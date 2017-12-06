React higher order component to create multiline ellipsed boxes.
Adds an ellipsis text (and hides the rest) if the original text is longer than the desired number of lines.
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|componentClass
|Class Name
|The Component class name
|numberOfLines
|number
|The number of text lines that we want our component to have
|ellipsisString (Optional)
|string
|The string that we want to use as an ellipsis (defaults to '...')
This example shows a box that is going to get an ellipsis ' (...)' if the text takes more than 3 lines.
import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import { ellipsis } from 'react-multiline-ellipsis'
class MyTextBox extends Component {
render () {
return <div>{this.props.text}</div>
}
}
MyTextBox.propTypes = {
text: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
}
export default ellipsis(MyTextBox, 3, ' (...)')
Notes:
height, max-height, min-height, etc.