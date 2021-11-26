Responsive React multistep form component

Take it for a spin here

or, install it from NPM

React 17.0.2

Instructions

To use this module in your app run:

npm install react-multistep

next, import it inside of your app:

const MultiStep = import from 'react-multistep'

Component accepts following, optional Props:

'showNavigation': controls if the navigation buttons are visable (default = true)

'prevStyle' & 'nextStyle': control style of the navigation buttons

'activeStep': define a start step, when not desired to start at the beggining

'steps': a required Prop, it takes an array of objects representing individual steps:

const steps = [ { name : 'StepOne' , component : < StepOne /> }, { name : 'StepTwo' , component : < StepTwo /> }, { name : 'StepThree' , component : < StepThree /> }, { name : 'StepFour' , component : < StepFour /> } ]; < Multistep activeStep = {1} showNavigation = {true} steps = {steps}/ >

If you want to explore try the included example...

1) Start by cloning the repo locally:

//--step 1 git clone https://github.com/srdjan/react-multistep.git // clone the repo cd react-multistep //navigate to the project folder

2) Next, install dependencies and build the component:

npm install npm run build

3) On a succesful build, navigate to the example folder and try it:

cd ../example npm install npm run build npm start

4) Now you can open the example in your favorite browser: