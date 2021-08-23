Production-ready, lightweight fully customizable React carousel component that rocks supports multiple items and SSR(Server-side rendering).
We are on a very excited journey towards version 3.0 of this component which will be rewritten in hooks/context completely. It means smaller bundle size, performance improvement and easier customization of the component and so many more benefits.
It would mean so much if you could provide help towards the further development of this project as we do this open source work in our own free time especially during this covid-19 crisis.
If you are using this component seriously, please donate or talk to your manager as this project increases your income too. It will help us make releases, fix bugs, fulfill new feature requests faster and better.
Become a backer/sponsor to get your logo/image on our README on Github with a link to your site.
Big thanks to BrowserStack for letting the maintainers use their service to debug browser issues.
Bundle-size. 2.5kB
Documentation is here.
Demo for the SSR https://react-multi-carousel.now.sh/
Try to disable JavaScript to test if it renders on the server-side.
$ npm install react-multi-carousel --save
import Carousel from 'react-multi-carousel';
import 'react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css';
Here is a lighter version of the library for detecting the user's device type alternative
You can choose to only bundle it on the server-side.
import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel";
import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css";
const responsive = {
superLargeDesktop: {
// the naming can be any, depends on you.
breakpoint: { max: 4000, min: 3000 },
items: 5
},
desktop: {
breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
items: 3
},
tablet: {
breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
items: 2
},
mobile: {
breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
items: 1
}
};
<Carousel responsive={responsive}>
<div>Item 1</div>
<div>Item 2</div>
<div>Item 3</div>
<div>Item 4</div>
</Carousel>;
import Carousel from "react-multi-carousel";
import "react-multi-carousel/lib/styles.css";
const responsive = {
desktop: {
breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
items: 3,
slidesToSlide: 3 // optional, default to 1.
},
tablet: {
breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
items: 2,
slidesToSlide: 2 // optional, default to 1.
},
mobile: {
breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
items: 1,
slidesToSlide: 1 // optional, default to 1.
}
};
<Carousel
swipeable={false}
draggable={false}
showDots={true}
responsive={responsive}
ssr={true} // means to render carousel on server-side.
infinite={true}
autoPlay={this.props.deviceType !== "mobile" ? true : false}
autoPlaySpeed={1000}
keyBoardControl={true}
customTransition="all .5"
transitionDuration={500}
containerClass="carousel-container"
removeArrowOnDeviceType={["tablet", "mobile"]}
deviceType={this.props.deviceType}
dotListClass="custom-dot-list-style"
itemClass="carousel-item-padding-40-px"
>
<div>Item 1</div>
<div>Item 2</div>
<div>Item 3</div>
<div>Item 4</div>
</Carousel>;
You can pass your own custom arrows to make it the way you want, the same for the position. For example, add media query for the arrows to go under when on smaller screens.
Your custom arrows will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.
const CustomRightArrow = ({ onClick, ...rest }) => {
const {
onMove,
carouselState: { currentSlide, deviceType }
} = rest;
// onMove means if dragging or swiping in progress.
return <button onClick={() => onClick()} />;
};
<Carousel customRightArrow={<CustomRightArrow />} />;
This is very useful if you don't want the dots, or arrows and you want to fully customize the control functionality and styling yourself.
const ButtonGroup = ({ next, previous, goToSlide, ...rest }) => {
const { carouselState: { currentSlide } } = rest;
return (
<div className="carousel-button-group"> // remember to give it position:absolute
<ButtonOne className={currentSlide === 0 ? 'disable' : ''} onClick={() => previous()} />
<ButtonTwo onClick={() => next()} />
<ButtonThree onClick={() => goToSlide(currentSlide + 1)}> Go to any slide </ButtonThree>
</div>
);
};
<Carousel arrows={false} customButtonGroup={<ButtonGroup />}>
<ItemOne>
<ItemTwo>
</Carousel>
Passing this props would render the button group outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment
<div className='my-own-custom-container'>
<Carousel arrows={false} renderButtonGroupOutside={true} customButtonGroup={<ButtonGroup />}>
<ItemOne>
<ItemTwo>
</Carousel>
</div>
You can pass your own custom dots to replace the default one.
Custom dots can also be a copy or an image of your carousel item. See example in this one
The codes for this example
You custom dots will receive a list of props/state that's passed back by the carousel such as the currentSide, is dragging or swiping in progress.
const CustomDot = ({ onClick, ...rest }) => {
const {
onMove,
index,
active,
carouselState: { currentSlide, deviceType }
} = rest;
const carouselItems = [CarouselItem1, CaourselItem2, CarouselItem3];
// onMove means if dragging or swiping in progress.
// active is provided by this lib for checking if the item is active or not.
return (
<button
className={active ? "active" : "inactive"}
onClick={() => onClick()}
>
{React.Children.toArray(carouselItems)[index]}
</button>
);
};
<Carousel showDots customDot={<CustomDot />}>
{carouselItems}
</Carousel>;
Passing this props would render the dots outside of the Carousel container. This is done using React.fragment
<div className='my-own-custom-container'>
<Carousel arrows={false} showDots={true} renderDotsOutside={renderButtonGroupOutside}>
<ItemOne>
<ItemTwo>
</Carousel>
</div>
Shows the next items partially, this is very useful if you want to indicate to the users that this carousel component is swipable, has more items behind it.
This is different from the "centerMode" prop, as it only shows the next items. For the centerMode, it shows both.
const responsive = {
desktop: {
breakpoint: { max: 3000, min: 1024 },
items: 3,
partialVisibilityGutter: 40 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
},
tablet: {
breakpoint: { max: 1024, min: 464 },
items: 2,
partialVisibilityGutter: 30 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
},
mobile: {
breakpoint: { max: 464, min: 0 },
items: 1,
partialVisibilityGutter: 30 // this is needed to tell the amount of px that should be visible.
}
}
<Carousel partialVisible={true} responsive={responsive}>
<ItemOne />
<ItemTwo />
</Carousel>
Shows the next items and previous items partially.
<Carousel centerMode={true} />
This is a callback function that is invoked each time when there has been a sliding.
<Carousel
afterChange={(previousSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => {
doSpeicalThing();
}}
/>
This is a callback function that is invoked each time before a sliding.
<Carousel
beforeChange={(nextSlide, { currentSlide, onMove }) => {
doSpeicalThing();
}}
/>
They are very useful in the following cases:
<Carousel
beforeChange={() => this.setState({ isMoving: true })}
afterChange={() => this.setState({ isMoving: false })}
>
<a
onClick={e => {
if (this.state.isMoving) {
e.preventDefault();
}
}}
href="https://w3js.com"
>
Click me
</a>
</Carousel>
<Carousel beforeChange={nextSlide => this.setState({ nextSlide: nextSlide })}>
<div>Initial slide</div>
<div
onClick={() => {
if (this.state.nextSlide === 1) {
doVerySpecialThing();
}
}}
>
Second slide
</div>
</Carousel>
When calling the
goToSlide function on a Carousel the callbacks will be run by default. You can skip all or individul callbacks by passing a second parameter to
goToSlide.
this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, true); // Skips both beforeChange and afterChange
this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, { skipBeforeChange: true }); // Skips only beforeChange
this.Carousel.goToSlide(1, { skipAfterChange: true }); // Skips only afterChange
Go to slide on click and make the slide a current slide.
<Carousel focusOnSelect={true} />
<Carousel ref={(el) => (this.Carousel = el)} arrows={false} responsive={responsive}>
<ItemOne />
<ItemTwo />
</Carousel>
<button onClick={() => {
const nextSlide = this.Carousel.state.currentSlide + 1;
// this.Carousel.next()
// this.Carousel.goToSlide(nextSlide)
}}>Click me</button>
This is very useful when you are fully customizing the control functionality by yourself like this one
For example if you give to your carousel item padding left and padding right 20px. And you have 5 items in total, you might want to do the following:
<Carousel ref={el => (this.Carousel = el)} additionalTransfrom={-20 * 5} /> // it needs to be a negative number
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|responsive
object
{}
|Numbers of slides to show at each breakpoint
|deviceType
string
''
|Only pass this when use for server-side rendering, what to pass can be found in the example folder
|ssr
boolean
false
|Use in conjunction with responsive and deviceType prop
|slidesToSlide
Number
1
|How many slides to slide.
|draggable
boolean
true
|Optionally disable/enable dragging on desktop
|swipeable
boolean
true
|Optionally disable/enable swiping on mobile
|arrows
boolean
true
|Hide/Show the default arrows
|renderArrowsWhenDisabled
boolean
false
|Allow for the arrows to have a disabled attribute instead of not showing them
|removeArrowOnDeviceType
string or array
''
|Hide the default arrows at different break point, should be used with
responsive props. Value could be
mobile or
['mobile', 'tablet'], can be a string or array
|customLeftArrow
jsx
null
|Replace the default arrow with your own
|customRightArrow
jsx
null
|Replace the default arrow with your own
|customDot
jsx
|null
|Replace the default dots with your own
|customButtonGroup
jsx
|null
|Fully customize your own control functionality if you don't want arrows or dots
|infinite
boolean
|false
|Infinite loop
|minimumTouchDrag
number
50
|The amount of distance to drag / swipe in order to move to the next slide.
|afterChange
function
null
|A callback after sliding everytime.
|beforeChange
function
null
|A callback before sliding everytime.
|sliderClass
string
'react-multi-carousel-track'
|CSS class for inner slider div, use this to style your own track list.
|itemClass
string
''
|CSS class for carousel item, use this to style your own Carousel item. For example add padding-left and padding-right
|containerClass
string
'react-multi-carousel-list'
|Use this to style the whole container. For example add padding to allow the "dots" or "arrows" to go to other places without being overflown.
|dotListClass
string
'react-multi-carousel-dot-list'
|Use this to style the dot list.
|keyBoardControl
boolean
true
|Use keyboard to navigate to next/previous slide
|autoPlay
boolean
false
|Auto play
|autoPlaySpeed
number
|3000
|The unit is ms
|showDots
boolean
false
|Hide the default dot list
|renderDotsOutside
boolean
false
|Show dots outside of the container
|partialVisible
boolean
string
false
|customTransition
string
transform 300ms ease-in-out
|Configure your own anaimation when sliding
|transitionDuration
|`number
300
|The unit is ms, if you are using customTransition, make sure to put the duration here as this is needed for the resizing to work.
|focusOnSelect
|`boolean
false
|Go to slide on click and make the slide a current slide.
|centerMode
|`boolean
false
|Shows the next items and previous items partially.
|additionalTransfrom
|`number
0
|additional transfrom to the current one.
👤 Yi Zhuang
Please read https://github.com/YIZHUANG/react-multi-carousel/blob/master/contributing.md
Submit an issue for feature request or submit a pr.
If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee :)
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]
Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]
Best carousel component for React I’ve seen so far. I needed to implement a carousel like the one from Airbnb, but that could also be controlled programmatically by clicking on arrows that would appear on desktop. After trying out 5 other libraries, this one fit all my needs: SSR, custom style, viewport breakpoints, custom arrows, swipe on mobile. Depending on the viewport it might not be super performant, but the developer is quite friendly and responsive to respond to bugs/requests!