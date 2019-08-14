openbase logo
rmr

react-multi-ref

by Chris Cowan
1.0.0 (see all)

Utility for keeping references to multiple React elements

Documentation
Downloads/wk

27.6K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-multi-ref

GitHub license npm version CircleCI Status

This is a small utility to make it easy for React components to deal with refs on multiple dynamically created elements.

The following example code assumes that you're using either Babel with the "babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties" plugin active or TypeScript.

import React from 'react';
import MultiRef from 'react-multi-ref';

class Foo extends React.Component {
  _itemRefs = new MultiRef();

  render() {
    // Make a 5-item array of divs with keys 0,1,2,3,4
    const items = new Array(5).fill(null).map((n, i) =>
      <div key={i}>
        <input type="text" ref={this._itemRefs.ref(i)} />
      </div>
    );
    return (
      <div>
        <button onClick={this._onClick}>Alert</button>
        { items }
      </div>
    );
  }

  _onClick = () => {
    const parts = [];
    this._itemRefs.map.forEach(input => {
      parts.push(input.value)
    });
    alert('all inputs: ' + parts.join(', '));
  };
}

The multiRef.map property is a Map object containing entries where the key is the parameter passed to multiRef.ref(key) and the value is the ref element given by React. You can retrieve a specific element by key from the map by using multiRef.map.get(key).

Multiple calls to multiRef.ref(key) with the same key return the same value so that React knows that it doesn't need to update the ref.

This relies on Map being available globally. A global polyfill such as Babel's polyfill is required to support older browsers that don't implement these.

Hooks Example

MultiRef is usable as long as you can create an instance of it and persist the instance for the lifetime of a component. The easiest way to do that in a function component is to put it in state with useState.

It is not recommended to use React's useMemo to store the MultiRef instance because the documentation specifies that React is allowed to purge the memory of useMemo at any time. You should either use useState as below or use useMemoOne.

import React, { useState } from 'react';
import MultiRef from 'react-multi-ref';

function Foo(props) {
  const [itemRefs] = useState(() => new MultiRef());

  function onClick() {
    const parts = [];
    itemRefs.map.forEach(input => {
      parts.push(input.value)
    });
    alert('all inputs: ' + parts.join(', '));
  }

  // Make a 5-item array of divs with keys 0,1,2,3,4
  const items = new Array(5).fill(null).map((n, i) =>
    <div key={i}>
      <input type="text" ref={itemRefs.ref(i)} />
    </div>
  );

  return (
    <div>
      <button onClick={onClick}>Alert</button>
      { items }
    </div>
  );
}

Types

Both TypeScript and Flow type definitions for this module are included! The type definitions won't require any configuration to use.

