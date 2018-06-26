React Native Action Sheet Component

React Native Action Sheet Component for iOS & Android.

Pull request are welcomed. Please follow the Airbnb style guide Airbnb JavaScript

Try it with Exponent

Preview

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-action-sheet-component

npm

npm install --save react-native-action-sheet-component

Usage with ActionSheetManager

import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons' ; import ActionSheetManager { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component' ;

Options

const actionSheetItems = [ <ActionSheetItem key='item-1' text="Github" value="github" selectedIcon={checkedIcon} icon={ <EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} /> } onPress={this.onItemPress} />, <ActionSheetItem key='item-2' text="Facebook" value="facebook" selectedIcon={checkedIcon} icon={ <EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} /> } onPress={this.onItemPress} />, ]; const options = { defaultValue: ['github'], children: actionSheetItems, onChange: (value, index, selectedData) => { }, }

Show

ActionSheetManager.show(options, () => { console .log( 'callback' ); });

ActionSheetManager.update(options, () => { console .log( 'callback' ); });

Hide

ActionSheetManager.hide( () => { console .log( 'callback' ); });

Usage with ActionSheet

import { EvilIcons, Ionicons } from '@exponent/vector-icons' ; import { ActionSheet, ActionSheetItem } from 'react-native-action-sheet-component' ;

class Example extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props) { this .state = { defaultSelectedValues : [ 'github' ], } } } render() { return ( <View style={{ flex: 1, alignItems: 'center', justifyContent: 'center' }}> <ActionSheet ref={(actionSheet) => { this.topActionSheet = actionSheet; }} position="top" onChange={this.onChange} defaultValue={this.state.defaultSelectedValues} multiple > <ActionSheetItem text="Github" value="github" selectedIcon={checkedIcon} icon={ <EvilIcons name="sc-github" size={42} /> } onPress={this.onItemPress} /> <ActionSheetItem text="Facebook" value="facebook" selectedIcon={checkedIcon} icon={ <EvilIcons name="sc-facebook" color="#4363A2" size={42} /> } onPress={this.onItemPress} /> </ActionSheet> </View> ) } }

Show

actionSheet.show( () => { console .log( 'callback - show' ); })

Hide

actionSheet.hide( () => { console .log( 'callback - hide' ); })

Props

ActionSheet

Prop Type Default Note value? any null defaultValue? any null onShow? Function () => {} onHide? Function () => {} style? any null onChange? Function () => {} show? boolean false showSelectedIcon? boolean true multiple? boolean false hideOnSelected? boolean true hideOnSelceted? DEPRECATED boolean true hideOnHardwareBackPress? boolean true showSeparator? boolean true showSparator? DEPRECATED boolean true scrollEnabled? boolean true animationDuration? number 250 overlayOpacity? number 0.3 position? string top maxHeight? number Dimensions.get('window').height / 2 children? any null

ActionSheetItem