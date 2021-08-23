Production-ready, lightweight fully customizable React carousel component that rocks supports multiple items and SSR(Server-side rendering).

Hello world!

We are on a very excited journey towards version 3.0 of this component which will be rewritten in hooks/context completely. It means smaller bundle size, performance improvement and easier customization of the component and so many more benefits.

It would mean so much if you could provide help towards the further development of this project as we do this open source work in our own free time especially during this covid-19 crisis.

If you are using this component seriously, please donate or talk to your manager as this project increases your income too. It will help us make releases, fix bugs, fulfill new feature requests faster and better.

Become a backer/sponsor to get your logo/image on our README on Github with a link to your site.

Server-side rendering

Infinite mode

Dot mode

Custom animation

AutoPlay mode

Auto play interval

Supports images, videos, everything.

Responsive

Swipe to slide

Mouse drag to slide

Keyboard control to slide

Multiple items

Show / hide arrows

Custom arrows / control buttons

Custom dots

Custom styling

Accessibility support

Center mode.

Show next/previous set of items partially

Shoutouts 🙏

Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.

Bundle size

Bundle-size. 2.5kB

Documentation is here.

Demo for the SSR https://react-multi-carousel.now.sh/

Try to disable JavaScript to test if it renders on the server-side.

Codes for SSR at github.

Codes for the documentation at github.

Install

$ npm install react-multi-carousel import Carousel from 'react-multi-carousel' ; import 'react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css' ;

How the SSR mode works?

Codes for SSR at github.

Demo for the SSR are at here

Try to disable JavaScript to test if it renders on the server-side.

Here is a lighter version of the library for detecting the user's device type alternative

You can choose to only bundle it on the server-side.

Minimum working set up.

import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel" ; import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css" ; const responsive = { superLargeDesktop : { breakpoint : { max : 4000 , min : 3000 }, items : 5 }, desktop : { breakpoint : { max : 3000 , min : 1024 }, items : 3 }, tablet : { breakpoint : { max : 1024 , min : 464 }, items : 2 }, mobile : { breakpoint : { max : 464 , min : 0 }, items : 1 } }; < Carousel responsive = {responsive} > < div > Item 1 </ div > < div > Item 2 </ div > < div > Item 3 </ div > < div > Item 4 </ div > </ Carousel > ;

Common Usage

import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel" ; import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css" ; const responsive = { desktop : { breakpoint : { max : 3000 , min : 1024 }, items : 3 , slidesToSlide : 3 }, tablet : { breakpoint : { max : 1024 , min : 464 }, items : 2 , slidesToSlide : 2 }, mobile : { breakpoint : { max : 464 , min : 0 }, items : 1 , slidesToSlide : 1 } }; < Carousel swipeable = {false} draggable = {false} showDots = {true} responsive = {responsive} ssr = {true} // means to render carousel on server-side. infinite = {true} autoPlay = {this.props.deviceType !== "mobile" ? true : false } autoPlaySpeed = {1000} keyBoardControl = {true} customTransition = "all .5" transitionDuration = {500} containerClass = "carousel-container" removeArrowOnDeviceType = {[ " tablet ", " mobile "]} deviceType = {this.props.deviceType} dotListClass = "custom-dot-list-style" itemClass = "carousel-item-padding-40-px" > < div > Item 1 </ div > < div > Item 2 </ div > < div > Item 3 </ div > < div > Item 4 </ div > </ Carousel > ;

Custom Arrows.

You can pass your own custom arrows to make it the way you want, the same for the position. For example, add media query for the arrows to go under when on smaller screens.

Your custom arrows will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.

Code

const CustomRightArrow = ( { onClick, ...rest } ) => { const { onMove, carouselState : { currentSlide, deviceType } } = rest; return <button onClick={() => onClick()} />; }; <Carousel customRightArrow={<CustomRightArrow />} />;

Custom button group.

This is very useful if you don't want the dots, or arrows and you want to fully customize the control functionality and styling yourself.

Code

const ButtonGroup = ( { next, previous, goToSlide, ...rest } ) => { const { carouselState : { currentSlide } } = rest; return ( <div className="carousel-button-group"> // remember to give it position:absolute <ButtonOne className={currentSlide === 0 ? 'disable' : ''} onClick={() => previous()} /> <ButtonTwo onClick={() => next()} /> <ButtonThree onClick={() => goToSlide(currentSlide + 1)}> Go to any slide </ButtonThree> </div> ); }; <Carousel arrows={false} customButtonGroup={<ButtonGroup />}> <ItemOne> <ItemTwo> </Carousel>

renderButtonGroupOutside

Passing this props would render the button group outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment

<div className= 'my-own-custom-container' > < Carousel arrows = {false} renderButtonGroupOutside = {true} customButtonGroup = { < ButtonGroup /> }> < ItemOne > < ItemTwo > </ Carousel > </ div >

Custom dots.

You can pass your own custom dots to replace the default one.

Custom dots can also be a copy or an image of your carousel item. See example in this one

The codes for this example

You custom dots will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.

Code

const CustomDot = ( { onClick, ...rest } ) => { const { onMove, index, active, carouselState : { currentSlide, deviceType } } = rest; const carouselItems = [CarouselItem1, CaourselItem2, CarouselItem3]; return ( < button className = {active ? " active " : " inactive "} onClick = {() => onClick()} > {React.Children.toArray(carouselItems)[index]} </ button > ); }; < Carousel showDots customDot = { < CustomDot /> }> {carouselItems} </ Carousel > ;

renderDotsOutside

Passing this props would render the dots outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment

<div className= 'my-own-custom-container' > < Carousel arrows = {false} showDots = {true} renderDotsOutside = {renderButtonGroupOutside} > < ItemOne > < ItemTwo > </ Carousel > </ div >

partialVisible props.

Shows the next items partially, this is very useful if you want to indicate to the users that this carousel component is swipable, has more items behind it.

This is different from the "centerMode" prop, as it only shows the next items. For the centerMode, it shows both.

const responsive = { desktop : { breakpoint : { max : 3000 , min : 1024 }, items : 3 , partialVisibilityGutter : 40 }, tablet : { breakpoint : { max : 1024 , min : 464 }, items : 2 , partialVisibilityGutter : 30 }, mobile : { breakpoint : { max : 464 , min : 0 }, items : 1 , partialVisibilityGutter : 30 } } <Carousel partialVisible={ true } responsive={responsive}> < ItemOne /> < ItemTwo /> </ Carousel >

centerMode

Shows the next items and previous items partially.

<Carousel centerMode={ true } />

afterChange callback.

This is a callback function that is invoked each time when there has been a sliding.

<Carousel afterChange={(previousSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => { doSpeicalThing(); }} />

beforeChange call back

This is a callback function that is invoked each time before a sliding.

<Carousel beforeChange={(nextSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => { doSpeicalThing(); }} />

Combine beforeChange and nextChange, real usage.

They are very useful in the following cases:

The carousel item is clickable, but you don't want it to be clickable while the user is dragging it or swiping it.

<Carousel beforeChange={() => this .setState({ isMoving : true })} afterChange={() => this .setState({ isMoving : false })} > < a onClick = {e => { if (this.state.isMoving) { e.preventDefault(); } }} href="https://w3js.com" > Click me </ a > </ Carousel >

Preparing for the next slide.

<Carousel beforeChange={nextSlide => this .setState({ nextSlide : nextSlide })}> < div > Initial slide </ div > < div onClick = {() => { if (this.state.nextSlide === 1) { doVerySpecialThing(); } }} > Second slide </ div > </ Carousel >

Skipping callbacks

When calling the goToSlide function on a Carousel the callbacks will be run by default. You can skip all or individul callbacks by passing a second parameter to goToSlide.

this .Carousel.goToSlide( 1 , true ); this .Carousel.goToSlide( 1 , { skipBeforeChange : true }); this .Carousel.goToSlide( 1 , { skipAfterChange : true });

focusOnSelect

Go to slide on click and make the slide a current slide.

<Carousel focusOnSelect={ true } />

Using ref.

<Carousel ref={(el) => ( this .Carousel = el)} arrows={ false } responsive={responsive}> < ItemOne /> < ItemTwo /> </ Carousel > < button onClick = {() => { const nextSlide = this.Carousel.state.currentSlide + 1; // this.Carousel.next() // this.Carousel.goToSlide(nextSlide) }}>Click me </ button >

additionalTransfrom Props.

This is very useful when you are fully customizing the control functionality by yourself like this one

Code

For example if you give to your carousel item padding left and padding right 20px. And you have 5 items in total, you might want to do the following:

<Carousel ref={el => ( this .Carousel = el)} additionalTransfrom={ -20 * 5 } />

Specific Props

Name Type Default Description responsive object {} Numbers of slides to show at each breakpoint deviceType string '' Only pass this when use for server-side rendering, what to pass can be found in the example folder ssr boolean false Use in conjunction with responsive and deviceType prop slidesToSlide Number 1 How many slides to slide. draggable boolean true Optionally disable/enable dragging on desktop swipeable boolean true Optionally disable/enable swiping on mobile arrows boolean true Hide/Show the default arrows renderArrowsWhenDisabled boolean false Allow for the arrows to have a disabled attribute instead of not showing them removeArrowOnDeviceType string or array '' Hide the default arrows at different break point, should be used with responsive props. Value could be mobile or ['mobile', 'tablet'], can be a string or array customLeftArrow jsx null Replace the default arrow with your own customRightArrow jsx null Replace the default arrow with your own customDot jsx null Replace the default dots with your own customButtonGroup jsx null Fully customize your own control functionality if you don't want arrows or dots infinite boolean false Infinite loop minimumTouchDrag number 50 The amount of distance to drag / swipe in order to move to the next slide. afterChange function null A callback after sliding everytime. beforeChange function null A callback before sliding everytime. sliderClass string 'react-multi-carousel-track' CSS class for inner slider div, use this to style your own track list. itemClass string '' CSS class for carousel item, use this to style your own Carousel item. For example add padding-left and padding-right containerClass string 'react-multi-carousel-list' Use this to style the whole container. For example add padding to allow the "dots" or "arrows" to go to other places without being overflown. dotListClass string 'react-multi-carousel-dot-list' Use this to style the dot list. keyBoardControl boolean true Use keyboard to navigate to next/previous slide autoPlay boolean false Auto play autoPlaySpeed number 3000 The unit is ms showDots boolean false Hide the default dot list renderDotsOutside boolean false Show dots outside of the container partialVisible boolean string false customTransition string transform 300ms ease-in-out Configure your own anaimation when sliding transitionDuration `number 300 The unit is ms, if you are using customTransition, make sure to put the duration here as this is needed for the resizing to work. focusOnSelect `boolean false Go to slide on click and make the slide a current slide. centerMode `boolean false Shows the next items and previous items partially. additionalTransfrom `number 0 additional transfrom to the current one.

Author

👤 Yi Zhuang

🤝 Contribute

Please read https://github.com/YIZHUANG/react-multi-carousel/blob/master/contributing.md

Submit an issue for feature request or submit a pr.

Local development.

cd app

npm install

npm run dev

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee :)

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!