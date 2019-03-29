React wrapper for mutation observers.

Based on MutationObserver.

Getting Started

Install it via npm:

npm install --save react-mutation-observer

Install it via yarn:

yarn add react-mutation-observer

Examples

Basic usage

import MutationObserver from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

< MutationObserver onContentChange = {console.log.bind(null, ' Change content triggered. ')} onAttributeChange = {console.log.bind(null, ' Change attribute triggered. ')} onChildRemoval = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child removal triggered. ')} onChildAddition = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child addition triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" data-edit = "EDIT ME" > REMOVE ME < b > EDIT ME </ b > </ div > </ MutationObserver >

Triggered if the the specific element is removed

import { WatchForRemoval } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

< WatchForRemoval onRemoval = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child removal triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" data-edit = "EDIT ME" > Remove the whole div </ div > </ WatchForRemoval >

Only watch for children being added or removed

import { WatchChildren, WatchForChildrenRemoval, WatchForChildrenAddition } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

< WatchChildren onRemoval = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child removal triggered. ')} onAddtion = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child addition triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" > < b > REMOVE b tag </ b > </ div > </ WatchChildren > < WatchForChildrenRemoval onRemoval = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child removal triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" > < b > REMOVE b tag </ b > </ div > </ WatchForChildrenRemoval > < WatchForChildrenAddition onAddtion = {console.log.bind(null, ' Child addition triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" > < b > REMOVE b tag </ b > </ div > </ WatchForChildrenAddition >

Only watch content changes

import { WatchContent } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

< WatchContent onChange = {console.log.bind(null, ' Content change triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro" > Edit Me </ div > </ WatchContent >

Only watch attribute changes

import { WatchAttributes } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

< WatchAttributes onChange = {console.log.bind(null, ' Attribute change triggered. ')} > < div className = "App-intro EditMe" data-thing = "Or Edit Me" > Some Text </ div > </ WatchAttributes >

Need More control? use the wrapper

import { withObserver } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

return withObserver(Component);

Props

{ observedComponent : PropTypes.func, categories : PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.oneOf([ CHILD_LIST, ATTRIBUTES, CHARACTER_DATA, ALL_CATEGORIES ]), PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.oneOf([ CHILD_LIST, ATTRIBUTES, CHARACTER_DATA, ALL_CATEGORIES ])) ]).isRequired, attributeList : PropTypes.arrayOf(PropTypes.string), subtree : PropTypes.bool, suppressAttributeOldValue : PropTypes.bool, suppressCharacterDataOldValue : PropTypes.bool, onMutation : PropTypes.func.isRequired }

The different categories and mutation types are available as exports as well;

import { ALL_CATEGORIES, CHILD_LIST, CHILD_REMOVED, CHILD_ADDED, ATTRIBUTES, CHARACTER_DATA } from 'react-mutation-observer' ;

onMutation

handleMutation(type, payload) { }

onMutation Payload Structures

Type: CHILD_REMOVED || CHILD_ADDED { target, previousSibling, nextSibling, wrappedNode, child }

Type: ATTRIBUTES { from , to, name, namespace, target }

Type: CHARACTER_DATA { from , to, target }

License

MIT