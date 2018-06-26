React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.
Pull request are welcomed. Please follow the Airbnb style guide Airbnb JavaScript
yarn add react-native-action-sheet-component
npm install --save react-native-action-sheet-component
ActionSheetManager
import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons';
import ActionSheetManager { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component';
const actionSheetItems = [
<ActionSheetItem
key='item-1'
text="Github"
value="github"
selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
icon={
<EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} />
}
onPress={this.onItemPress}
/>,
<ActionSheetItem
key='item-2'
text="Facebook"
value="facebook"
selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
icon={
<EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} />
}
onPress={this.onItemPress}
/>,
];
const options = {
defaultValue: ['github'],
children: actionSheetItems,
onChange: (value, index, selectedData) => {
},
}
ActionSheetManager.show(options, () => {
console.log('callback');
});
ActionSheetManager.update(options, () => {
console.log('callback');
});
ActionSheetManager.hide(() => {
console.log('callback');
});
ActionSheet
import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons';
import { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component';
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props) {
this.state = {
defaultSelectedValues: ['github'],
}
}
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}>
<ActionSheet
ref={(actionSheet) => { this.topActionSheet = actionSheet; }}
position="top"
onChange={this.onChange}
defaultValue={this.state.defaultSelectedValues}
multiple
>
<ActionSheetItem
text="Github"
value="github"
selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
icon={
<EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} />
}
onPress={this.onItemPress}
/>
<ActionSheetItem
text="Facebook"
value="facebook"
selectedIcon={checkedIcon}
icon={
<EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} />
}
onPress={this.onItemPress}
/>
</ActionSheet>
</View>
)
}
}
actionSheet.show(() => {
console.log('callback - show');
})
actionSheet.hide(() => {
console.log('callback - hide');
})
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
value?
any
null
defaultValue?
any
null
onShow?
Function
() => {}
onHide?
Function
() => {}
style?
any
null
onChange?
Function
() => {}
show?
boolean
false
showSelectedIcon?
boolean
true
multiple?
boolean
false
hideOnSelected?
boolean
true
hideOnSelceted?
DEPRECATED
boolean
true
hideOnHardwareBackPress?
boolean
true
showSeparator?
boolean
true
showSparator?
DEPRECATED
boolean
true
scrollEnabled?
boolean
true
animationDuration?
number
250
overlayOpacity?
number
0.3
position?
string
top
maxHeight?
number
Dimensions.get('window').height / 2
children?
any
null
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
text
any
null
icon?
any
null
index?
number
null
selectedIcon?
number
require('./img/checkmark.png')
selected?
boolean
false
showSelectedIcon?
boolean
true
onPress?
Function
() => {}
style?
any
null
textStyle?
any
null