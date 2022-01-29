openbase logo
rna

react-native-actions-sheet

by Ammar Ahmed
0.5.8 (see all)

A Cross Platform(Android & iOS) ActionSheet with a flexible api, native performance and zero dependency code for react native. Create anything you want inside ActionSheet.

Overview

Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Quick Preview

Installation Guide

npm install react-native-actions-sheet --save

OR

yarn add react-native-actions-sheet

How to use

It's very simple to use the ActionSheet. Import the ActionSheet & SheetManager.

import React from "react";
import ActionSheet, { SheetManager } from "react-native-actions-sheet";

Create your ActionSheet component and give it a unique id.

<ActionSheet id="helloworld_sheet">
  <View>
    <Text>Hello World</Text>
  </View>
</ActionSheet>

Open the ActionSheet from anywhere in the app.

SheetManager.show("helloworld_sheet");

Want to pass some data on opening the sheet or update the state?

SheetManager.show("helloworld_sheet",{value:"Hello World"});

<ActionSheet
onBeforeShow={(data) => {
  setData(data);
}}
id="helloworld_sheet">

Hiding the sheet is easy. Enable gestures or do the following.

await SheetManager.hide("helloworld_sheet");

Close all opened ActionSheets

SheetManager.hideAll();

Features

  1. Cross Platform (iOS and Android)
  2. Native Animations & Performance
  3. Identical Working on Android and iOS
  4. Control ActionSheet with Gestures
  5. Raw ActionSheet - You can Add Anything
  6. Allow ActionSheet to be partially shown when opened
  7. Support TextInputs
  8. Cool bounce effect on open.
  9. Tablets and iPads
  10. Horizontal Layout
  11. Nested Scrolling or Scrollable Content.
  12. Virtualization Support
  13. Global Sheet Manager
  14. Proper resizing on Android & iOS on Keyboard show/hide.

Reference

Props

id

A unique id for the ActionSheet. You must set this if you are using SheetManager.

TypeRequired
idfalse

ref

Assigns a ref to ActionSheet component to use methods.

TypeRequired
reffalse

testID

Test ID for unit testing

TypeRequired
stringno

initialOffsetFromBottom

Use if you want to show the ActionSheet Partially on Opening. Requires gestureEnabled=true

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 1

extraScroll

Normally when the ActionSheet is fully opened, a small portion from the bottom is hidden by default. Use this prop if you want the ActionSheet to hover over the bottom of screen and not hide a little behind it.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 0

indicatorStyle

Style the top indicator bar in ActionSheet.

TypeRequired
ViewStyleno

containerStyle

Any custom styles for the container.

TypeRequired
Objectno

delayActionSheetDraw

Delay draw of ActionSheet on open for android.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: false

delayActionSheetDrawTime

Delay draw of ActionSheet on open for android time.

TypeRequired
number (ms)no

Default: 50

CustomHeaderComponent

Your custom header component. Using this will hide the default indicator.

TypeRequired
React. ReactNodeno

ExtraOverlayComponent

Render a component over the ActionSheet. Useful for rendering Toast components with which user can interact.

TypeRequired
React. ReactNodeno

headerAlwaysVisible

Keep the header always visible even when gestures are disabled.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: false

animated

Animate the opening and closing of ActionSheet.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

openAnimationSpeed

Speed of opening animation. Higher means the ActionSheet will open more quickly. Use it in combination with bounciness prop to have optimize the bounce/spring effect on ActionSheet open.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 12

closeAnimationDuration

Duration of closing animation.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 300

gestureEnabled

Enables gesture control of ActionSheet

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: false

closeOnTouchBackdrop

Control closing ActionSheet by touching on backdrop.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

bounceOnOpen

Bounces the ActionSheet on open.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: false

bounciness

How much you want the ActionSheet to bounce when it is opened.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 8

springOffset

When touch ends and user has not moved farther from the set springOffset, the ActionSheet will return to previous position.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 50

elevation

Add elevation to the ActionSheet container.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 0

indicatorColor

Color of the gestureEnabled Indicator.

TypeRequired
stringno

Default: "#f0f0f0"

overlayColor

Color of the overlay/backdrop.

TypeRequired
stringno

Default: "black"

defaultOverlayOpacity

Default opacity of the overlay/backdrop.

TypeRequired
number 0 - 1no

Default: 0.3

closable

Prevent ActionSheet from closing on gesture or tapping on backdrop. Instead snap it to bottomOffset location

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

bottomOffset

Snap ActionSheet to this location if closable is set to false. By default it will snap to the location on first open.

TypeRequired
numberno

Default: 0

keyboardShouldPersistTaps

Setting the keyboard persistence of the ScrollView component. Should be one of "never", "always" or "handled"

TypeRequired
stringno

Default: never

keyboardHandlerEnabled

Allow to choose will content change position when keyboard is visible. This is enabled by default.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

keyboardDismissMode

Set how keyboard should behave on tapping the ActionSheet.

TypeRequired
"on-drag" "none" "interactive"no

Default : "none"

statusBarTranslucent

Determine whether the modal should go under the system statusbar.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

closeOnPressBack

Will the ActionSheet close on hardwareBackPress event.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: true

drawUnderStatusBar

Allow ActionSheet to draw under the StatusBar. This is enabled by default.

TypeRequired
booleanno

Default: false

onPositionChanged(onReachedTop:boolean)

Event called when position of ActionSheet changes.

TypeRequired
functionno

onClose

Event called when the ActionSheet closes.

TypeRequired
functionno

onOpen

An event called when the ActionSheet Opens.

TypeRequired
functionno

Methods

Methods require you to set a ref on ActionSheet Component.

handleChildScrollEnd()

If your component includes any child ScrollView/FlatList you must attach this method to all scroll end callbacks.


<ScrollView
            ref={scrollViewRef}
            nestedScrollEnabled={true}
            onMomentumScrollEnd={() =>
              actionSheetRef.current?.handleChildScrollEnd()
            }
.....

show()

Opens the ActionSheet.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";

const actionSheetRef = createRef();

// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;

// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:

actionSheetRef.current?.show();

hide()

Closes the ActionSheet.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";

const actionSheetRef = createRef();

// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;

// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:

actionSheetRef.current?.hide();

setModalVisible

ActionSheet can be opened or closed using its ref.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";

const actionSheetRef = createRef();

// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;

// then later in your function to open the ActionSheet:

actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible();

setModalVisible(visible)

It's also possible to explicitly either show or hide modal.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";

const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;

// then to show modal use
actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible(true);

// and later you may want to hide it using
actionSheetRef.current?.setModalVisible(false);

snapToOffset(offset:number)

When the ActionSheet is open, you can progammatically snap it to different offsets.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";
import React, { createRef } from "react";

const actionSheetRef = createRef();
// First create a ref on your <ActionSheet/> Component.
<ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef} />;

// snap to this location on screen
actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(200);

actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(150);

actionSheetRef.current?.snapToOffset(300);

Nested scrolling on android

Nested scrolling on android is disabled by default. You can enable it as done below.

import ActionSheet from "react-native-actions-sheet";

const App = () => {
  const actionSheetRef = useRef();

  return (
    <ActionSheet ref={actionSheetRef}>
      <ScrollView
        nestedScrollEnabled={true}
        onMomentumScrollEnd={() =>
          actionSheetRef.current?.handleChildScrollEnd()
        }
      />
    </ActionSheet>
  );
};

MIT Licensed

