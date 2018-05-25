Cross platform ActionSheet. This component implements a custom ActionSheet and provides the same way to drawing it on the defferent platforms(iOS and Android). Actually, In order to keep the best effect, it still uses the ActionSheetIOS on iOS.

Install

npm install react- native -actionsheet --save

Usage

import ActionSheet from 'react-native-actionsheet' class Demo extends React . Component { showActionSheet = () => { this .ActionSheet.show() } render() { return ( < View > < Text onPress = {this.showActionSheet} > Open ActionSheet </ Text > < ActionSheet ref = {o => this.ActionSheet = o} title={'Which one do you like ?'} options={['Apple', 'Banana', 'cancel']} cancelButtonIndex={2} destructiveButtonIndex={1} onPress={(index) => { /* do something */ }} /> </ View > ) } }

Use ActionSheetCustom directly

so you can customize option and title

import { ActionSheetCustom as ActionSheet } from 'react-native-actionsheet' const options = [ 'Cancel' , 'Apple' , <Text style={{ color : 'yellow' }}>Banana< /Text>, 'Watermelon', <Text style={{color: 'red'}}>Durian</ Text> ] class Demo extends React . Component { showActionSheet = () => { this .ActionSheet.show() } render() { return ( < View > < Text onPress = {this.showActionSheet} > Open ActionSheet </ Text > < ActionSheet ref = {o => this.ActionSheet = o} title={ < Text style = {{color: '# 000 ', fontSize: 18 }}> Which one do you like? </ Text > } options={options} cancelButtonIndex={0} destructiveButtonIndex={4} onPress={(index) => { /* do something */ }} /> </ View > ) } }

How to redesign style ?

The style of ActionSheet is defined in lib/styles.js. We can pass the styles prop to cover default style. See Example .

const styles = { titleBox : { background : 'pink' }, titleText : { fontSize : 16 , color : '#000' } } <ActionSheet ... styles={styles} />

Props

https://github.com/beefe/react-native-actionsheet/blob/master/lib/options.js