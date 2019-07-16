openbase logo
rna

react-native-accessibility

by Maxim Toyberman
1.0.9

Accessibility in React-Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-accessibility

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-accessibility --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-accessibility

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-accessibility and add RNReactNativeAccessibility.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNReactNativeAccessibility.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.reactlibrary.RNReactNativeAccessibilityPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNReactNativeAccessibilityPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-accessibility'
project(':react-native-accessibility').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,    '../node_modules/react-native-accessibility/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-accessibility')

Usage

import { announceForAccessibility, focusOnView } from 'react-native-accessibility';

announceForAccessibility('type some message here')
focusOnView(this.refs.someRef) // to focus on a View pass a ref to the view

