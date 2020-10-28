A simple react component to format multiple email as the user types.
npm install react-multi-email -S
import * as React from 'react';
import { ReactMultiEmail, isEmail } from 'react-multi-email';
import 'react-multi-email/style.css';
interface IProps {}
interface IState {
emails: string[];
}
class Basic extends React.Component<IProps, IState> {
state = {
emails: [],
};
render() {
const { emails } = this.state;
return (
<>
<h3>Email</h3>
<ReactMultiEmail
placeholder="placeholder"
emails={emails}
onChange={(_emails: string[]) => {
this.setState({ emails: _emails });
}}
validateEmail={email => {
return isEmail(email); // return boolean
}}
getLabel={(
email: string,
index: number,
removeEmail: (index: number) => void,
) => {
return (
<div data-tag key={index}>
{email}
<span data-tag-handle onClick={() => removeEmail(index)}>
×
</span>
</div>
);
}}
/>
<br />
<h4>react-multi-email value</h4>
<p>{emails.join(', ') || 'empty'}</p>
</>
);
}
}
export default Basic;
If you don't mind, don't forget to press "star" before leaving.