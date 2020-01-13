customizable multi-action-button component for react-native

Known Issues

Doesn't Work While Android Debugging. See issue #79.

Installation

npm i react-native-action-button --save

Link react-native-vector-icons native dependencies to your project with:

react-native link react-native-vector-icons

or just:

react-native link

to link all libraries with native dependencies in your project.

Usage

First, require it from your app's JavaScript files with:

import ActionButton from 'react-native-action-button' ;

ActionButton

ActionButton component is the main component which wraps everything and provides a couple of props (see Config below).

ActionButton.Item specifies an Action Button. You have to include at least 1 ActionButton.Item .

Example

The following Basic example can be found in example/Basic .

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native' ; import ActionButton from 'react-native-action-button' ; import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Ionicons' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={{flex:1, backgroundColor: '#f3f3f3'}}> {/* Rest of the app comes ABOVE the action button component !*/} <ActionButton buttonColor="rgba(231,76,60,1)"> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#9b59b6' title="New Task" onPress={() => console.log("notes tapped!")}> <Icon name="md-create" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#3498db' title="Notifications" onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="md-notifications-off" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> <ActionButton.Item buttonColor='#1abc9c' title="All Tasks" onPress={() => {}}> <Icon name="md-done-all" style={styles.actionButtonIcon} /> </ActionButton.Item> </ActionButton> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ actionButtonIcon: { fontSize: 20, height: 22, color: 'white', }, });

This will create a floating Button in the bottom right corner with 3 action buttons. Also this example uses react-native-vector-icons for the button Icons.

FAB Example

<ActionButton buttonColor= "rgba(231,76,60,1)" onPress={() => { console .log( "hi" )}} />

Show/hide the FAB on scroll

Take a look at this gist for showing and hiding the floating action button depending on the scroll direction.

Configuration

Property Type Default Description size number 56 use this to change the size of the Button resetToken any null use this to reset the internal component state (expand/collapse) in a re-render cycle. Synchronize the component state. active boolean false action buttons visible or not autoInactive boolean true Auto hide ActionButtons when ActionButton.Item is pressed. hideShadow boolean false use this to hide the default elevation and boxShadow position string "right" / "center" one of: left center and right bgColor string "transparent" background color when ActionButtons are visible buttonColor string "rgba(0,0,0,1)" background color of the +Button (must be rgba value!) spacing number 20 spacing between the ActionButton.Item s offsetX number 30 offset from the left/right side of the screen offsetY number 30 offset from the bottom/top of the screen btnOutRange string props.buttonColor button background color to animate to outRangeScale number 1 changes size of button during animation onPress function null fires, when ActionButton is tapped onPressIn function null fires, before ActionButton is released onPressOut function null fires, after ActionButton is released onLongPress function null fires, when ActionButton is long pressed renderIcon function null Function to render the component for ActionButton Icon. It is passed a boolean, active , which is true if the FAB has been expanded, and false if it is collapsed, allowing you to show a different icon when the ActionButton Items are expanded. icon Component + Deprecated, use renderIcon Custom component for ActionButton Icon backdrop Component false Custom component for use as Backdrop (i.e. BlurView, VibrancyView) degrees number 135 degrees to rotate icon buttonText string + use this to set a different text on the button buttonTextStyle style null use this to set the textstyle of the button's text onReset function null use this to set the callback that will be called after the button reset's it's items verticalOrientation string "up" direction action buttons should expand. One of: up or down backgroundTappable boolean false make background tappable in active state of ActionButton activeOpacity number 0.85 activeOpacity props of TouchableOpacity shadowStyle style null The custom shadow style you want to pass in the action button useNativeFeedback boolean true Android: Whether to use a TouchableNativeFeedback fixNativeFeedbackRadius boolean false Android: Activate this to fix TouchableNativeFeedback Ripple UI problems nativeFeedbackRippleColor string 'rgba(255,255,255,0.75)' Android: Pass a color to the Ripple Effect of a TouchableNativeFeedback