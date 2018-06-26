openbase logo
Readme

React Native Action Sheet Component

Pull request are welcomed. Please follow the Airbnb style guide Airbnb JavaScript

Try it with Exponent

Preview

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-action-sheet-component

npm

npm install --save react-native-action-sheet-component

Usage with ActionSheetManager

import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons';
import ActionSheetManager { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component';
Options
const actionSheetItems = [
  <ActionSheetItem
    key='item-1'
    text="Github"
    value="github"
    selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
    icon={
      <EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} />
    }
    onPress={this.onItemPress}
  />,
  <ActionSheetItem
    key='item-2'
    text="Facebook"
    value="facebook"
    selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
    icon={
      <EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} />
    }
    onPress={this.onItemPress}
  />,
];

const options = {
  defaultValue: ['github'],
  children: actionSheetItems,
  onChange: (value, index, selectedData) => {
  },
}
Show
ActionSheetManager.show(options, () => {
  console.log('callback');
});
Update
ActionSheetManager.update(options, () => {
  console.log('callback');
});
Hide
ActionSheetManager.hide(() => {
  console.log('callback');
});

Usage with ActionSheet

import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons';
import { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component';

class Example extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props) {

      this.state = {
        defaultSelectedValues: ['github'],
      }
    }
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
        <ActionSheet
          ref={(actionSheet) => { this.topActionSheet = actionSheet; }}
          position="top"
          onChange={this.onChange}
          defaultValue={this.state.defaultSelectedValues}
          multiple
        >
          <ActionSheetItem
            text="Github"
            value="github"
            selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
            icon={
              <EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} />
            }
            onPress={this.onItemPress}
          />
          <ActionSheetItem
            text="Facebook"
            value="facebook"
            selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
            icon={
              <EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} />
            }
            onPress={this.onItemPress}
          />
        </ActionSheet>
      </View>
    )
  }
}
Show
actionSheet.show(() => {
  console.log('callback - show');
})
Hide
actionSheet.hide(() => {
  console.log('callback - hide');
})

Props

ActionSheet

PropTypeDefaultNote
value?anynull
defaultValue?anynull
onShow?Function() => {}
onHide?Function() => {}
style?anynull
onChange?Function() => {}
show?booleanfalse
showSelectedIcon?booleantrue
multiple?booleanfalse
hideOnSelected?booleantrue
hideOnSelceted? DEPRECATEDbooleantrue
hideOnHardwareBackPress?booleantrue
showSeparator?booleantrue
showSparator? DEPRECATEDbooleantrue
scrollEnabled?booleantrue
animationDuration?number250
overlayOpacity?number0.3
position?stringtop
maxHeight?numberDimensions.get('window').height / 2
children?anynull

ActionSheetItem

PropTypeDefaultNote
textanynull
icon?anynull
index?numbernull
selectedIcon?number require('./img/checkmark.png')
selected?booleanfalse
showSelectedIcon?booleantrue
onPress?Function() => {}
style?anynull
textStyle?anynull

