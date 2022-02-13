Simple and lightweight multiple selection dropdown component with
checkboxes,
search and
select-all
npm i react-multi-select-component # npm
yarn add react-multi-select-component # yarn
import React, { useState } from "react";
import { MultiSelect } from "react-multi-select-component";
const options = [
{ label: "Grapes 🍇", value: "grapes" },
{ label: "Mango 🥭", value: "mango" },
{ label: "Strawberry 🍓", value: "strawberry", disabled: true },
];
const Example = () => {
const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);
return (
<div>
<h1>Select Fruits</h1>
<pre>{JSON.stringify(selected)}</pre>
<MultiSelect
options={options}
value={selected}
onChange={setSelected}
labelledBy="Select"
/>
</div>
);
};
export default Example;
More examples can be found here ↗
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Default
labelledBy
|value for
aria-labelledby
string
options
|options for dropdown
[{label, value, disabled}]
value
|pre-selected rows
[{label, value}]
[]
hasSelectAll
|toggle 'Select All' option
boolean
true
isLoading
|show spinner on select
boolean
false
shouldToggleOnHover
|toggle dropdown on hover option
boolean
false
overrideStrings
|localization ↗
object
onChange
|onChange callback
function
disabled
|disable dropdown
boolean
false
disableSearch
|hide search textbox
boolean
false
filterOptions
|custom filter options (async supported) ↗
function
|Fuzzy Search
className
|class name for parent component
string
multi-select
valueRenderer
|custom dropdown header ↗
function
ItemRenderer
|custom dropdown option ↗
function
ClearIcon
|Custom Clear Icon for Search
ReactNode
ArrowRenderer
|Custom Arrow Icon for Dropdown
ReactNode
debounceDuration
|debounce duraion for Search
number
300
ClearSelectedIcon
|Custom Clear Icon for Selected Items
ReactNode
isCreatable
|Allows user to create unavailable option(s) example ↗
boolean
false
onCreateOption
|allows to override newly created option example ↗
function
closeOnChangedValue
|automatically closes dropdown when its value is changed
boolean
false
For every release changelog/migration-guide will be available in releases
MIT © harshzalavadiya
After trying a lot of packages in this space, I found this one the best among all of them. This covers a lot of cases and it has sufficient functionalities. Overall experience is quite good until now. It is performant even with lots of data feed at once too. It supports lazy loading, It has pretty good documentation. Ships lightweight modules. Others in this space throttles if feed lots of data.
One of the highly recommended package that i have used a lot. Not so well written documentation maybe documentation regarding customization stuffs can be improved as its not good till now. Because of the customization difficulties i would rate it 3 star. Although a good one to include in the projects ignoring the other drawbacks.
After searching a lot of packages on the internet, I came across this package. this covers a lot of cases and has sufficient features. overall experience is good till now. It has great and easy-to-read documentation as well. It is also performant even if you feed a lot of data. So it's a 4 star from me.
This is a lightweight and simple to execute bundle. Since you have a large options to choose from my experience was not good and it becomes very laggy. The documenation is good and easy to understand. But I will prefer to look into alternatives if you want to execute loads of data into your project.
Have used this package in a couple of my projects. I think I have some things to tell you about this package. Pros are that this is a lightweight and easy to implement package. And the cons is that if you have a large amount of options to select from, it leads to frame drops and lagginess. I would recommend you to use this if you have a small amount of data. And that's why a 3 star. All it lacks some more features like lazy loading etc. Will recommend to choose form alternatives available. I didn't find any bugs or so but there are some serious performance issues with this one.