Cross platform ActionSheet. This component implements a custom ActionSheet and provides the same way to drawing it on the defferent platforms(iOS and Android). Actually, In order to keep the best effect, it still uses the ActionSheetIOS on iOS.
npm install react-native-actionsheet --save
import ActionSheet from 'react-native-actionsheet'
class Demo extends React.Component {
showActionSheet = () => {
this.ActionSheet.show()
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text onPress={this.showActionSheet}>Open ActionSheet</Text>
<ActionSheet
ref={o => this.ActionSheet = o}
title={'Which one do you like ?'}
options={['Apple', 'Banana', 'cancel']}
cancelButtonIndex={2}
destructiveButtonIndex={1}
onPress={(index) => { /* do something */ }}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
so you can customize option and title
import { ActionSheetCustom as ActionSheet } from 'react-native-actionsheet'
const options = [
'Cancel',
'Apple',
<Text style={{color: 'yellow'}}>Banana</Text>,
'Watermelon',
<Text style={{color: 'red'}}>Durian</Text>
]
class Demo extends React.Component {
showActionSheet = () => {
this.ActionSheet.show()
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text onPress={this.showActionSheet}>Open ActionSheet</Text>
<ActionSheet
ref={o => this.ActionSheet = o}
title={<Text style={{color: '#000', fontSize: 18}}>Which one do you like?</Text>}
options={options}
cancelButtonIndex={0}
destructiveButtonIndex={4}
onPress={(index) => { /* do something */ }}
/>
</View>
)
}
}
The style of ActionSheet is defined in lib/styles.js. We can pass the
styles prop to cover default style. See Example .
// example
const styles = {
titleBox: {
background: 'pink'
},
titleText: {
fontSize: 16,
color: '#000'
}
}
<ActionSheet
...
styles={styles}
/>
https://github.com/beefe/react-native-actionsheet/blob/master/lib/options.js
|Prop name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|title
|PropTypes.string or PropTypes.element
|message
|PropTypes.string or PropTypes.element
|options
|PropTypes.arrayOf([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.element])
|tintColor
|PropTypes.string
|cancelButtonIndex
|PropTypes.number
|destructiveButtonIndex
|PropTypes.number
|onPress
|PropTypes.func
|(index) => {}
|styles
|only for ActionSheetCustom
|{}
I have used this package professionally in one of my RN app. I wanted similar look and feel for my android app also, and this package was able to do it without any issues. Only thing that I faced was that it doesn't support hooks, but hopefully they'll fix in upcoming releases.
I have been using this package since I started developed in React-Native and I believe this package has been a divine for all the mobile developers. Best part this package gives the native look and feel for both the platforms.