React-Multi-Toggle is a stylish & lightweight toggle component that extends the functionality of a checkbox or a radio button
Can be installed as an npm package
npm install react-multi-toggle
Example can be found here.
npm i
npm start
Runs example on the webpack dev server on
http://localhost:8080/ with Hot Module Reloading enabled.
Example using es6 syntax
import React, { Component } from `react`;
import MultiToggle from `react-multi-toggle`;
const groupOptions = [
{
displayName: 'Couple',
value: 2
},
{
displayName: 'Family',
value: 4
},
];
class Example extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
groupSize: 2
};
}
onGroupSizeSelect = value => this.setState({ groupSize: value });
render = () => {
const { groupSize } = this.state;
return (
<MultiToggle
options={groupOptions}
selectedOption={groupSize}
onSelectOption={this.onGroupSizeSelect}
label="Select Group Size"
/>
);
}
}
module.exports = Example;
Include the component's CSS through style-loader using
require("../style.css") or by adding styles to your existing stylesheets.
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|options
Array<Object>
|Yes
|Ordered array of options to render. Explained further below.
|selectedOption
Any
|Yes
|Currently selected value.
|onSelectOption
Function
|No
|Callback when option is selected. Receives the selected option value as parameter
|label
Any
|No
|Optional label to add above toggle.
|className
string
|No
|Optional style class to apply to toggle component.
Toggle prop
options is any array of objects with keys:
|Key
|Type
|Required
|Description
|value
Any
|Yes
|Value passed by prop
onSelectOption.
|displayName
String or
React Element
|No
|Label rendered on toggle for each option. If omitted, value will be used.
|optionClass
String
|No
|Optional class to apply to toggle when option is selected.
|isDisabled
Boolean
|No
|Viewable but not selectable.
MIT