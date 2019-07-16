$ npm install react-native-accessibility --save
$ react-native link react-native-accessibility
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-accessibility and add
RNReactNativeAccessibility.xcodeproj
libRNReactNativeAccessibility.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.reactlibrary.RNReactNativeAccessibilityPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNReactNativeAccessibilityPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-accessibility'
project(':react-native-accessibility').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-accessibility/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-accessibility')
import { announceForAccessibility, focusOnView } from 'react-native-accessibility';
announceForAccessibility('type some message here')
focusOnView(this.refs.someRef) // to focus on a View pass a ref to the view