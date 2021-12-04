Simple React datepicker component for working with gregorian , persian , arabic and indian calendars with the ability to select the date in single , multiple and range modes.

Layouts

You can change the appearance of the datepicker to prime or mobile by importing css files from the styles folder.

Plugins

Ability to further customize the calendar and datepicker by adding one or more plugins.

Installation

npm install --save react-multi-date-picker

Demo

Usage

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import DatePicker from "react-multi-date-picker" ; export default function Example ( ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( new Date ()); return < DatePicker value = {value} onChange = {setValue} /> ; }

Browser (none react-app)

< html > < head > < meta charset = "UTF-8" /> < title > React Multi Date Picker </ title > </ head > < body > < span > Calendar Example : </ span > < div id = "calendar" > </ div > < span > DatePicker Example : </ span > < div id = "datePicker" > </ div > < span > Plugins Example : </ span > < div id = "datePickerWithPlugin" > </ div > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react@17/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dom@17/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/date-object@latest/dist/umd/date-object.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-element-popper@latest/build/browser.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/browser.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/react-multi-date-picker@latest/build/date_picker_header.browser.js" > </ script > < script > const { DatePicker, Calendar } = ReactMultiDatePicker; ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(Calendar), document .getElementById( "calendar" ) ); ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(DatePicker), document .getElementById( "datePicker" ) ); ReactDOM.render( React.createElement(DatePicker, { plugins : [React.createElement(DatePickerHeader)], }), document .getElementById( "datePickerWithPlugin" ) ); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Availble props

Name Type Default Availability (DatePicker/ Calendar) value Date, DateObject , String, Number or Array new Date() both ref React.RefObject both multiple Boolean false (true if value is Array) both range Boolean false both onlyMonthPicker Boolean false both onlyYearPicker Boolean false both format String YYYY/MM/DD both formattingIgnoreList Array both calendar Object gregorian both locale Object gregorian_en both mapDays Function both onChange Function both onOpen Function DatePicker onClose Function DatePicker onPropsChange Function both onMonthChange Function both onYearChange Function both onFocusedDateChange Function both onPositionChange Function DatePicker digits Array both weekDays Array both months Array both showOtherDays Boolean false both minDate Date, DateObject, String or Number both maxDate Date, DateObject, String or Number both disableYearPicker Boolean false both disableMonthPicker Boolean false both disableDayPicker Boolean false both zIndex Number 100 both plugins Array [] both sort Boolean false both numberOfMonths Number 1 both currentDate DateObject both buttons Boolean true both renderButton React.ReactElement or Function both weekStartDayIndex Number both className String both readOnly Boolean false both disabled Boolean false both hideMonth Boolean false both hideYear Boolean false both hideWeekDays Boolean false both shadow Boolean true both fullYear Boolean false both displayWeekNumbers Boolean false both weekNumber String both weekPicker Boolean false both containerClassName String DatePicker arrowClassName String 0 DatePicker style React.CSSProperties {} DatePicker containerStyle React.CSSProperties DatePicker arrowStyle React.CSSProperties 0 DatePicker arrow Boolean or React.ReactElement true DatePicker animations Array false DatePicker inputClass String DatePicker name String DatePicker id String DatePicker title String DatePicker required Boolean DatePicker placeholder String DatePicker render React.ReactElement or Function DatePicker inputMode String DatePicker scrollSensitive Boolean true DatePicker hideOnScroll Boolean false DatePicker calendarPosition String "bottom-left" DatePicker editable Boolean true DatePicker onlyShowInRangeDates Boolean true DatePicker fixMainPosition Boolean false DatePicker fixRelativePosition Boolean false DatePicker offsetY Number 0 DatePicker offsetX Number 0 DatePicker mobileLabels Object DatePicker portal Boolean DatePicker portalTarget HTMLElement DatePicker onOpenPickNewDate Boolean true DatePicker

Calendars & Locales

Click here to see the descriptions.

Calendars Gregorian Persian (Solar Hijri) Jalali Arabic (Lunar Hijri) Indian /calendars/gregorian /calendars/persian /calendars/jalali /calendars/arabic /calendars/indian Locales English /locales/gregorian_en /locales/persian_en /locales/persian_en /locales/arabic_en /locales/indian_en Farsi /locales/gregorian_fa /locales/persian_fa /locales/persian_fa /locales/arabic_fa /locales/indian_fa Arabic /locales/gregorian_ar /locales/persian_ar /locales/persian_ar /locales/arabic_ar /locales/indian_ar Hindi /locales/gregorian_hi /locales/persian_hi /locales/persian_hi /locales/arabic_hi /locales/indian_hi

Of course, you can customize the names of the months and days of the week in the both calendar & input by using the months and weekDays Props.

Also, you can create a custom Calendar and Locale: