The React Native ecosystem is massive but it's still lagging behind React Web when it comes to accessibility tools. As mobile developers, we're still braving the challenge of mapping robust, time-tested web guidelines into equally robust guidelines for mobile. In React Native, we also face the challenge of adhering to the accessibility guidelines of multiple platforms using only React Native's Accessibility API. There aren't many practical tutorials on the best use of this API, which means there are limited resources for React Native developers who want to make their apps more accessible. Indeed, there's still a lot of confusion about what makes an app accessible or what accessibility even is.
This project aims to make solving these problems a little easier.
npm install react-native-accessibility-engine --save-dev
# or
yarn add react-native-accessibility-engine --dev
Extend Jest's
expect with a new
toBeAccessible() matcher by adding this to your Jest config's
setupFilesAfterEnv array:
{
...
"setupFilesAfterEnv": [..., "react-native-accessibility-engine"],
}
Adding the lib directly to Jest's
setupFilesAfterEnv array extends Jest's matcher but doesn't import the new matcher types.
You need to import
react-native-accessibilit-engine at least once in your codebase for the types to be imported. You can do that in an entry file if you'd like. If you have a Jest setup file, however, you could kill two birds with one stone by importing it there:
{
...
"setupFilesAfterEnv": ["path/to/your/setup/file"],
}
// At the top of your setup file
import 'react-native-accessibility-engine';
import React from 'react';
import { Image, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import Icons from './assets';
const Button = () => (
<TouchableOpacity accessible={false}>
<Image source={Icons.filledHeart['32px']} />
</TouchableOpacity>
);
it('should be accessible', () => {
expect(<Button />)).toBeAccessible();
});
You can also pass test instances from
react-test-renderer and
@testing-library/react-native:
import React from 'react';
import { Image, TouchableOpacity } from 'react-native';
import TestRenderer, { ReactTestInstance } from 'react-test-renderer';
import { render } from '@testing-library/react-native';
import Icons from './assets';
const Button = () => (
<TouchableOpacity accessible={false} accessibilityRole={'button'}>
<Image source={Icons.filledHeart['32px']} />
</TouchableOpacity>
);
it('should be accessible, using react-test-renderer', () => {
const button = TestRenderer.create(<Button />).root;
expect(button).toBeAccessible();
});
it('should be accessible, using @testing-library/react-native', () => {
const { getByA11yRole } = render(<Test />);
const button = getByA11yRole('button');
expect(button).toBeAccessible();
});
check function's optional second argument was never officially documented, a breaking change has occurred to it. If you are using it, I'm afraid we are deprecating the
check function in favor of the
.toBeAccessible() matcher, which does not currently recieve any arguments. This is intentional.
{
// 0.x
it('should contain no accessibility errors', () => {
expect(() => Engine.check(<Component />, [...rules])).not.toThrow();
});
// 1.x
it('should contain no accessibility errors', () => {
expect(<Component />).toBeAccessible();
});
}
{
// 1.x
"setupFilesAfterEnv": [..., "react-native-accessibility-engine/lib/commonjs/extend-expect"],
// 2.x
"setupFilesAfterEnv": [..., "react-native-accessibility-engine"],
}
check function, which was deprecated in 1.x, has been removed from 2.x. It is still used internally, but the
.toBeAccessible() matcher is the only thing exposed in 2.x.
{
// 0.x and possibly 1.x
it('should contain no accessibility errors', () => {
expect(() => Engine.check(<Component />)).not.toThrow();
});
// 2.x
it('should contain no accessibility errors', () => {
expect(<Component />).toBeAccessible();
});
}
|ID
|Description
|link-role-required
|If text is clickable, we should inform the user that it behaves like a link
|link-role-misused
|We should only use the 'link' role when text is clickable
|pressable-accessible-required
|Make the button accessible (selectable) to the user
|pressable-role-required
|If a component is touchable/pressable, we should inform the user that it behaves like a button or link
|pressable-label-required
|If a button has no text content, an accessibility label can't be inferred so we should explicitly define one
|adjustable-role-required
|If a component has a value that can be adjusted, we should inform the user that it is adjustable
|adjustable-value-required
|If a component has a value that can be adjusted, we should inform the user of its min, max, and current value
|disabled-state-required
|If a component has a disabled state, we should expose its enabled/disabled state to the user
|no-empty-text
|If a text node doesn't contain text, we should add text or prevent it from rendering when it has no content
RNAE is totally open to questions, sugestions, corrections, and community pull requests. Though the goal of this project is eventually to cover a wide variety of components and situations, that's still a work in progress. Feel free to suggest any rules you feel could be helpful. ✌️
Rules are objects that represent a single assertion on a component tree. Let's take the
link-role-required rule, for example:
import { Text } from 'react-native';
const rule: Rule = {
id: 'link-role-required',
matcher: (node) => isText(node.type),
assertion: (node) => {
const { onPress, accessibilityRole } = node.props;
if (onPress) {
return accessibilityRole === 'link';
}
return true;
},
help: {
problem:
"The text is clickable, but the user wasn't informed that it behaves like a link",
solution:
"Set the 'accessibilityRole' prop to 'link' or remove the 'onPress' prop",
link: '',
},
};
First, we define an
id, which doubles as the rule's name and should be as simple and self-explanatory as possible. It should also be unique, so take a look at the rules catalog to make sure it isn't already in use.
A matcher is a function that accepts a ReactTestInstance node and returns
true or
false.
true, that means that this node is relevant to the rule and should be tested using the assertion defined below.
false, the node will be ignored.
In our
link-role-required example, we only want to test
Text nodes.
An assertion is a function that accepts one of the nodes selected by the
matcher function, tests for some condition, and returns
true or
false.
true, that means the condition is met and no error is thrown.
false, the assertion fails and the engine will eventually (after traversing the whole tree) throw an error with the data contained in the
help field.
In our
link-role-required example, we test the following:
- if the text component contains an onPress prop
- return true if the accessibilityRole prop equals 'link'
- return false otherwise
- return true otherwise
The
help field is an object containing three fields: problem, solution, and link.
problem field is a one-sentence string explaining in simple, clear language why the assertion failed.
solution field is a one-sentence string explaining what the developer needs to do to correct the oversight.
link field is a link to support material.
Note: For now, most rules do not have a link.
Just clone the project, create your own branch off of
main and get to work. 💪 Go into the
src/rules directory and create a folder named with the ID of your rule. Inside this folder, create two files:
Every rule needs to be tested. If you need to define a helper, put it in the
src/helper folder and remember to test that, too. Also remember to run all the code quality scripts before you open a PR.
yarn lint
yarn test
yarn typescript
For reference, this the type of the
node object passed to the
matcher and
assertion functions.
export interface ReactTestInstance {
instance: any;
type: ElementType;
props: { [propName: string]: any };
parent: null | ReactTestInstance;
children: Array<ReactTestInstance | string>;
find(predicate: (node: ReactTestInstance) => boolean): ReactTestInstance;
findByType(type: ElementType): ReactTestInstance;
findByProps(props: { [propName: string]: any }): ReactTestInstance;
findAll(
predicate: (node: ReactTestInstance) => boolean,
options?: { deep: boolean }
): ReactTestInstance[];
findAllByType(
type: ElementType,
options?: { deep: boolean }
): ReactTestInstance[];
findAllByProps(
props: { [propName: string]: any },
options?: { deep: boolean }
): ReactTestInstance[];
}
MIT