React Native Action View

react-native-action-view is an easy to use component that allows displaying swipeable buttons with a variety of transitions.

Using

Import the component:

import { SwipeActionView } from 'react-native-action-view' ;

Use the component:

<SwipeActionView rightExpansionSettings={{ buttonIndex : 0 }} leftExpansionSettings={{ buttonIndex : 0 }} rightButtons={[{ title : 'Red' , color : 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Red button tapped.' );}}, { title : 'Green' , color : 'rgb(0, 255, 0)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Green button tapped.' );}}, { title : 'Blue' , color : 'rgb(0, 0, 255)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Blue button tapped.' );}}]} leftButtons={[{ title : 'Red' , color : 'rgb(255, 0, 0)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Red button tapped.' );}}, { title : 'Green' , color : 'rgb(0, 255, 0)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Green button tapped.' );}}, { title : 'Blue' , color : 'rgb(0, 0, 255)' , callback : () => {alert( 'Blue button tapped.' );}}]} > < Text style = {styles.welcome} > Welcome to React Native! </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > To get started, swipe this view. </ Text > < Text style = {styles.instructions} > Tap on a button or swipe fully. </ Text > </ SwipeActionView >

Configuration

Possible props are:

leftButtons , rightButtons title or image , color , callback

, leftExpansionSettings , rightExpansionSettings - Control the button expansion settings buttonIndex - The button to expand (Number) fillOnTrigger - Whether to fill the button upon expansion (Boolean) threshold - The treshold, in points, before expansion begins (Number)

, - Control the button expansion settings leftSwipeSettings , rightSwipeSettings - Control swipe settings transition - The transition type (String) Available types: "static" (default), "border" , "drag" , "clipCenter" , "rotate3d" , "grow" enableSwipeBounces - Controls if the swipe motion bounces or not (Boolean)

, - Control swipe settings

Transitions Types

Border

Clip

Rotate3D

Static

Drag