A react-native module for Google AdMob Banners, Interstitials, Rewarded Videos and also DFP Banners.
The banner types are implemented as components while the interstitial and rewarded video have an imperative API.
You can use npm or Yarn to install the latest beta version:
npm:
npm i --save react-native-admob@next
Yarn:
yarn add react-native-admob@next
In order to use this library, you have to link it to your project first. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.
Alternatively for iOS you can install the library with CocoaPods by adding a line to your
Podfile;
pod 'react-native-admob', path: '../node_modules/react-native-admob'
For iOS you will have to add the Google Mobile Ads SDK to your Xcode project.
On Android the AdMob library code is part of Play Services, which is automatically added when this library is linked.
But you still have to manually update your
AndroidManifest.xml, as described in the Google Mobile Ads SDK documentation.
import {
AdMobBanner,
AdMobInterstitial,
PublisherBanner,
AdMobRewarded,
} from 'react-native-admob'
// Display a banner
<AdMobBanner
adSize="fullBanner"
adUnitID="your-admob-unit-id"
testDevices={[AdMobBanner.simulatorId]}
onAdFailedToLoad={error => console.error(error)}
/>
// Display a DFP Publisher banner
<PublisherBanner
adSize="fullBanner"
adUnitID="your-admob-unit-id"
testDevices={[PublisherBanner.simulatorId]}
onAdFailedToLoad={error => console.error(error)}
onAppEvent={event => console.log(event.name, event.info)}
/>
// Display an interstitial
AdMobInterstitial.setAdUnitID('your-admob-unit-id');
AdMobInterstitial.setTestDevices([AdMobInterstitial.simulatorId]);
AdMobInterstitial.requestAd().then(() => AdMobInterstitial.showAd());
// Display a rewarded ad
AdMobRewarded.setAdUnitID('your-admob-unit-id');
AdMobRewarded.requestAd().then(() => AdMobRewarded.showAd());
For a full example reference to the example project.
adSize
Corresponding to iOS framework banner size constants
|Value
|Description
|Availability
|Size (WxH)
|
banner
|Standard Banner
|Phones and Tablets
|320x50
|
largeBanner
|Large Banner
|Phones and Tablets
|320x100
|
mediumRectangle
|IAB Medium Rectangle
|Phones and Tablets
|300x250
|
fullBanner
|IAB Full-Size Banner
|Tablets
|468x60
|
leaderboard
|IAB Leaderboard
|Tablets
|728x90
|
smartBannerPortrait
smartBannerLandscape
|Smart Banner
|Phones and Tablets
|Screen width x 32|50|90
Note: There is no
smartBannerPortrait and
smartBannerLandscape on Android. Both prop values will map to
smartBanner
onAdLoaded
Accepts a function. Called when an ad is received.
onAdFailedToLoad
Accepts a function. Called when an ad request failed.
onAdOpened
Accepts a function. Called when an ad opens an overlay that covers the screen.
onAdClosed
Accepts a function. Called when the user is about to return to the application after clicking on an ad.
onAdLeftApplication
Accepts a function. Called when a user click will open another app (such as the App Store), backgrounding the current app.
onSizeChange
Accepts a function. Called when the size of the banner changes. The function is called with an object containing the width and the height.
Above names correspond to the Ad lifecycle event callbacks
Same as
AdMobBanner, with the addition of 2 extra properties:
onAppEvent
Accepts a function. Called when DFP sends an event back to the app.
These events may occur at any time during the ad's lifecycle, even before
onAdLoaded is called. The function is called with an object, containing the name of the event and an info property, containing additional information.
More info here: https://developers.google.com/mobile-ads-sdk/docs/dfp/ios/banner#app_events
validAdSizes
An array of ad sizes which may be eligible to be served.
In comparison to the
AdMobBanner and
PublisherBanner which have a declaritive API, the
AdMobInterstitial has an imperative API.
setAdUnitID(adUnitID)
Sets the AdUnit ID for all future ad requests.
setTestDevices(devices)
Sets the devices which are served test ads.
For simulators/emulators you can use
AdMobInterstitial.simulatorId for the test device ID.
requestAd()
Requests an interstitial and returns a promise, which resolves on load and rejects on error.
showAd()
Shows an interstitial and returns a promise, which resolves when an ad is going to be shown, rejects when the ad is not ready to be shown.
isReady(callback)
Calls callback with a boolean value whether the interstitial is ready to be shown.
Unfortunately, events are not consistent across iOS and Android. To have one unified API, new event names are introduced for pairs that are roughly equivalent.
|This library
|iOS
|Android
|
adLoaded
|
interstitialDidReceiveAd
|
onAdLoaded
|
adFailedToLoad
|
interstitial:didFailToReceiveAdWithError
|
onAdFailedToLoad
|
adOpened
|
interstitialWillPresentScreen
|
onAdOpened
|
adFailedToOpen
|
interstitialDidFailToPresentScreen
|Not supported
|
adClosed
|
interstitialWillDismissScreen
|
onAdClosed
|
adLeftApplication
|
interstitialWillLeaveApplication
|
onAdLeftApplication
In comparison to the
AdMobBanner and
PublisherBanner which have a declaritive API, the
AdMobRewarded has an imperative API, just like the
AdMobInterstitial.
setAdUnitID(adUnitID)
Sets the AdUnit ID for all future ad requests.
setTestDevices(devices)
Sets the devices which are served test ads.
For simulators/emulators you can use
AdMobRewarded.simulatorId for the test device ID.
requestAd()
Requests a rewarded ad and returns a promise, which resolves on load and rejects on error.
showAd()
Shows a rewarded ad and returns a promise, which resolves when an ad is going to be shown, rejects when the ad is not ready to be shown.
isReady(callback)
Calls callback with a boolean value whether the rewarded ad is ready to be shown.
Unfortunately, events are not consistent across iOS and Android. To have one unified API, new event names are introduced for pairs that are roughly equivalent.
|This library
|iOS
|Android
|
adLoaded
|
rewardBasedVideoAdDidReceiveAd
|
onRewardedVideoAdLoaded
|
adFailedToLoad
|
rewardBasedVideoAd:didFailToLoadWithError
|
onRewardedVideoAdFailedToLoad
|
rewarded
|
rewardBasedVideoAd:didRewardUserWithReward
|
onRewarded
|
adOpened
|
rewardBasedVideoAdDidOpen
|
onRewardedVideoAdOpened
|
videoStarted
|
rewardBasedVideoAdDidStartPlaying
|
onRewardedVideoStarted
|
videoCompleted
|
rewardBasedVideoAdDidCompletePlaying
|
rewardedVideoAdVideoCompleted
|
adClosed
|
rewardBasedVideoAdDidClose
|
onRewardedVideoAdClosed
|
adLeftApplication
|
rewardBasedVideoAdWillLeaveApplication
|
onRewardedVideoAdLeftApplication