A simple and robust library for creating & displaying Admob Native Advanced Ads in your React Native App using Native Views.
If you are working on a React Native Application, you might feel limited when it comes to displaying ads that look beautiful and match your app's look and feel. Usually when you show ads in your app, they are loaded inside a WebView and that is why you cannot modify them except changing the width and height in some cases.
We on the other hand do not load ads in a WebView. We use a more complex, Native Advanced ad format to display ads. We request Admob servers to send us the ad information such as images, headlines, videos etc. Then we send this information over the bridge to React Native and render it in React Native's View and Text components execpt a few exceptions where we use our own custom components.
Yes absolutely you can! There are no limiations. You can design ads that look just like your App's design and colors.
There are a bunch of projects trying to figure out showing ads on react-native. Most are not maintained properly. I would recommend that you use react-native-admob/admob by @wjaykim. Banners, Interstitials, AdOpen and Rewarded, Rewarded Interstital ads are supported.
If you are looking for the documentation for version
0.3.9 and below, head here
It costs me alot of time to keep the library updated and address all the bugs & issues. If this library has helped you support me on patreon.
That is awesome news! There is alot happening at a very fast pace in this library right now. Every little help is precious. You can contribute in many ways:
This library is licensed under the MIT license.
Copyright © Ammar Ahmed (@ammarahm-ed)
I’ve used this library both professionally and in my side projects. It’s easy to use, however, it’s a bit lacking in terms of customizability, and I would appreciate a more flexible API. One major issue is that the IOS is not releasing memory. I have opened the issue but still have not resolved by the maintainer.