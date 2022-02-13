Ankit Raj ● IIIT Ranchi ● 67 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● 1 year ago Great Documentation Easy to Use Performant After trying a lot of packages in this space, I found this one the best among all of them. This covers a lot of cases and it has sufficient functionalities. Overall experience is quite good until now. It is performant even with lots of data feed at once too. It supports lazy loading, It has pretty good documentation. Ships lightweight modules. Others in this space throttles if feed lots of data. 0

Akash Anand ● 72 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● 1 year ago Performant Easy to Use Poor Documentation One of the highly recommended package that i have used a lot. Not so well written documentation maybe documentation regarding customization stuffs can be improved as its not good till now. Because of the customization difficulties i would rate it 3 star. Although a good one to include in the projects ignoring the other drawbacks. 0

Subhadip Pal ● Jamshedpur ● 33 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● MERN stack Developer (C++, Python, Javascript, c#) 10 months ago After searching a lot of packages on the internet, I came across this package. this covers a lot of cases and has sufficient features. overall experience is good till now. It has great and easy-to-read documentation as well. It is also performant even if you feed a lot of data. So it's a 4 star from me. 0

Vibhu Gautam ● Bokaro Steel City ● 47 Rating s ● 0 Review s ● MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript 9 months ago This is a lightweight and simple to execute bundle. Since you have a large options to choose from my experience was not good and it becomes very laggy. The documenation is good and easy to understand. But I will prefer to look into alternatives if you want to execute loads of data into your project. 0