or, install it from NPM
To use this module in your app run:
npm install react-multistep
next, import it inside of your app:
const MultiStep = import from 'react-multistep'
Component accepts following, optional Props:
const steps = [
{name: 'StepOne', component: <StepOne/>},
{name: 'StepTwo', component: <StepTwo/>},
{name: 'StepThree', component: <StepThree/>},
{name: 'StepFour', component: <StepFour/>}
];
<Multistep activeStep={1} showNavigation={true} steps={steps}/>
1) Start by cloning the repo locally:
//--step 1
git clone https://github.com/srdjan/react-multistep.git //clone the repo
cd react-multistep //navigate to the project folder
2) Next, install dependencies and build the component:
npm install
npm run build
3) On a succesful build, navigate to the example folder and try it:
cd ../example
npm install
npm run build
npm start
4) Now you can open the example in your favorite browser:
open index.html