features

Admob Native Advanced Ads format Cross Platform (iOS and Android) Identical Working on both platforms You can create your ads from ground up as you desire, no limits. No need to manage any .xml or .xib layout files! AutoRefresh ad at specific intervals Support for Video Ads Ad Mediation (Especially Facebook Ads Mediation(Video & Banners)) Ad Targeting Typescript definitions

Installation

Old documentation

If you are looking for the documentation for version 0.3.9 and below, head here

