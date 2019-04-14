npm install react-music
The easiest way to get started is to clone this repo and run
npm start. The demo song will be running at http://localhost:3000. You can open up the
/demo/index.js file and edit your song there, using the API below as reference.
That said, you can import the primitives yourself and run your own build setup if you want.
The first thing you want to do is create a
Song component. This is the controller for your entire beat. It takes a
tempo prop where you specify a BPM, and an
playing prop that configures whether the song should play right away, or wait to press the play button. Set up it like so:
<Song tempo={90}>
</Song>
Your
Sequencer's are what you use to define a looping section. They take two props. The first
resolution is the resolution of steps in your sequence array. This defaults to
16, which is a sixteenth note. The second is
bars which is how many bars the sequencer sequences before it loops. You can have multiple sequencers in your song, and the main Song loop is based upon the sequencer with the largest number of bars. Here is an example:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Sequencer resolution={16} bars={1}>
</Sequencer>
</Song>
Once you have a
Song and a
Sequencer component, you can add instruments to your
Sequencer. Lets take a look at how these work:
The sampler component is used to play audio samples. To use it, you must at very least provide two props,
sample and
steps.
sample is a path to an audio file, and
steps is an array of indexes that map to the steps available based upon the
resolution and
bars props of your sequencer. So if you wanted a 4/4 kick line, you would do this:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Sequencer resolution={16} bars={1}>
<Sampler
sample="/samples/kick.wav"
steps={[0, 4, 8, 12]}
/>
</Sequencer>
</Song>
You can also provide an array for a step, where the second value is a tuning, from -12 to 12.
The
Synth component is used to create an oscillator and play it on steps, just like the
Sampler does. To use it, you must provide two props,
type and
steps. Valid types are
sine,
square,
triangle and
sawtooth. The
Synth component also takes an
envelope prop, where you can specify your ASDR settings. The shape of the
step prop is a bit different for the
Synth component, as you must specify an array in the format of
[ step, duration, note || [notes] ]. The
duration portion specifies duration in steps. The
note portion is a string of a musical note and octave like "a4" or "c#1", and for chords, can be an array of the same notes. This would look like:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Sequencer resolution={16} bars={1}>
<Synth
type="square"
steps={[
[0, 2, "c3"],
[8, 2, ["c3", "d#3", "f4"]]
]}
/>
</Sequencer>
</Song>
The
Monosynth component is a
Synth component, but it only plays one note at a time. It also has a
glide prop that specifies portamento length. So if two notes overlap, the monosynth glides up to the next value on that duration. Check out how:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Sequencer resolution={16} bars={1}>
<Monosynth
glide={0.5}
type="square"
steps={[
[0, 5, "c3"],
[4, 4, "c4"],
]}
/>
</Sequencer>
</Song>
There are a ton of new effects added in 1.0.0. You can compose effect chains by wrapping effects around your instruments. Here is an example of how you would do that:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Sequencer resolution={16} bars={1}>
<Reverb>
<Delay>
<Monosynth
steps={[
[0, 4, "c3"],
[4, 4, "c4"],
]}
/>
</Delay>
</Reverb>
</Sequencer>
</Song>
If you want to define an effects bus, which is a set of effects that multiple instruments can send their output to, this is achieved with the
Bus component.
First you want to create a
Bus component, and give it an identifier:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Bus id="myBus"/>
</Song>
Next, wrap your bus with the effect chain you want to make available, similarly to the way you would wrap effects around an instrument. You generally want to do this with effects that have wet/dry control, and set the
dryLevel to 0:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Delay dryLevel={0}>
<Bus id="myBus"/>
</Delay>
</Song>
Finally, to hook an instrument up to your bus, or several busses, add their id's to the
busses prop on an instrument:
<Song tempo={90}>
<Delay dryLevel={0}>
<Bus id="myBus"/>
</Delay>
<Sampler
busses={['myBus']}
sample='/samples/kick.wav'
steps={[1,4,8,12]}
/>
</Song>
You know whats bananas? LFO. Thats what. You can use an oscillator to modify properties of your instruments and effects. This is done with the
LFO component. Any node that you want to apply LFO to just needs it added as a child. Then you define a
connect prop that returns a function that lets you select a parent AudioNode property to oscillate. See the following example.
<Song tempo={90}>
<Synth
type="square"
steps={[
[0, 2, "c3"],
[8, 2, ["c3", "d#3", "f4"]]
]}
>
<LFO
type="sine"
frequency={0.05}
connect={(c) => c.gain}
/>
</Synth>
</Song>
playing (boolean) : Whether the song should start playing automatically
tempo (number) : Your song tempo
--
bars (number) : Number of bars in your sequence
resolution (number) : Step resolution for your sequence
busses (array) : An array of
Bus id strings to send output to
envelope (object) : An object specifying envelope settings
envelope={{
attack: 0.1,
sustain: 0.3,
decay: 20,
release: 0.5
}}
gain (number) : A number specifying instrument gain
glide (number) : Portamento length for overlapping notes
steps (array) : Array of step arrays for the notes to be played at
steps={[
[0, 2, "a2"]
]}
transpose (number) : Positive or negative number for transposition of notes
type (string) : Oscillator type. Accepts
square,
triangle,
sawtooth &
sine
--
busses (array) : An array of
Bus id strings to send output to
detune (number) : A number (in cents) specifying instrument detune
gain (number) : A number specifying instrument gain
sample (string) : Path to an audio file
steps (array) : Array of step indexes for the sample to be played at. Accepts arrays for steps in order to provide a second argument for index based detune (in between -12 & 12).
--
busses (array) : An array of
Bus id strings to send output to
envelope (object) : An object specifying envelope settings
envelope={{
attack: 0.1,
sustain: 0.3,
decay: 20,
release: 0.5
}}
gain (number) : A number specifying instrument gain
steps (array) : Array of step arrays for the notes to be played at. Accepts in array in the
[ step, duration, note || [notes] ] format.
// single note
steps={[
[0, 2, "a2"]
]}
// chord
steps={[
[0, 2, ["c2", "e2", "g2"]]
]}
transpose (number) : Positive or negative number for transposition of notes
type (string) : Oscillator type. Accepts
square,
triangle,
sawtooth &
sine
bits (number)
bufferSize (number)
normfreq (number)
--
bypass (number)
delay (number)
feedback (number)
rate (number)
--
attack (number)
knee (number)
ratio (number)
release (number)
threshold (number)
--
bypass (number)
cutoff (number)
delayTime (number)
dryLevel (number)
feedback (number)
wetLevel (number)
--
Q (number)
frequency (number)
gain (number)
type (string)
--
amount (number)
--
bufferSize (number)
cutoff (number)
resonance (number)
--
algorithmIndex (number)
bypass (number)
curveAmount (number)
drive (number)
outputGain (number)
--
delayTimeLeft (number)
delayTimeRight (number)
feedback (number)
wetLevel (number)
--
bypass (number)
dryLevel (number)
highCut (number)
impulse (string)
level (number)
lowCut (number)
wetLevel (number)
fftSize (number) : FFT Size value
onAudioProcess (function) : Callback function with audio processing data
smoothingTimeConstant (number) : Smoothing time constant
--
gain (number) : A number specifying Bus gain
id (string) : Bus ID
--
connect (function) : LFO property selection function
frequency (number) : LFO frequency
gain (number) : A number specifying LFO gain
type (string) : Oscillator type. Accepts
square,
triangle,
sawtooth &
sine
Synth presets need to be added
Archived: This project is no longer maintained by Formidable. We are no longer responding to issues or pull requests unless they relate to security concerns. We encourage interested developers to fork this project and make it their own!