=============== UNMAINTAINED ==============
ActionCable for react native.
Just import
actioncable module, and let it compatiblely with
react native.
npm install --save react-native-actioncable
Two ways to use
react-native-actioncable
import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable'
const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:3000/cable')
// ... Other code
cable.subscriptions.create('ChatChannel', {
received(data) {
console.log('Received data:', data)
}
})
react-actioncable-provider
In outer container:
import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable'
import ActionCableProvider from 'react-actioncable-provider'
const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:3000/cable')
export default function Container (props) {
return (
<ActionCableProvider cable={cable}>
<MyApp />
</ActionCableProvider>
)
}
And then you can get
cable object from react component's
context, or you can use
ActionCableProvider.ActionCable component.
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
export default class ChatRoom extends Component {
static contextTypes = {
cable: PropTypes.object.isRequired
};
componentDidMount () {
this.subscription = this.context.cable.subscriptions.create(
'ChatChannel',
{
received (data) {
console.log(data)
}
}
)
}
componentWillUnmount () {
this.subscription &&
this.context.cable.subscriptions.remove(this.subscription)
}
// ... Other code
}
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import { ActionCable } from 'react-actioncable-provider'
export default class ChatRoom extends Component {
onReceived = (data) => {
console.log('Received data:', data)
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<ActionCable channel={{channel: 'ChatChannel'}} onReceived={this.onReceived} />
{/* other code */}
</View>
)
}
}