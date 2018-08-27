A React Native view for displaying .obj, .dae and .scn models either on screen or in AR (iOS devices with A9 or later processors only).
Example Project: https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/tree/master/example
$ yarn add react-native-3d-model-view
and then
$ react-native link react-native-3d-model-view
The lib also have peer dependencies of
react-native-zip-archive,
rn-fetch-blob and
react-native-fs. Make sure that you
yarn add and
react-native link them to.
The
ARModelView is written in Swift. So you need to add Swift to your project:
Empty.swift to your Xcode project (see example project for reference).
import ModelView from 'react-native-3d-model-view'
<ModelView
source={{ zip: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Hamburger.zip?raw=true' }}
onLoadModelStart={this.onLoadModelStart}
onLoadModelSuccess={this.onLoadModelSuccess}
onLoadModelError={this.onLoadModelError} />
import ARModelView, { ModelTypes } from 'react-native-3d-model-view'
<ARModelView
source={{ zip: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Hamburger.zip?raw=true' }}
onLoadModelStart={this.onLoadModelStart}
onLoadModelSuccess={this.onLoadModelSuccess}
onLoadModelError={this.onLoadModelError}
onStart={this.onStart}
onSurfaceFound={this.onSurfaceFound}
onSurfaceLost={this.onSurfaceLost}
onSessionInterupted={this.onSessionInterupted}
onSessionInteruptedEnded={this.onSessionInteruptedEnded}
onPlaceObjectSuccess={this.onPlaceObjectSuccess}
onPlaceObjectError={this.onPlaceObjectError}
onTrackingQualityInfo={this.onTrackingQualityInfo} />
The source prop on both
ModelView and
ARView can either be a url to a server (e.g. http://example.com/yourmodel.obj) or a local path (use
require). The source object can either consist of a
zip prop or a
model and a
texture prop. Examples:
source={{
zip: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Hamburger.zip?raw=true'
}}
or
source={{
zip: require('../obj/Hamburger.zip')
}}
or
source={{
model: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Hamburger.obj?raw=true',
texture: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Hamburger.png?raw=true'
}}
or
source={{
model: require('../obj/Hamburger.obj'),
texture: require('../obj/Hamburger.png')
}}
The lib will assume that the unzipped folder result will have the same name as the .zip (e.g.
Hamburger.zip =>
Hamburger). This might not always be the case, then you can set the name of the unzipped folder:
source={{
zip: 'https://github.com/BonnierNews/react-native-3d-model-view/blob/master/example/obj/Archive.zip?raw=true',
unzippedFolderName: 'Hamburger'
}}
WaveFront (.obj) and Collada (.dae) is supported on both Android and iOS. SceneKit (.scn) is supported on iOS. Collada models with animations is autoplayed.
require
To require .obj, .dae, .scn or .zip files you need to add a
rn-cli.config.js to the root of your project with minimum this config:
const { getDefaultConfig } = require("metro-config");
module.exports = (async () => {
const { resolver: { assetExts } } = await getDefaultConfig();
return { resolver: { assetExts: assetExts.concat(['obj', 'dae', 'scn', 'zip']) } };
})();
See more in the example project.
SceneKit and Collade files needs to be "SceneKit compressed scenes" on iOS. Compress with this shell command
$ /Applications/Xcode.app/Contents/Developer/usr/bin/scntool --convert InFile.dae --format c3d --output OutFile.dae --force-y-up --force-interleaved --look-for-pvrtc-image
More info: developer.apple.com and stackoverflow.com
View for displaying .obj, .dae or .scn (iOS only) on screen with SceneKit or OpenGL.
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
source
object
null
|Can either consist of a
zip prop or a
model and a
texture prop. All three can either be a url
string ("http://...") or you can use
require to reference a local path. The .zip archive should contain both the object and the texture. Can also contain
unzippedFolderName for setting the unzipped folder name (see more above).
scale
number
1
|Scale of the model.
autoPlay
boolean
true
|Should animated models play on mount.
|Event Name
|Returns
|Notes
onLoadModelStart
null
|Loading model has started.
onLoadModelSuccess
null
|Loading model has succeeded.
onLoadModelError
Error
|Failed loading model.
onAnimationStart
null
|Animated model has started animating.
onAnimationStop
null
|Animated model has stopped animating.
onAnimationUpdate
event
|Animated model animation update. Get progress from
event.nativeEvent.progress
Use
ref={modelView => {this.modelView = modelView}} to be able to call the methods listed below.
|Method Name
|Returns
|Notes
startAnimation
null
|Start playing animated model.
stopAnimation
null
|Stops playing animated model.
setProgress(float)
null
|Set animation progress of animated model (allowed values: 0-1).
View for displaying .obj, .dae or .scn in augmented reality (iOS devices with A9 or later processors only).
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
source
object
null
|Can either consist of a
zip prop or a
model and a
texture prop. All three can either be a url
string ("http://...") or you can use
require to reference a local path. The .zip archive should contain both the object and the texture. Can also contain
unzippedFolderName for setting the unzipped folder name (see more above).
scale
number
1
|Scale of the model.
autoPlay
boolean
true
|Should animated models play on mount.
miniature
boolean
false
|Shows the model in a miniature mode.
miniatureScale
float
0.2
|The scale of the model in miniature mode.
placeOpacity
float
0.2
|The opacity of the model when placing.
|Event Name
|Returns
|Notes
onLoadModelStart
null
|Loading model has started.
onLoadModelSuccess
null
|Loading model has succeeded.
onLoadModelError
Error
|Failed loading model.
onAnimationStart
null
|Animated model has started animating.
onAnimationStop
null
|Animated model has stopped animating.
onAnimationUpdate
event
|Animated model animation update. Get progress from
event.nativeEvent.progress
onStart
null
onSurfaceFound
null
onSurfaceLost
null
onSessionInterupted
null
onSessionInteruptedEnded
null
onPlaceObjectSuccess
null
onPlaceObjectError
null
onTrackingQualityInfo
{id: number, presentation: string, recommendation: string
|The current info about the tracking quality.
onTapObject
null
|Called when tapped an object in the AR scene.
onTapView
null
|Called when tapped the screen but no object was hit by the tap.
Use
ref={arView => {this.arView = arView}} to be able to call the methods listed below.
|Method Name
|Returns
|Notes
startAnimation
null
|Start playing animated model.
stopAnimation
null
|Stops playing animated model.
setProgress(float)
null
|Set animation progress of animated model (allowed values: 0-1).
restart
null
|Restarts the ARKit session.
getSnapshot(boolean)
Promise
|Save a print screen of the current AR session. Boolean determines if the image should be saved to the Photo Library of the device. The promise return the url of the saved image.
Manager for common actions needed for the
ModelView.
|Method Name
|Returns
|Notes
clearDownloadedFiles
null
|Removes all downloaded model assets from the device. Should be called when exiting the app
Manager for common actions needed for the
ARModelView.
|Method Name
|Returns
|Notes
clearDownloadedFiles
null
|Removes all downloaded model assets from the device. Should be called when exiting the app
checkIfARSupported(callback)
null
|Check if ARKit is supported on the current device. Callback params is a boolean saying if it is supported or not.
If you find a bug or would like to request a new feature, just open an issue. You are also welcome to submit pull requests and contribute to the project.
Copyright (c) 2017 Johan Kasperi
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.