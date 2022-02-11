openbase logo
Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/51,379
Read All Reviews
nikhil2882vishal-majhisomerandompiggosneha-subramannianpreveenrajankitsecret121sunithvs

Top Feedback

82Great Documentation
65Easy to Use
56Highly Customizable
54Performant
43Bleeding Edge
32Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Native

Learn once, write anywhere:
Build mobile apps with React.

React Native is released under the MIT license. Current CircleCI build status. Current npm package version. PRs welcome! Follow @reactnative

Getting Started · Learn the Basics · Showcase · Contribute · Community · Support

React Native brings React's declarative UI framework to iOS and Android. With React Native, you use native UI controls and have full access to the native platform.

  • Declarative. React makes it painless to create interactive UIs. Declarative views make your code more predictable and easier to debug.
  • Component-Based. Build encapsulated components that manage their state, then compose them to make complex UIs.
  • Developer Velocity. See local changes in seconds. Changes to JavaScript code can be live reloaded without rebuilding the native app.
  • Portability. Reuse code across iOS, Android, and other platforms.

React Native is developed and supported by many companies and individual core contributors. Find out more in our ecosystem overview.

Contents

📋 Requirements

React Native apps may target iOS 11.0 and Android 5.0 (API 21) or newer. You may use Windows, macOS, or Linux as your development operating system, though building and running iOS apps is limited to macOS. Tools like Expo can be used to work around this.

🎉 Building your first React Native app

Follow the Getting Started guide. The recommended way to install React Native depends on your project. Here you can find short guides for the most common scenarios:

📖 Documentation

The full documentation for React Native can be found on our website.

The React Native documentation discusses components, APIs, and topics that are specific to React Native. For further documentation on the React API that is shared between React Native and React DOM, refer to the React documentation.

The source for the React Native documentation and website is hosted on a separate repo, @facebook/react-native-website.

🚀 Upgrading

Upgrading to new versions of React Native may give you access to more APIs, views, developer tools, and other goodies. See the Upgrading Guide for instructions.

React Native releases are discussed in this discussion repo.

👏 How to Contribute

The main purpose of this repository is to continue evolving React Native core. We want to make contributing to this project as easy and transparent as possible, and we are grateful to the community for contributing bug fixes and improvements. Read below to learn how you can take part in improving React Native.

Code of Conduct

Facebook has adopted a Code of Conduct that we expect project participants to adhere to. Please read the full text so that you can understand what actions will and will not be tolerated.

Contributing Guide

Read our Contributing Guide to learn about our development process, how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes to React Native.

Open Source Roadmap

You can learn more about our vision for React Native in the Roadmap.

Good First Issues

We have a list of good first issues that contain bugs which have a relatively limited scope. This is a great place to get started, gain experience, and get familiar with our contribution process.

Discussions

Larger discussions and proposals are discussed in @react-native-community/discussions-and-proposals.

📄 License

React Native is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.

React Native documentation is Creative Commons licensed, as found in the LICENSE-docs file.

100
nikhil288248 Ratings56 Reviews
February 5, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers

love React, so in love with React Native also. using from the past 2 years now. Pros. you can reuse the same business logic In both web and mobile apps, only need to change basically is render function ( no easy task though ). UI elements provided by react-native are native UI elements, not the web elements. you can use java or kotlin code via react bridge. CodeRush by Microsoft is a blessing in disguise. Cons. Mastering is easy but there are two types of mastery . one is as a framework and the second is the performance in react native. anyone can learn to develop using react-native but to get the best performance you have to work hard. flutter is a better choice nowadays but doesn't support code push and needs to learn dart.

1
weverkley
vishal-majhi23 Ratings38 Reviews
7 months ago

I am a React developer so it is pretty much obvious that I know about react-native and used it in almost all my react apps. After using this I can say it is a very powerful package for react development and without any second thought every developer should give this at least one try. Docs are very informative. Thanks to the community.

5
weverkleymxd025subhadippal66rajrgbCpt-Ghost
somerandompiggoUnited Kingdom8 Ratings8 Reviews
i dont pay for pro
5 months ago

Really an excellent library for mobile apps! The fact that it is web technology-based, but builds to native binaries means that you can leverage the best of both web and native worlds. Not to mention the fact that if you develop for Android and iOS, 99% of the time it works without any extra modifications. It really is awesome!

4
abhijithvijayankatharinbensonsayak-sarkarSomeRandom-Dev
sneha v24 Ratings28 Reviews
Computer science passionate
4 months ago

Its a very good framework for building mobile applications since JavaScript and mostly related to react js its not very difficult to start learning .The other competition to react native is Flutter but i don't preferred it because i am not interested learning a new language. With java Script we can build front end back end mobile and desktop applications. So i preferred learning a new language is more difficult than learning a framework

3
crazyankit2470ankitivvaniakaashvani
Preveen RajKochi, Kerala, India58 Ratings49 Reviews
Software Engineer @bigbinary
8 months ago

I have worked on native Android development using Java, but it lacked the audience of iOS. Also, being a javascript developer, it was a learning curve to be uptodate with latest improvements in android studio. React Native found to be a bleeding edge tech that enabled me to work on a single javascript project just like react where I could cover up android as well as ios.

2
vishnuprasad-95ajayesivan

