openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-activity-view

by Naoufal Kadhom
0.2.11 (see all)

iOS share and action sheets for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

712

GitHub Stars

476

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Action Sheet/Menu

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Activity View

npm version npm downloads Code Climate

React Native Activity View is a React Native library for displaying iOS share and action sheets.

react-native-activity-view

Documentation

Install

npm i --save react-native-activity-view

Usage

Linking the Library

In order to use Activity View, you must first link the library to your project. There's excellent documentation on how to do this in the React Native Docs.

Show the Activity View

Once you've linked the library, you'll want to make it available to your app by requiring it:

var ActivityView = require('react-native-activity-view');

Showing the ActivityView is as simple as calling:

ActivityView.show({
  text: "Text you want to share",
  url: "URL you want to share",
  imageUrl: "Url of the image you want to share/action",
  imageBase64: "Raw base64 encoded image data"
  image: "Name of the image in the app bundle",
  file: "Path to file you want to share",
  exclude: ['postToFlickr'],
  anchor: React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.share), // Where you want the share popup to point to on iPad
});

Note:

  • Only provide one image type to the options argument. If multiple image types are provided, image will be used.
  • anchor is optional and only applicable for iPad. Popup will be centered by default if anchor is not provided.
  • exclude is an array with activities you want to exclude from activity view. See Apple's Documentation on Built-in Activity Types for a full list of available values. Note: pass only camelcased activity name, e.g. in order to exclude UIActivityTypePostToFlickr, pass postToFlickr etc.

Example

Using Activity View in your app will usually look like this:

var ActivityView = require('react-native-activity-view');

var YourComponent = React.createClass({
  _pressHandler() {
    ActivityView.show({
      text: 'ActivityView for React Native',
      url: 'https://github.com/naoufal/react-native-activity-view',
      imageUrl: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
      anchor: React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.share),
    });
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        ...
        <TouchableHighlight
          onPress={this._pressHandler}
        />
          <Text ref="share">
            Share with Activity View
          </Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }
});

Methods

show(shareObject)

Displays the Activity View with actions relevant to the shareObject passed.

Arguments

  • shareObject - An Object containing one or more of the following keys text, url, anchor, exclude, imageUrl, imageBase64, or image.

Examples

ActivityView.show({
  text: 'ActivityView for React Native',
  url: 'https://github.com/naoufal/react-native-activity-view',
  imageUrl: 'https://facebook.github.io/react/img/logo_og.png',
  exclude: ['postToFlickr', 'airDrop'],
  anchor: React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.share),
});

ActivityView.show({
  text: 'ActivityView for React Native',
  imageBase64: 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAGXRFWHRTb2...', 
  exclude: ['airDrop'],
  anchor: React.findNodeHandle(this.refs.share),
});

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-shareSocial share, sending simple data to other apps.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
98K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
15
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
5Performant
@expo/react-native-action-sheetA cross-platform ActionSheet for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
66K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-actionsheetAn elegant ActionSheet component for React Native.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rnm
react-native-material-menuPure JavaScript material menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
9K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
react-native-popup-menuPopup menu component for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
23K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial