React Native Activity View

React Native Activity View is a React Native library for displaying iOS share and action sheets.

Documentation

Install

npm i --save react-native-activity-view

Usage

Linking the Library

In order to use Activity View, you must first link the library to your project. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Show the Activity View

Once you've linked the library, you'll want to make it available to your app by requiring it:

var ActivityView = require ( 'react-native-activity-view' );

Showing the ActivityView is as simple as calling:

ActivityView.show({ text : "Text you want to share" , url : "URL you want to share" , imageUrl : "Url of the image you want to share/action" , imageBase64 : "Raw base64 encoded image data" image : "Name of the image in the app bundle" , file : "Path to file you want to share" , exclude : [ 'postToFlickr' ], anchor : React.findNodeHandle( this .refs.share), });

Only provide one image type to the options argument. If multiple image types are provided, image will be used.

will be used. anchor is optional and only applicable for iPad. Popup will be centered by default if anchor is not provided.

is optional and only applicable for iPad. Popup will be centered by default if is not provided. exclude is an array with activities you want to exclude from activity view. See Apple's Documentation on Built-in Activity Types for a full list of available values. Note: pass only camelcased activity name, e.g. in order to exclude UIActivityTypePostToFlickr , pass postToFlickr etc.

Example

Using Activity View in your app will usually look like this:

var ActivityView = require ( 'react-native-activity-view' ); var YourComponent = React.createClass({ _pressHandler() { ActivityView.show({ text : 'ActivityView for React Native' , url : 'https://github.com/naoufal/react-native-activity-view' , imageUrl : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , anchor : React.findNodeHandle( this .refs.share), }); }, render() { return ( < View > ... < TouchableHighlight onPress = {this._pressHandler} /> < Text ref = "share" > Share with Activity View </ Text > </ TouchableHighlight > </ View > ); } });

Methods

Displays the Activity View with actions relevant to the shareObject passed.

Arguments

shareObject - An Object containing one or more of the following keys text , url , anchor , exclude , imageUrl , imageBase64 , or image .

Examples

ActivityView.show({ text : 'ActivityView for React Native' , url : 'https://github.com/naoufal/react-native-activity-view' , imageUrl : 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png' , exclude : [ 'postToFlickr' , 'airDrop' ], anchor : React.findNodeHandle( this .refs.share), });

ActivityView.show({ text : 'ActivityView for React Native' , imageBase64 : 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAGXRFWHRTb2...' , exclude : [ 'airDrop' ], anchor : React.findNodeHandle( this .refs.share), });

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.