customizable multi-action-button component for react-native
npm i react-native-action-button --save
Link
react-native-vector-icons native dependencies to your project with:
react-native link react-native-vector-icons
or just:
react-native link
to link all libraries with native dependencies in your project.
First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:
import ActionButton from 'react-native-action-button';
ActionButton component is the main component which wraps everything and provides a couple of props (see Config below).
ActionButton.Item specifies an Action Button. You have to include at least 1
ActionButton.Item.
The following Basic example can be found in
example/Basic.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import ActionButton from 'react-native-action-button';
import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={{flex:1, backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3'}}>
{/* Rest of the app comes ABOVE the action button component !*/}
<ActionButton buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)">
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#9b59b6' title="New Task" onPress={() => console.log("notes tapped!")}>
<Icon name="md-create" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#3498db' title="Notifications" onPress={() => {}}>
<Icon name="md-notifications-off" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
<ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#1abc9c' title="All Tasks" onPress={() => {}}>
<Icon name="md-done-all" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} />
</ActionButton.Item>
</ActionButton>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
actionButtonIcon: {
fontSize: 20,
height: 22,
color: 'white',
},
});
This will create a floating Button in the bottom right corner with 3 action buttons.
Also this example uses
react-native-vector-icons for the button Icons.
<ActionButton
buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)"
onPress={() => { console.log("hi")}}
/>
Take a look at this gist for showing and hiding the floating action button depending on the scroll direction.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|number
|56
|use this to change the size of the Button
|resetToken
|any
|null
|use this to reset the internal component state (expand/collapse) in a re-render cycle. Synchronize the component state.
|active
|boolean
|false
|action buttons visible or not
|autoInactive
|boolean
|true
|Auto hide ActionButtons when ActionButton.Item is pressed.
|hideShadow
|boolean
|false
|use this to hide the default elevation and boxShadow
|position
|string
|"right" / "center"
|one of:
left
center and
right
|bgColor
|string
|"transparent"
|background color when ActionButtons are visible
|buttonColor
|string
|"rgba(0,0,0,1)"
|background color of the +Button (must be rgba value!)
|spacing
|number
|20
|spacing between the
ActionButton.Items
|offsetX
|number
|30
|offset from the left/right side of the screen
|offsetY
|number
|30
|offset from the bottom/top of the screen
|btnOutRange
|string
|props.buttonColor
|button background color to animate to
|outRangeScale
|number
|1
|changes size of button during animation
|onPress
|function
|null
|fires, when ActionButton is tapped
|onPressIn
|function
|null
|fires, before ActionButton is released
|onPressOut
|function
|null
|fires, after ActionButton is released
|onLongPress
|function
|null
|fires, when ActionButton is long pressed
|renderIcon
|function
|null
|Function to render the component for ActionButton Icon. It is passed a boolean,
active, which is true if the FAB has been expanded, and false if it is collapsed, allowing you to show a different icon when the ActionButton Items are expanded.
|icon
|Component
|+
|Deprecated, use
renderIcon Custom component for ActionButton Icon
|backdrop
|Component
|false
|Custom component for use as Backdrop (i.e. BlurView, VibrancyView)
|degrees
|number
|135
|degrees to rotate icon
|buttonText
|string
|+
|use this to set a different text on the button
|buttonTextStyle
|style
|null
|use this to set the textstyle of the button's text
|onReset
|function
|null
|use this to set the callback that will be called after the button reset's it's items
|verticalOrientation
|string
|"up"
|direction action buttons should expand. One of:
up or
down
|backgroundTappable
|boolean
|false
|make background tappable in active state of ActionButton
|activeOpacity
|number
|0.85
|activeOpacity props of TouchableOpacity
|shadowStyle
|style
|null
|The custom shadow style you want to pass in the action button
|useNativeFeedback
|boolean
|true
|Android: Whether to use a TouchableNativeFeedback
|fixNativeFeedbackRadius
|boolean
|false
|Android: Activate this to fix TouchableNativeFeedback Ripple UI problems
|nativeFeedbackRippleColor
|string
|'rgba(255,255,255,0.75)'
|Android: Pass a color to the Ripple Effect of a TouchableNativeFeedback
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|size
|number
|parentSize
|use this to change the size of the Button
|title
|string
|undefined
|the title shown next to the button. When
undefined the title is not hidden
|onPress
|func
|null
|required function, triggers when a button is tapped
|buttonColor
|string
|same as + button
|background color of the Button
|titleColor
|string
|"#444"
|color of title, removed in v2.5. use
textStyle instead
|titleBgColor
|string
|"white"
|background color of title, removed in v2.5. use
textStyle instead
|textContainerStyle
|style
|null
|use this to set the textstyle of the button's item text container
|textStyle
|style
|null
|use this to set the textstyle of the button's item text
|spaceBetween
|number
|15
|use this to set the space between the Button and the text container
|numberOfLines
|number
|1
|use this to set the number of lines on the button's item text
|activeOpacity
|number
|0.85
|activeOpacity props of TouchableOpacity
|hideLabelShadow
|boolean
|same as hideShadow
|use this to hide the button's label default elevation and boxShadow
|shadowStyle
|style
|null
|The custom shadow style you want to pass in the action button item
|useNativeFeedback
|boolean
|true
|Android: Whether to use a TouchableNativeFeedback
|fixNativeFeedbackRadius
|boolean
|false
|Android: Activate this to fix TouchableNativeFeedback Ripple UI problems
|nativeFeedbackRippleColor
|string
|'rgba(255,255,255,0.75)'
|Android: Pass a color to the Ripple Effect of a TouchableNativeFeedback