rmc

react-multi-carousel

by yi
2.6.5

A lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.

Overview

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/5
yannbf

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

react-multi-carousel 👋

Financial Contributors on Open Collective All Contributors

Production-ready, lightweight fully customizable React carousel component that rocks supports multiple items and SSR(Server-side rendering).

Package Quality npm version download per month Build Status Documentation Maintenance License: MIT FOSSA Status David Dependancy Status Known Vulnerabilities

demo

demo

Hello world!

We are on a very excited journey towards version 3.0 of this component which will be rewritten in hooks/context completely. It means smaller bundle size, performance improvement and easier customization of the component and so many more benefits.

It would mean so much if you could provide help towards the further development of this project as we do this open source work in our own free time especially during this covid-19 crisis.

If you are using this component seriously, please donate or talk to your manager as this project increases your income too. It will help us make releases, fix bugs, fulfill new feature requests faster and better.

Become a backer/sponsor to get your logo/image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Features.

  • Server-side rendering
  • Infinite mode
  • Dot mode
  • Custom animation
  • AutoPlay mode
  • Auto play interval
  • Supports images, videos, everything.
  • Responsive
  • Swipe to slide
  • Mouse drag to slide
  • Keyboard control to slide
  • Multiple items
  • Show / hide arrows
  • Custom arrows / control buttons
  • Custom dots
  • Custom styling
  • Accessibility support
  • Center mode.
  • Show next/previous set of items partially

Shoutouts 🙏

BrowserStack Logo

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.

Documentation

Bundle size

Bundle-size. 2.5kB

Demo.

Documentation is here.

Demo for the SSR https://react-multi-carousel.now.sh/

Try to disable JavaScript to test if it renders on the server-side.

Codes for SSR at github.

Codes for the documentation at github.

Install

$ npm install react-multi-carousel --save

import Carousel from 'react-multi-carousel';
import 'react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css';

How the SSR mode works?

Codes for SSR at github.

  • Demo for the SSR are at here
  • Try to disable JavaScript to test if it renders on the server-side.

Here is a lighter version of the library for detecting the user's device type alternative

You can choose to only bundle it on the server-side.

Minimum working set up.

import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel";
import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css";
const responsive = {
  superLargeDesktop: {
    // the naming can be any, depends on you.
    breakpoint: { max: 4000, min: 3000 },
    items: 5
  },
  desktop: {
    breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
    items: 3
  },
  tablet: {
    breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
    items: 2
  },
  mobile: {
    breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
    items: 1
  }
};
<Carousel responsive={responsive}>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div>Item 2</div>
  <div>Item 3</div>
  <div>Item 4</div>
</Carousel>;

Common Usage

import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel";
import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css";

const responsive = {
  desktop: {
    breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
    items: 3,
    slidesToSlide: 3 // optional, default to 1.
  },
  tablet: {
    breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
    items: 2,
    slidesToSlide: 2 // optional, default to 1.
  },
  mobile: {
    breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
    items: 1,
    slidesToSlide: 1 // optional, default to 1.
  }
};
<Carousel
  swipeable={false}
  draggable={false}
  showDots={true}
  responsive={responsive}
  ssr={true} // means to render carousel on server-side.
  infinite={true}
  autoPlay={this.props.deviceType !== "mobile" ? true : false}
  autoPlaySpeed={1000}
  keyBoardControl={true}
  customTransition="all .5"
  transitionDuration={500}
  containerClass="carousel-container"
  removeArrowOnDeviceType={["tablet", "mobile"]}
  deviceType={this.props.deviceType}
  dotListClass="custom-dot-list-style"
  itemClass="carousel-item-padding-40-px"
>
  <div>Item 1</div>
  <div>Item 2</div>
  <div>Item 3</div>
  <div>Item 4</div>
</Carousel>;

Custom Arrows.

You can pass your own custom arrows to make it the way you want, the same for the position. For example, add media query for the arrows to go under when on smaller screens.

Your custom arrows will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.

Code

const CustomRightArrow = ({ onClick, ...rest }) => {
  const {
    onMove,
    carouselState: { currentSlide, deviceType }
  } = rest;
  // onMove means if dragging or swiping in progress.
  return <button onClick={() => onClick()} />;
};
<Carousel customRightArrow={<CustomRightArrow />} />;

Custom button group.

This is very useful if you don't want the dots, or arrows and you want to fully customize the control functionality and styling yourself.

Code

const ButtonGroup = ({ next, previous, goToSlide, ...rest }) => {
  const { carouselState: { currentSlide } } = rest;
  return (
    <div className="carousel-button-group"> // remember to give it position:absolute
      <ButtonOne className={currentSlide === 0 ? 'disable' : ''} onClick={() => previous()} />
      <ButtonTwo onClick={() => next()} />
      <ButtonThree onClick={() => goToSlide(currentSlide + 1)}> Go to any slide </ButtonThree>
    </div>
  );
};
<Carousel arrows={false} customButtonGroup={<ButtonGroup />}>
  <ItemOne>
  <ItemTwo>
</Carousel>

renderButtonGroupOutside

Passing this props would render the button group outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment

<div className='my-own-custom-container'>
  <Carousel arrows={false} renderButtonGroupOutside={true} customButtonGroup={<ButtonGroup />}>
    <ItemOne>
    <ItemTwo>
  </Carousel>
</div>

Custom dots.

You can pass your own custom dots to replace the default one.

Custom dots can also be a copy or an image of your carousel item. See example in this one

The codes for this example

You custom dots will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.

Code

const CustomDot = ({ onClick, ...rest }) => {
  const {
    onMove,
    index,
    active,
    carouselState: { currentSlide, deviceType }
  } = rest;
  const carouselItems = [CarouselItem1, CaourselItem2, CarouselItem3];
  // onMove means if dragging or swiping in progress.
  // active is provided by this lib for checking if the item is active or not.
  return (
    <button
      className={active ? "active" : "inactive"}
      onClick={() => onClick()}
    >
      {React.Children.toArray(carouselItems)[index]}
    </button>
  );
};
<Carousel showDots customDot={<CustomDot />}>
  {carouselItems}
</Carousel>;

renderDotsOutside

Passing this props would render the dots outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment

<div className='my-own-custom-container'>
  <Carousel arrows={false} showDots={true} renderDotsOutside={renderButtonGroupOutside}>
    <ItemOne>
    <ItemTwo>
  </Carousel>
</div>

partialVisible props.

Shows the next items partially, this is very useful if you want to indicate to the users that this carousel component is swipable, has more items behind it.

This is different from the "centerMode" prop, as it only shows the next items. For the centerMode, it shows both.

const responsive = {
  desktop: {
    breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
    items: 3,
    partialVisibilityGutter: 40 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
  },
  tablet: {
    breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
    items: 2,
    partialVisibilityGutter: 30 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
  },
  mobile: {
    breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
    items: 1,
    partialVisibilityGutter: 30 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
  }
}
<Carousel partialVisible={true} responsive={responsive}>
  <ItemOne />
  <ItemTwo />
</Carousel>

centerMode

Shows the next items and previous items partially.

<Carousel centerMode={true} />

afterChange callback.

This is a callback function that is invoked each time when there has been a sliding.

<Carousel
  afterChange={(previousSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => {
    doSpeicalThing();
  }}
/>

beforeChange call back

This is a callback function that is invoked each time before a sliding.

<Carousel
  beforeChange={(nextSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => {
    doSpeicalThing();
  }}
/>

Combine beforeChange and nextChange, real usage.

They are very useful in the following cases:

  • The carousel item is clickable, but you don't want it to be clickable while the user is dragging it or swiping it.
<Carousel
  beforeChange={() => this.setState({ isMoving: true })}
  afterChange={() => this.setState({ isMoving: false })}
>
  <a
    onClick={e => {
      if (this.state.isMoving) {
        e.preventDefault();
      }
    }}
    href="https://w3js.com"
  >
    Click me
  </a>
</Carousel>
  • Preparing for the next slide.
<Carousel beforeChange={nextSlide => this.setState({ nextSlide: nextSlide })}>
  <div>Initial slide</div>
  <div
    onClick={() => {
      if (this.state.nextSlide === 1) {
        doVerySpecialThing();
      }
    }}
  >
    Second slide
  </div>
</Carousel>

Skipping callbacks

When calling the goToSlide function on a Carousel the callbacks will be run by default. You can skip all or individul callbacks by passing a second parameter to goToSlide.

this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, true); // Skips both beforeChange and afterChange
this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, { skipBeforeChange: true }); // Skips only beforeChange
this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, { skipAfterChange: true }); // Skips only afterChange

focusOnSelect

Go to slide on click and make the slide a current slide.

<Carousel focusOnSelect={true} />

Using ref.

<Carousel ref={(el) => (this.Carousel = el)} arrows={false} responsive={responsive}>
  <ItemOne />
  <ItemTwo />
</Carousel>
<button onClick={() => {
    const nextSlide = this.Carousel.state.currentSlide + 1;
     // this.Carousel.next()
     // this.Carousel.goToSlide(nextSlide)
  }}>Click me</button>

additionalTransfrom Props.

This is very useful when you are fully customizing the control functionality by yourself like this one

Code

For example if you give to your carousel item padding left and padding right 20px. And you have 5 items in total, you might want to do the following:

<Carousel ref={el => (this.Carousel = el)} additionalTransfrom={-20 * 5} /> // it needs to be a negative number

Specific Props

NameTypeDefaultDescription
responsiveobject{}Numbers of slides to show at each breakpoint
deviceTypestring''Only pass this when use for server-side rendering, what to pass can be found in the example folder
ssrbooleanfalseUse in conjunction with responsive and deviceType prop
slidesToSlideNumber1How many slides to slide.
draggablebooleantrueOptionally disable/enable dragging on desktop
swipeablebooleantrueOptionally disable/enable swiping on mobile
arrowsbooleantrueHide/Show the default arrows
renderArrowsWhenDisabledbooleanfalseAllow for the arrows to have a disabled attribute instead of not showing them
removeArrowOnDeviceTypestring or array''Hide the default arrows at different break point, should be used with responsive props. Value could be mobile or ['mobile', 'tablet'], can be a string or array
customLeftArrowjsxnullReplace the default arrow with your own
customRightArrowjsxnullReplace the default arrow with your own
customDotjsxnullReplace the default dots with your own
customButtonGroupjsxnullFully customize your own control functionality if you don't want arrows or dots
infinitebooleanfalseInfinite loop
minimumTouchDragnumber50The amount of distance to drag / swipe in order to move to the next slide.
afterChangefunctionnullA callback after sliding everytime.
beforeChangefunctionnullA callback before sliding everytime.
sliderClassstring'react-multi-carousel-track'CSS class for inner slider div, use this to style your own track list.
itemClassstring''CSS class for carousel item, use this to style your own Carousel item. For example add padding-left and padding-right
containerClassstring'react-multi-carousel-list'Use this to style the whole container. For example add padding to allow the "dots" or "arrows" to go to other places without being overflown.
dotListClassstring'react-multi-carousel-dot-list'Use this to style the dot list.
keyBoardControlbooleantrueUse keyboard to navigate to next/previous slide
autoPlaybooleanfalseAuto play
autoPlaySpeednumber3000The unit is ms
showDotsbooleanfalseHide the default dot list
renderDotsOutsidebooleanfalseShow dots outside of the container
partialVisiblebooleanstringfalse
customTransitionstringtransform 300ms ease-in-outConfigure your own anaimation when sliding
transitionDuration`number300The unit is ms, if you are using customTransition, make sure to put the duration here as this is needed for the resizing to work.
focusOnSelect`booleanfalseGo to slide on click and make the slide a current slide.
centerMode`booleanfalseShows the next items and previous items partially.
additionalTransfrom`number0additional transfrom to the current one.

Author

👤 Yi Zhuang

🤝 Contribute

Please read https://github.com/YIZHUANG/react-multi-carousel/blob/master/contributing.md

Submit an issue for feature request or submit a pr.

Local development.

  • cd app
  • npm install
  • npm run dev

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee :)

paypal

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

FOSSA Status

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Truong Hoang Dung
💻
Tobias Pinnekamp
💻
Rajendran Nadar
💻
Abhinav Dalal
💻
Oscar Barrett
💻
Neamat Mim
💻
Martin Retrou
💻

Ben Hodgson
💻
Faizan ul haq
💻
Adrian3PG
💻
kuznetsovgm
💻
Vadim Filimonov
📖
Romain
💻
Riley Lundquist
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

Best carousel component for React I've seen so far. I needed to implement a carousel like the one from Airbnb, but that could also be controlled programmatically by clicking on arrows that would appear on desktop. After trying out 5 other libraries, this one fit all my needs: SSR, custom style, viewport breakpoints, custom arrows, swipe on mobile. Depending on the viewport it might not be super performant, but the developer is quite friendly and responsive to respond to bugs/requests!

0
Festus Omole
Software Engineer
6 months ago
Software Engineer
6 months ago
Alex
8 months ago
8 months ago

