React higher order component to create multiline ellipsed boxes.

Adds an ellipsis text (and hides the rest) if the original text is longer than the desired number of lines.

API

ellipsis(componentClass, numberOfLines [, ellipsisString])

Parameter Type Description componentClass Class Name The Component class name numberOfLines number The number of text lines that we want our component to have ellipsisString (Optional) string The string that we want to use as an ellipsis (defaults to '...')

This example shows a box that is going to get an ellipsis ' (...)' if the text takes more than 3 lines.

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' import { ellipsis } from 'react-multiline-ellipsis' class MyTextBox extends Component { render () { return < div > {this.props.text} </ div > } } MyTextBox.propTypes = { text : PropTypes.string.isRequired, } export default ellipsis(MyTextBox, 3 , ' (...)' )

Notes: