npm install react-native-actions-sheet --save
OR
yarn add react-native-actions-sheet
It's very simple to use the ActionSheet. Import the ActionSheet & SheetManager.
import React from "react";
import ActionSheet, { SheetManager } from "react-native-actions-sheet";
Create your ActionSheet component and give it a unique id.
<ActionSheet id="helloworld_sheet">
<View>
<Text>Hello World</Text>
</View>
</ActionSheet>
Open the ActionSheet from anywhere in the app.
SheetManager.show("helloworld_sheet");
Want to pass some data on opening the sheet or update the state?
SheetManager.show("helloworld_sheet",{value:"Hello World"});
<ActionSheet
onBeforeShow={(data) => {
setData(data);
}}
id="helloworld_sheet">
Hiding the sheet is easy. Enable gestures or do the following.
await SheetManager.hide("helloworld_sheet");
Close all opened ActionSheets
SheetManager.hideAll();
If you are using the library in one of your projects, consider supporting with a star. It takes a lot of time and effort to keep this maintained and address issues and bugs. Thank you.
id
A unique id for the ActionSheet. You must set this if you are using
SheetManager.
|Type
|Required
|id
|false
ref
Assigns a ref to ActionSheet component to use methods.
|Type
|Required
|ref
|false
testID
Test ID for unit testing
|Type
|Required
|string
|no
initialOffsetFromBottom
Use if you want to show the ActionSheet Partially on Opening. Requires
gestureEnabled=true
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
1
extraScroll
Normally when the ActionSheet is fully opened, a small portion from the bottom is hidden by default. Use this prop if you want the ActionSheet to hover over the bottom of screen and not hide a little behind it.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
0
indicatorStyle
Style the top indicator bar in ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
ViewStyle
|no
containerStyle
Any custom styles for the container.
|Type
|Required
|Object
|no
delayActionSheetDraw
Delay draw of ActionSheet on open for android.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
false
delayActionSheetDrawTime
Delay draw of ActionSheet on open for android time.
|Type
|Required
|number (ms)
|no
Default:
50
CustomHeaderComponent
Your custom header component. Using this will hide the default indicator.
|Type
|Required
|React. ReactNode
|no
ExtraOverlayComponent
Render a component over the ActionSheet. Useful for rendering Toast components with which user can interact.
|Type
|Required
|React. ReactNode
|no
headerAlwaysVisible
Keep the header always visible even when gestures are disabled.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
false
animated
Animate the opening and closing of ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
openAnimationSpeed
Speed of opening animation. Higher means the ActionSheet will open more quickly. Use it in combination with
bounciness prop to have optimize the bounce/spring effect on ActionSheet open.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
12
closeAnimationDuration
Duration of closing animation.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
300
gestureEnabled
Enables gesture control of ActionSheet
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
false
closeOnTouchBackdrop
Control closing ActionSheet by touching on backdrop.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
bounceOnOpen
Bounces the ActionSheet on open.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
false
bounciness
How much you want the ActionSheet to bounce when it is opened.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
8
springOffset
When touch ends and user has not moved farther from the set springOffset, the ActionSheet will return to previous position.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
50
elevation
Add elevation to the ActionSheet container.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
0
indicatorColor
Color of the gestureEnabled Indicator.
|Type
|Required
|string
|no
Default:
"#f0f0f0"
overlayColor
Color of the overlay/backdrop.
|Type
|Required
|string
|no
Default:
"black"
defaultOverlayOpacity
Default opacity of the overlay/backdrop.
|Type
|Required
|number 0 - 1
|no
Default:
0.3
closable
Prevent ActionSheet from closing on gesture or tapping on backdrop. Instead snap it to
bottomOffset location
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
bottomOffset
Snap ActionSheet to this location if
closable is set to false. By default it will snap to the location on first open.
|Type
|Required
|number
|no
Default:
0
keyboardShouldPersistTaps
Setting the keyboard persistence of the
ScrollView component. Should be one of "never", "always" or "handled"
|Type
|Required
|string
|no
Default:
never
keyboardHandlerEnabled
Allow to choose will content change position when keyboard is visible. This is enabled by default.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
keyboardDismissMode
Set how keyboard should behave on tapping the ActionSheet.
|Type
|Required
"on-drag"
"none"
"interactive"
|no
Default :
"none"
statusBarTranslucent
Determine whether the modal should go under the system statusbar.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
closeOnPressBack
Will the ActionSheet close on
hardwareBackPress event.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
true
drawUnderStatusBar
Allow ActionSheet to draw under the StatusBar. This is enabled by default.
|Type
|Required
|boolean
|no
Default:
false
onPositionChanged(onReachedTop:boolean)
Event called when position of ActionSheet changes.
|Type
|Required
|function
|no
onClose
Event called when the ActionSheet closes.
|Type
|Required
|function
|no
onOpen
An event called when the ActionSheet Opens.
|Type
|Required
|function
|no
Methods require you to set a ref on ActionSheet Component.
handleChildScrollEnd()
If your component includes any child ScrollView/FlatList you must attach this method to all scroll end callbacks.
<ScrollView
ref={scrollViewRef}
nestedScrollEnabled={true}
onMomentumScrollEnd={() =>
actionSheetRef.current?.handleChildScrollEnd()
}
.....
show()
Opens the ActionSheet.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";
const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;
// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:
actionSheetRef.current?.show();
hide()
Closes the ActionSheet.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";
const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;
// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:
actionSheetRef.current?.hide();
setModalVisible
ActionSheet can be opened or closed using its ref.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";
const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;
// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:
actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible();
setModalVisible(visible)
It's also possible to explicitly either show or hide modal.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";
const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;
// then to show modal use
actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible(true);
// and later you may want to hide it using
actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible(false);
snapToOffset(offset:number)
When the ActionSheet is open, you can progammatically snap it to different offsets.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";
const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;
// snap to this location on screen
actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(200);
actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(150);
actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(300);
Nested scrolling on android is disabled by default. You can enable it as done below.
import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
const App = () => {
const actionSheetRef = useRef();
return (
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef}>
<ScrollView
nestedScrollEnabled={true}
onMomentumScrollEnd={() =>
actionSheetRef.current?.handleChildScrollEnd()
}
/>
</ActionSheet>
);
};
Support it by donating or joining stargazers for this repository. ⭐️ and follow me for my next creations!