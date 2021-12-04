openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmd

react-multi-date-picker

by Shahab
3.3.0 (see all)

a simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.2K

GitHub Stars

177

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Date Picker

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Unwelcoming Community

Readme

DatePicker

Simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian, persian, arabic and indian calendars with the ability to select the date in single, multiple and range modes.

date picker

Layouts

You can change the appearance of the datepicker to prime or mobile by importing css files from the styles folder.

date picker layouts

Plugins

Ability to further customize the calendar and datepicker by adding one or more plugins.

date picker plugins all in one

Installation

npm install --save react-multi-date-picker

Demo

Usage

import React, { useState } from "react";
import DatePicker from "react-multi-date-picker";

export default function Example() {
  const [value, setValue] = useState(new Date());

  return <DatePicker value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
}

Browser (none react-app)

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8" />
    <title>React Multi Date Picker</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <span>Calendar Example :</span>
    <div id="calendar"></div>

    <span>DatePicker Example :</span>
    <div id="datePicker"></div>

    <span>Plugins Example :</span>
    <div id="datePickerWithPlugin"></div>

    <!-- Ract -->
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@17/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>

    <!-- DatePicker and dependencies-->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/date-object@latest/dist/umd/date-object.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-element-popper@latest/build/browser.min.js"></script>
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/browser.min.js"></script>

    <!-- Optional Plugin -->
    <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/date_picker_header.browser.js"></script>

    <script>
      const { DatePicker, Calendar } = ReactMultiDatePicker;

      ReactDOM.render(
        React.createElement(Calendar),
        document.getElementById("calendar")
      );

      ReactDOM.render(
        React.createElement(DatePicker),
        document.getElementById("datePicker")
      );

      ReactDOM.render(
        React.createElement(DatePicker, {
          plugins: [React.createElement(DatePickerHeader)],
        }),
        document.getElementById("datePickerWithPlugin")
      );
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

Availble props

Name Type Default Availability (DatePicker/ Calendar)
value Date, DateObject , String, Number or Array new Date() both
ref React.RefObject both
multiple Boolean false (true if value is Array) both
range Boolean false both
onlyMonthPicker Boolean false both
onlyYearPicker Boolean false both
format String YYYY/MM/DD both
formattingIgnoreList Array both
calendar Object gregorian both
locale Object gregorian_en both
mapDays Function both
onChange Function both
onOpen Function DatePicker
onClose Function DatePicker
onPropsChange Function both
onMonthChange Function both
onYearChange Function both
onFocusedDateChange Function both
onPositionChange Function DatePicker
digits Array both
weekDays Array both
months Array both
showOtherDays Boolean false both
minDate Date, DateObject, String or Number both
maxDate Date, DateObject, String or Number both
disableYearPicker Boolean false both
disableMonthPicker Boolean false both
disableDayPicker Boolean false both
zIndex Number 100 both
plugins Array [] both
sort Boolean false both
numberOfMonths Number 1 both
currentDate DateObject both
buttons Boolean true both
renderButton React.ReactElement or Function both
weekStartDayIndex Number both
className String both
readOnly Boolean false both
disabled Boolean false both
hideMonth Boolean false both
hideYear Boolean false both
hideWeekDays Boolean false both
shadow Boolean true both
fullYear Boolean false both
displayWeekNumbers Boolean false both
weekNumber String both
weekPicker Boolean false both
containerClassName String DatePicker
arrowClassName String 0 DatePicker
style React.CSSProperties {} DatePicker
containerStyle React.CSSProperties DatePicker
arrowStyle React.CSSProperties 0 DatePicker
arrow Boolean or React.ReactElement true DatePicker
animations Array false DatePicker
inputClass String DatePicker
name String DatePicker
id String DatePicker
title String DatePicker
required Boolean DatePicker
placeholder String DatePicker
render React.ReactElement or Function DatePicker
inputMode String DatePicker
scrollSensitive Boolean true DatePicker
hideOnScroll Boolean false DatePicker
calendarPosition String "bottom-left" DatePicker
editable Boolean true DatePicker
onlyShowInRangeDates Boolean true DatePicker
fixMainPosition Boolean false DatePicker
fixRelativePosition Boolean false DatePicker
offsetY Number 0 DatePicker
offsetX Number 0 DatePicker
mobileLabels Object DatePicker
portal Boolean DatePicker
portalTarget HTMLElement DatePicker
onOpenPickNewDate Boolean true DatePicker

Calendars & Locales

Click here to see the descriptions.

Calendars Gregorian Persian (Solar Hijri) Jalali Arabic (Lunar Hijri) Indian
/calendars/gregorian /calendars/persian /calendars/jalali /calendars/arabic /calendars/indian
Locales English /locales/gregorian_en /locales/persian_en /locales/persian_en /locales/arabic_en /locales/indian_en
Farsi /locales/gregorian_fa /locales/persian_fa /locales/persian_fa /locales/arabic_fa /locales/indian_fa
Arabic /locales/gregorian_ar /locales/persian_ar /locales/persian_ar /locales/arabic_ar /locales/indian_ar
Hindi /locales/gregorian_hi /locales/persian_hi /locales/persian_hi /locales/arabic_hi /locales/indian_hi

Of course, you can customize the names of the months and days of the week in the both calendar & input by using the months and weekDays Props.

Also, you can create a custom Calendar and Locale:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community1
100
Amin-Mashayekhan19 Ratings0 Reviews
Senior Back-end (Laravel) & Front-end (ReactJs) web developer. Some of my experiences: https://www.instagram.com/amin.mashayekhan/
25 days ago
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Unwelcoming Community

Alternatives

react-datepickerA simple and reusable datepicker component for React
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
10
Top Feedback
16Easy to Use
12Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
rdp
react-day-pickerDate picker component for React.
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
524K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
12
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rc
react-calendarUltimate calendar for your React app.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
280K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
19
Top Feedback
22Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
13Highly Customizable
rdp
react-date-pickerA date picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
895
Weekly Downloads
106K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdp
react-datetime-pickerA datetime picker for your React app.
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial