openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rm

react-multistep

by srdjan
5.3.0 (see all)

React multistep form component

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

525

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Responsive React multistep form component

Take it for a spin here

or, install it from NPM

React 17.0.2

List of forks

Instructions

To use this module in your app run:

npm install react-multistep

next, import it inside of your app:

const MultiStep = import from 'react-multistep'

Component accepts following, optional Props:

  • 'showNavigation': controls if the navigation buttons are visable (default = true)
  • 'prevStyle' & 'nextStyle': control style of the navigation buttons
  • 'activeStep': define a start step, when not desired to start at the beggining
  • 'steps': a required Prop, it takes an array of objects representing individual steps: 
const steps = [
              {name: 'StepOne', component: <StepOne/>},
              {name: 'StepTwo', component: <StepTwo/>},
              {name: 'StepThree', component: <StepThree/>},
              {name: 'StepFour', component: <StepFour/>}
            ];
<Multistep activeStep={1} showNavigation={true} steps={steps}/>

If you want to explore try the included example...

1) Start by cloning the repo locally:

//--step 1
git clone https://github.com/srdjan/react-multistep.git   //clone the repo
cd react-multistep                                        //navigate to the project folder

2) Next, install dependencies and build the component:

npm install
npm run build

3) On a succesful build, navigate to the example folder and try it:

cd ../example
npm install
npm run build
npm start

4) Now you can open the example in your favorite browser:

open index.html

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial