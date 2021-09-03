react-native-action-view is an easy to use component that allows displaying swipeable buttons with a variety of transitions.
Import the component:
import { SwipeActionView } from 'react-native-action-view';
Use the component:
<SwipeActionView rightExpansionSettings={{buttonIndex: 0}}
leftExpansionSettings={{buttonIndex: 0}}
rightButtons={[{title: 'Red', color: 'rgb(255, 0, 0)', callback: () => {alert('Red button tapped.');}},
{title: 'Green', color: 'rgb(0, 255, 0)', callback: () => {alert('Green button tapped.');}},
{title: 'Blue', color: 'rgb(0, 0, 255)', callback: () => {alert('Blue button tapped.');}}]}
leftButtons={[{title: 'Red', color: 'rgb(255, 0, 0)', callback: () => {alert('Red button tapped.');}},
{title: 'Green', color: 'rgb(0, 255, 0)', callback: () => {alert('Green button tapped.');}},
{title: 'Blue', color: 'rgb(0, 0, 255)', callback: () => {alert('Blue button tapped.');}}]}
>
<Text style={styles.welcome}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
To get started, swipe this view.
</Text>
<Text style={styles.instructions}>
Tap on a button or swipe fully.
</Text>
</SwipeActionView>
Possible props are:
leftButtons,
rightButtons
title or
image,
color,
callback
leftExpansionSettings,
rightExpansionSettings - Control the button expansion settings
buttonIndex - The button to expand (Number)
fillOnTrigger - Whether to fill the button upon expansion (Boolean)
threshold - The treshold, in points, before expansion begins (Number)
leftSwipeSettings,
rightSwipeSettings - Control swipe settings
transition - The transition type (String)
"static" (default),
"border",
"drag",
"clipCenter",
"rotate3d",
"grow"