rna

react-native-actioncable

by Li Jie
0.0.3 (see all)

[Unmaintained] ActionCable for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

61

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

=============== UNMAINTAINED ==============

ActionCable for react native.

Just import actioncable module, and let it compatiblely with react native.

Install

npm install --save react-native-actioncable

Usage

Two ways to use react-native-actioncable

Use ActionCable methods

import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable'

const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:3000/cable')

// ... Other code
cable.subscriptions.create('ChatChannel', {
    received(data) {
        console.log('Received data:', data)
    }
})

Use with react-actioncable-provider

In outer container:

import ActionCable from 'react-native-actioncable'
import ActionCableProvider from 'react-actioncable-provider'

const cable = ActionCable.createConsumer('ws://localhost:3000/cable')

export default function Container (props) {
    return (
        <ActionCableProvider cable={cable}>
            <MyApp />
        </ActionCableProvider>
    )
}

And then you can get cable object from react component's context, or you can use ActionCableProvider.ActionCable component.

Use in some UI screen directly:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'

export default class ChatRoom extends Component {
    static contextTypes = {
        cable: PropTypes.object.isRequired
    };

    componentDidMount () {
        this.subscription = this.context.cable.subscriptions.create(
            'ChatChannel',
            {
                received (data) {
                    console.log(data)
                }
            }
        )
    }

    componentWillUnmount () {
        this.subscription &&
            this.context.cable.subscriptions.remove(this.subscription)
    }

    // ... Other code
}

Or you can use with ActionCable component (Not react-native-actioncable)

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import { ActionCable } from 'react-actioncable-provider'

export default class ChatRoom extends Component {
    onReceived = (data) => {
        console.log('Received data:', data)
    }

    render() {
        return (
            <View>
                <ActionCable channel={{channel: 'ChatChannel'}} onReceived={this.onReceived} />
                {/* other code */}
            </View>
        )
    }
}

Full Example

https://github.com/cpunion/TestRNActionCable

