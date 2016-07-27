openbase logo
rna

react-native-accordion

by Naoufal Kadhom
1.0.1 (see all)

An Accordion Component for React Native

Readme

React Native Accordion

npm npm downloads Code Climate

react-native-accordion is an easy to use Accordion component for React Native app.

accordion

Install

npm i --save react-native-accordion

Usage

Using an Accordion in your app will usually look like this:

var Accordion = require('react-native-accordion');

var YourComponent = React.createClass({
  getInitialState() {
    var ds = new ListView.DataSource({rowHasChanged: (r1, r2) => r1 !== r2});
    return {
      dataSource: ds.cloneWithRows(_.range(25)),
    };
  },

  render() {
    return (
      <ListView
        dataSource={this.state.dataSource}
        renderRow={this._renderRow}
      />
    );
  },

  _renderRow() {
    var header = (
      <View style={...}>
        <Text>Click to Expand</Text>
      </View>
    );

    var content = (
      <View style={...}>
        <Text>This content is hidden in the accordion</Text>
      </View>
    );

    return (
      <Accordion
        header={header}
        content={content}
        easing="easeOutCubic"
      />
    );
  }
});

Examples

Here are a few examples of how you can use an accordion in your app:

Transit AppTweetbot
accordion-transitaccordion-tweetbot

Props

The following props can be used to modify the Accordion's style and/or behaviour:

PropTypeOpt/RequiredDefaultNote
activeOpacityNumberOptional1The active opacity of the TouchableHighlight.
animationDurationNumberOptional300The duration of the animation.
contentElementRequiredN/AThe content you want hidden in the collapse accordion.
easingStringOptionallinearA tweening function from tween-functions.
expandedBooleanOptionalfalseIf the accordion is expanded by default when mounted.
headerElementRequiredN/AThe element that will expand the accordion when pressed.
onPressFunctionOptionalN/AA function that will be called when the accordion is pressed.
underlayColorStringOptional#000The underlay color of the TouchableHighlight.
styleObjectOptional{}The styles you want to set on the accordion element.

Methods

The following methods can be used to open and close the accordion:

MethodParametersNote
openN/AOpen the accordion.
closeN/AClose the accordion.
toggleN/AToggle the accordion.

License

Copyright (c) 2015, Naoufal Kadhom

Permission to use, copy, modify, and/or distribute this software for any purpose with or without fee is hereby granted, provided that the above copyright notice and this permission notice appear in all copies.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" AND THE AUTHOR DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES WITH REGARD TO THIS SOFTWARE INCLUDING ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY SPECIAL, DIRECT, INDIRECT, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR ANY DAMAGES WHATSOEVER RESULTING FROM LOSS OF USE, DATA OR PROFITS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, NEGLIGENCE OR OTHER TORTIOUS ACTION, ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE USE OR PERFORMANCE OF THIS SOFTWARE.

