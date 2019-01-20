=============== UNMAINTAINED ==============

ActionCable for react native.

Just import actioncable module, and let it compatiblely with react native .

Install

npm install --save react- native -actioncable

Usage

Two ways to use react-native-actioncable

Use ActionCable methods

import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable' const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer( 'ws://localhost:3000/cable' ) cable.subscriptions.create( 'ChatChannel' , { received(data) { console .log( 'Received data:' , data) } })

Use with react-actioncable-provider

In outer container:

import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable' import ActionCableProvider from 'react-actioncable-provider' const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer( 'ws://localhost:3000/cable' ) export default function Container ( props ) { return ( < ActionCableProvider cable = {cable} > < MyApp /> </ ActionCableProvider > ) }

And then you can get cable object from react component's context , or you can use ActionCableProvider.ActionCable component.

Use in some UI screen directly:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' export default class ChatRoom extends Component { static contextTypes = { cable : PropTypes.object.isRequired }; componentDidMount () { this .subscription = this .context.cable.subscriptions.create( 'ChatChannel' , { received (data) { console .log(data) } } ) } componentWillUnmount () { this .subscription && this .context.cable.subscriptions.remove( this .subscription) } }

Or you can use with ActionCable component (Not react-native-actioncable)

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' import { ActionCable } from 'react-actioncable-provider' export default class ChatRoom extends Component { onReceived = ( data ) => { console .log( 'Received data:' , data) } render() { return ( < View > < ActionCable channel = {{channel: ' ChatChannel '}} onReceived = {this.onReceived} /> {/* other code */} </ View > ) } }

Full Example

https://github.com/cpunion/TestRNActionCable