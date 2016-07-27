React Native Accordion

react-native-accordion is an easy to use Accordion component for React Native app.

Install

npm i --save react-native-accordion

Usage

Using an Accordion in your app will usually look like this:

var Accordion = require ( 'react-native-accordion' ); var YourComponent = React.createClass({ getInitialState() { var ds = new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : ( r1, r2 ) => r1 !== r2}); return { dataSource : ds.cloneWithRows(_.range( 25 )), }; }, render() { return ( <ListView dataSource={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={this._renderRow} /> ); }, _renderRow() { var header = ( <View style={...}> <Text>Click to Expand</Text> </View> ); var content = ( <View style={...}> <Text>This content is hidden in the accordion</Text> </View> ); return ( <Accordion header={header} content={content} easing="easeOutCubic" /> ); } });

Examples

Here are a few examples of how you can use an accordion in your app:

Transit App Tweetbot

Props

The following props can be used to modify the Accordion's style and/or behaviour:

Prop Type Opt/Required Default Note activeOpacity Number Optional 1 The active opacity of the TouchableHighlight. animationDuration Number Optional 300 The duration of the animation. content Element Required N/A The content you want hidden in the collapse accordion. easing String Optional linear A tweening function from tween-functions. expanded Boolean Optional false If the accordion is expanded by default when mounted. header Element Required N/A The element that will expand the accordion when pressed. onPress Function Optional N/A A function that will be called when the accordion is pressed. underlayColor String Optional #000 The underlay color of the TouchableHighlight. style Object Optional {} The styles you want to set on the accordion element.

Methods

The following methods can be used to open and close the accordion:

Method Parameters Note open N/A Open the accordion. close N/A Close the accordion. toggle N/A Toggle the accordion.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.