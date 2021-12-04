Simple React datepicker component for working with
gregorian,
persian,
arabic and
indian calendars
with the ability to select the date in
single,
multiple and
range modes.
You can change the appearance of the datepicker to
prime or
mobile by importing css files from the styles folder.
Ability to further customize the calendar and datepicker by adding one or more plugins.
npm install --save react-multi-date-picker
import React, { useState } from "react";
import DatePicker from "react-multi-date-picker";
export default function Example() {
const [value, setValue] = useState(new Date());
return <DatePicker value={value} onChange={setValue} />;
}
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8" />
<title>React Multi Date Picker</title>
</head>
<body>
<span>Calendar Example :</span>
<div id="calendar"></div>
<span>DatePicker Example :</span>
<div id="datePicker"></div>
<span>Plugins Example :</span>
<div id="datePickerWithPlugin"></div>
<!-- Ract -->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dom@17/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<!-- DatePicker and dependencies-->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/date-object@latest/dist/umd/date-object.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-element-popper@latest/build/browser.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/browser.min.js"></script>
<!-- Optional Plugin -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/date_picker_header.browser.js"></script>
<script>
const { DatePicker, Calendar } = ReactMultiDatePicker;
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(Calendar),
document.getElementById("calendar")
);
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(DatePicker),
document.getElementById("datePicker")
);
ReactDOM.render(
React.createElement(DatePicker, {
plugins: [React.createElement(DatePickerHeader)],
}),
document.getElementById("datePickerWithPlugin")
);
</script>
</body>
</html>
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Availability (DatePicker/ Calendar)
|value
|Date, DateObject , String, Number or Array
|new Date()
|both
|ref
|React.RefObject
|both
|multiple
|Boolean
|false (true if value is Array)
|both
|range
|Boolean
|false
|both
|onlyMonthPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|onlyYearPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|format
|String
|YYYY/MM/DD
|both
|formattingIgnoreList
|Array
|both
|calendar
|Object
|gregorian
|both
|locale
|Object
|gregorian_en
|both
|mapDays
|Function
|both
|onChange
|Function
|both
|onOpen
|Function
|DatePicker
|onClose
|Function
|DatePicker
|onPropsChange
|Function
|both
|onMonthChange
|Function
|both
|onYearChange
|Function
|both
|onFocusedDateChange
|Function
|both
|onPositionChange
|Function
|DatePicker
|digits
|Array
|both
|weekDays
|Array
|both
|months
|Array
|both
|showOtherDays
|Boolean
|false
|both
|minDate
|Date, DateObject, String or Number
|both
|maxDate
|Date, DateObject, String or Number
|both
|disableYearPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|disableMonthPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|disableDayPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|zIndex
|Number
|100
|both
|plugins
|Array
|[]
|both
|sort
|Boolean
|false
|both
|numberOfMonths
|Number
|1
|both
|currentDate
|DateObject
|both
|buttons
|Boolean
|true
|both
|renderButton
|React.ReactElement or Function
|both
|weekStartDayIndex
|Number
|both
|className
|String
|both
|readOnly
|Boolean
|false
|both
|disabled
|Boolean
|false
|both
|hideMonth
|Boolean
|false
|both
|hideYear
|Boolean
|false
|both
|hideWeekDays
|Boolean
|false
|both
|shadow
|Boolean
|true
|both
|fullYear
|Boolean
|false
|both
|displayWeekNumbers
|Boolean
|false
|both
|weekNumber
|String
|both
|weekPicker
|Boolean
|false
|both
|containerClassName
|String
|DatePicker
|arrowClassName
|String
|0
|DatePicker
|style
|React.CSSProperties
|{}
|DatePicker
|containerStyle
|React.CSSProperties
|DatePicker
|arrowStyle
|React.CSSProperties
|0
|DatePicker
|arrow
|Boolean or React.ReactElement
|true
|DatePicker
|animations
|Array
|false
|DatePicker
|inputClass
|String
|DatePicker
|name
|String
|DatePicker
|id
|String
|DatePicker
|title
|String
|DatePicker
|required
|Boolean
|DatePicker
|placeholder
|String
|DatePicker
|render
|React.ReactElement or Function
|DatePicker
|inputMode
|String
|DatePicker
|scrollSensitive
|Boolean
|true
|DatePicker
|hideOnScroll
|Boolean
|false
|DatePicker
|calendarPosition
|String
|"bottom-left"
|DatePicker
|editable
|Boolean
|true
|DatePicker
|onlyShowInRangeDates
|Boolean
|true
|DatePicker
|fixMainPosition
|Boolean
|false
|DatePicker
|fixRelativePosition
|Boolean
|false
|DatePicker
|offsetY
|Number
|0
|DatePicker
|offsetX
|Number
|0
|DatePicker
|mobileLabels
|Object
|DatePicker
|portal
|Boolean
|DatePicker
|portalTarget
|HTMLElement
|DatePicker
|onOpenPickNewDate
|Boolean
|true
|DatePicker
Click here to see the descriptions.
|Calendars
|Gregorian
|Persian (Solar Hijri)
|Jalali
|Arabic (Lunar Hijri)
|Indian
|/calendars/gregorian
|/calendars/persian
|/calendars/jalali
|/calendars/arabic
|/calendars/indian
|Locales
|English
|/locales/gregorian_en
|/locales/persian_en
|/locales/persian_en
|/locales/arabic_en
|/locales/indian_en
|Farsi
|/locales/gregorian_fa
|/locales/persian_fa
|/locales/persian_fa
|/locales/arabic_fa
|/locales/indian_fa
|Arabic
|/locales/gregorian_ar
|/locales/persian_ar
|/locales/persian_ar
|/locales/arabic_ar
|/locales/indian_ar
|Hindi
|/locales/gregorian_hi
|/locales/persian_hi
|/locales/persian_hi
|/locales/arabic_hi
|/locales/indian_hi
Of course, you can customize the names of the months and days of the week
in the both calendar & input by using the
months and
weekDays Props.
Also, you can create a custom Calendar and Locale: