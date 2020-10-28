A simple react component to format multiple email as the user types.

Simple code

No dependency

Small size

Simple customization

Installation

npm install react-multi-email -S

Usage

import * as React from 'react' ; import { ReactMultiEmail, isEmail } from 'react-multi-email' ; import 'react-multi-email/style.css' ; interface IProps {} interface IState { emails: string []; } class Basic extends React.Component<IProps, IState> { state = { emails: [], }; render() { const { emails } = this .state; return ( <> <h3>Email< /h3> <ReactMultiEmail placeholder="placeholder" emails={emails} onChange={(_emails: string[]) => { this.setState({ emails: _emails }); }} validateEmail={email => { return isEmail(email); / / return boolean }} getLabel={( email: string, index: number, removeEmail: (index: number) => void, ) => { return ( <div data-tag key={index}> {email} <span data-tag-handle onClick={() => removeEmail(index)}> × </ span> < /div> ); }} / > <br /> <h4>react-multi-email value< /h4> <p>{emails.join(', ') || 'empty'}</ p> < /> ); } } export default Basic;

License

MIT