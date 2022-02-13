openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.1K

GitHub Stars

206

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Select, React Multi Select, React Dropdown

Reviews

Average Rating

Read All Reviews
ankiiitraj
akashz19
subhadippal66
VibhuGautam
Vishal19111999
ankit9905

Top Feedback

Readme

react-multi-select-component

Simple and lightweight multiple selection dropdown component with checkboxes, search and select-all

Storybook GitHub Actions Status NPM gzip

✨ Features

  • 🕶 Zero Dependency
  • 🍃 Lightweight (<5KB)
  • 💅 Themeable
  • ✌ Written w/ TypeScript

🔧 Installation

npm i react-multi-select-component    # npm
yarn add react-multi-select-component # yarn

📦 Example

Example

import React, { useState } from "react";
import { MultiSelect } from "react-multi-select-component";

const options = [
  { label: "Grapes 🍇", value: "grapes" },
  { label: "Mango 🥭", value: "mango" },
  { label: "Strawberry 🍓", value: "strawberry", disabled: true },
];

const Example = () => {
  const [selected, setSelected] = useState([]);

  return (
    <div>
      <h1>Select Fruits</h1>
      <pre>{JSON.stringify(selected)}</pre>
      <MultiSelect
        options={options}
        value={selected}
        onChange={setSelected}
        labelledBy="Select"
      />
    </div>
  );
};

export default Example;

More examples can be found here ↗

👀 Props

PropDescriptionTypeDefault
labelledByvalue for aria-labelledbystring
optionsoptions for dropdown[{label, value, disabled}]
valuepre-selected rows[{label, value}][]
hasSelectAlltoggle 'Select All' optionbooleantrue
isLoadingshow spinner on selectbooleanfalse
shouldToggleOnHovertoggle dropdown on hover optionbooleanfalse
overrideStringslocalization ↗object
onChangeonChange callbackfunction
disableddisable dropdownbooleanfalse
disableSearchhide search textboxbooleanfalse
filterOptionscustom filter options (async supported) ↗functionFuzzy Search
classNameclass name for parent componentstringmulti-select
valueRenderercustom dropdown header ↗function
ItemRenderercustom dropdown option ↗function
ClearIconCustom Clear Icon for SearchReactNode
ArrowRendererCustom Arrow Icon for DropdownReactNode
debounceDurationdebounce duraion for Searchnumber300
ClearSelectedIconCustom Clear Icon for Selected ItemsReactNode
isCreatableAllows user to create unavailable option(s) example ↗booleanfalse
onCreateOptionallows to override newly created option example ↗function
closeOnChangedValueautomatically closes dropdown when its value is changedbooleanfalse

📝 Changelog

For every release changelog/migration-guide will be available in releases

🤠 Credits

📜 License

MIT © harshzalavadiya

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant2
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

After trying a lot of packages in this space, I found this one the best among all of them. This covers a lot of cases and it has sufficient functionalities. Overall experience is quite good until now. It is performant even with lots of data feed at once too. It supports lazy loading, It has pretty good documentation. Ships lightweight modules. Others in this space throttles if feed lots of data.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Easy to Use
Poor Documentation

One of the highly recommended package that i have used a lot. Not so well written documentation maybe documentation regarding customization stuffs can be improved as its not good till now. Because of the customization difficulties i would rate it 3 star. Although a good one to include in the projects ignoring the other drawbacks.

0
Subhadip PalJamshedpur33 Ratings0 Reviews
MERN stack Developer (C++, Python, Javascript, c#)
10 months ago

After searching a lot of packages on the internet, I came across this package. this covers a lot of cases and has sufficient features. overall experience is good till now. It has great and easy-to-read documentation as well. It is also performant even if you feed a lot of data. So it's a 4 star from me.

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings0 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago

This is a lightweight and simple to execute bundle. Since you have a large options to choose from my experience was not good and it becomes very laggy. The documenation is good and easy to understand. But I will prefer to look into alternatives if you want to execute loads of data into your project.

0
Vishal Pratap SinghIndia51 Ratings0 Reviews
👨‍💻 I'm just a curious creature, intrigued by the web. 🏫 I also educate thousands on Instagram.
1 year ago

Have used this package in a couple of my projects. I think I have some things to tell you about this package. Pros are that this is a lightweight and easy to implement package. And the cons is that if you have a large amount of options to select from, it leads to frame drops and lagginess. I would recommend you to use this if you have a small amount of data. And that's why a 3 star. All it lacks some more features like lazy loading etc. Will recommend to choose form alternatives available. I didn't find any bugs or so but there are some serious performance issues with this one.

0

