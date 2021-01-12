react-native-3dcube-navigation
Installation
With Yarn
$ yarn add react-native-3dcube-navigation
With NPM
$ npm i react-native-3dcube-navigation --save
Demo
Basic Usage
Horizontal
import { CubeNavigationHorizontal } from 'react-native-3dcube-navigation'
<View style={styles.father} >
<CubeNavigationHorizontal ref={view => { this.cube = view; }}>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#5CDB8B' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Horizontal Page 1</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#A3F989' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Horizontal Page 2</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#CBF941' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Horizontal Page 3</Text>
</View>
</CubeNavigationHorizontal>
</View >
Vertical
import { CubeNavigationVertical } from 'react-native-3dcube-navigation'
<View style={styles.father} >
<CubeNavigationVertical ref={view => { this.cube = view; }}>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#5CDB8B' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Vertical Page 1</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#A3F989' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Vertical Page 2</Text>
</View>
<View style={[styles.container, { backgroundColor: '#CBF941' }]}>
<Text style={styles.text}>Vertical Page 3</Text>
</View>
</CubeNavigationVertical>
</View >
Properties
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|expandView
|false
bool
|If
true, the view expands not showing the background
|loop
|false
bool
|If
true, the last face will be allowed to scroll to the first
|scrollLockPage
|null
number
|Lock swipe to the next pages, referring the index number of the page
|responderCaptureDx
|60
number
|The increment at which the responder captures the touch
|callBackAfterSwipe
|null
function
|Callback function after release
|callbackOnSwipe
|null
function
|Callback function on start swipe & release, callback's first argument
started defines if it's the start of the swipe or the release
Events
callBackAfterSwipe
|Name
|Type
|Description
|position
number
|Position of the view.
|index
number
|Index of the view
callBackAfterSwipe = (position, index){
}
render(){
return (
<CubeNavigationHorizontal callBackAfterSwipe={this.callBackAfterSwipe}>
</CubeNavigationHorizontal>
);
}
Methods
|Name
|Type
|default
|Description
|index
number
undefined
|Scroll to the page, start in 0.
|animated
bool
true
Examples
$ cd examples
$ npm i
$ react-native run-ios
Inspired by tlackemann but implemented only with react-native libs.