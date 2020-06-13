⚠️ Please note, the master branch tracks development of version 2 of this library, which is currently in beta. For version 1 please check out the 1.x branch.

A react-native module for Google AdMob Banners, Interstitials, Rewarded Videos and also DFP Banners.

The banner types are implemented as components while the interstitial and rewarded video have an imperative API.

Installation

You can use npm or Yarn to install the latest beta version:

npm:

npm i --save react- native -admob

Yarn:

yarn add react- native -admob

In order to use this library, you have to link it to your project first. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Alternatively for iOS you can install the library with CocoaPods by adding a line to your Podfile ;

pod 'react-native-admob' , path: '../node_modules/react-native-admob'

iOS

For iOS you will have to add the Google Mobile Ads SDK to your Xcode project.

Android

On Android the AdMob library code is part of Play Services, which is automatically added when this library is linked.

But you still have to manually update your AndroidManifest.xml , as described in the Google Mobile Ads SDK documentation.

Usage

import { AdMobBanner, AdMobInterstitial, PublisherBanner, AdMobRewarded, } from 'react-native-admob' <AdMobBanner adSize= "fullBanner" adUnitID= "your-admob-unit-id" testDevices={[AdMobBanner.simulatorId]} onAdFailedToLoad={error => console .error(error)} /> < PublisherBanner adSize = "fullBanner" adUnitID = "your-admob-unit-id" testDevices = {[PublisherBanner.simulatorId]} onAdFailedToLoad = {error => console.error(error)} onAppEvent={event => console.log(event.name, event.info)} /> // Display an interstitial AdMobInterstitial.setAdUnitID('your-admob-unit-id'); AdMobInterstitial.setTestDevices([AdMobInterstitial.simulatorId]); AdMobInterstitial.requestAd().then(() => AdMobInterstitial.showAd()); // Display a rewarded ad AdMobRewarded.setAdUnitID('your-admob-unit-id'); AdMobRewarded.requestAd().then(() => AdMobRewarded.showAd());

For a full example reference to the example project.

Reference

AdMobBanner

Properties

adSize

Corresponding to iOS framework banner size constants

Value Description Availability Size (WxH) banner Standard Banner Phones and Tablets 320x50 largeBanner Large Banner Phones and Tablets 320x100 mediumRectangle IAB Medium Rectangle Phones and Tablets 300x250 fullBanner IAB Full-Size Banner Tablets 468x60 leaderboard IAB Leaderboard Tablets 728x90 smartBannerPortrait

smartBannerLandscape Smart Banner Phones and Tablets Screen width x 32|50|90

Note: There is no smartBannerPortrait and smartBannerLandscape on Android. Both prop values will map to smartBanner

onAdLoaded

Accepts a function. Called when an ad is received.

onAdFailedToLoad

Accepts a function. Called when an ad request failed.

onAdOpened

Accepts a function. Called when an ad opens an overlay that covers the screen.

onAdClosed

Accepts a function. Called when the user is about to return to the application after clicking on an ad.

onAdLeftApplication

Accepts a function. Called when a user click will open another app (such as the App Store), backgrounding the current app.

onSizeChange

Accepts a function. Called when the size of the banner changes. The function is called with an object containing the width and the height.

Above names correspond to the Ad lifecycle event callbacks

PublisherBanner

Properties

Same as AdMobBanner , with the addition of 2 extra properties:

onAppEvent

Accepts a function. Called when DFP sends an event back to the app.

These events may occur at any time during the ad's lifecycle, even before onAdLoaded is called. The function is called with an object, containing the name of the event and an info property, containing additional information.

More info here: https://developers.google.com/mobile-ads-sdk/docs/dfp/ios/banner#app_events

validAdSizes

An array of ad sizes which may be eligible to be served.

AdMobInterstitial

In comparison to the AdMobBanner and PublisherBanner which have a declaritive API, the AdMobInterstitial has an imperative API.

Methods

Sets the AdUnit ID for all future ad requests.

Sets the devices which are served test ads.

For simulators/emulators you can use AdMobInterstitial.simulatorId for the test device ID.

Requests an interstitial and returns a promise, which resolves on load and rejects on error.

Shows an interstitial and returns a promise, which resolves when an ad is going to be shown, rejects when the ad is not ready to be shown.

Calls callback with a boolean value whether the interstitial is ready to be shown.

Events

Unfortunately, events are not consistent across iOS and Android. To have one unified API, new event names are introduced for pairs that are roughly equivalent.

This library iOS Android adLoaded interstitialDidReceiveAd onAdLoaded adFailedToLoad interstitial:didFailToReceiveAdWithError onAdFailedToLoad adOpened interstitialWillPresentScreen onAdOpened adFailedToOpen interstitialDidFailToPresentScreen Not supported adClosed interstitialWillDismissScreen onAdClosed adLeftApplication interstitialWillLeaveApplication onAdLeftApplication

AdMobRewarded

In comparison to the AdMobBanner and PublisherBanner which have a declaritive API, the AdMobRewarded has an imperative API, just like the AdMobInterstitial .

Methods

Sets the AdUnit ID for all future ad requests.

Sets the devices which are served test ads.

For simulators/emulators you can use AdMobRewarded.simulatorId for the test device ID.

Requests a rewarded ad and returns a promise, which resolves on load and rejects on error.

Shows a rewarded ad and returns a promise, which resolves when an ad is going to be shown, rejects when the ad is not ready to be shown.

Calls callback with a boolean value whether the rewarded ad is ready to be shown.

Events

Unfortunately, events are not consistent across iOS and Android. To have one unified API, new event names are introduced for pairs that are roughly equivalent.

This library iOS Android adLoaded rewardBasedVideoAdDidReceiveAd onRewardedVideoAdLoaded adFailedToLoad rewardBasedVideoAd:didFailToLoadWithError onRewardedVideoAdFailedToLoad rewarded rewardBasedVideoAd:didRewardUserWithReward onRewarded adOpened rewardBasedVideoAdDidOpen onRewardedVideoAdOpened videoStarted rewardBasedVideoAdDidStartPlaying onRewardedVideoStarted videoCompleted rewardBasedVideoAdDidCompletePlaying rewardedVideoAdVideoCompleted adClosed rewardBasedVideoAdDidClose onRewardedVideoAdClosed adLeftApplication rewardBasedVideoAdWillLeaveApplication onRewardedVideoAdLeftApplication

