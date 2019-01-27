A React.js wrapper component that lets you trigger an "animated lines" effect within your SVGs by applying CSS animations*. Use it to add visual interest to icons, diagrams, loading spinners, or just any fun stuff!
The component wraps your SVG and animates the
stroke-dashoffset property on every
path element within. To accomplish this, it injects a
style tag with a generated string of CSS. For a description of the technique, see this article.
While CSS animation comes "free", it doesn't work for SVGs on IE/Edge browsers. As of
0.6.0, the component falls back to using JavaScript when IE/Edge is detected. The JS implementation relies on tween.js and doesn't interpret all prop permutations. It's "experimental" and doesn't seem very performant, so tread lightly!
npm install react-mt-svg-lines --save
Require
SvgLines into your component (you can import it under any name)...
import SvgLines from 'react-mt-svg-lines'; // ES6+
// or...
var SvgLines = require('react-mt-svg-lines').default;
In your JSX, wrap it around any valid SVG...
<SvgLines animate={ true } duration={ 500 }>
<svg viewBox="0 0 100 100">
<path stroke="green" strokeWidth="10" fill="none" d="M20.8,51c0,0,20.8,18.2,21.5,18.2c0.6,0,33.3-38.5,33.3-38.5" />
</svg>
</SvgLines>
The component comes with a reasonable set of defaults. The only prop required to engage it is
animate.
className: string
Any custom CSS class you'd like applied to the component's
span wrapper. Default is
"mt-svg".
animate: string || number || bool
Your animation "trigger key":
false render the SVG instantly (default)
true || string trigger the animation immediately
number trigger the animation after an initial delay of number (ms)
"hide" draw the SVG as invisible (rendered with
opacity: 0)
If you need to re-trigger the animation, simply pass in a new
string or
number (different from the last value). You can generate it, e.g.
String( Date.now() ). Have a look at the DemoPage code.
callback: function
Callback function, executes when animation concludes.
duration: number
Desired duration of one full cycle of the entire animation, across all paths (ms). Default is
1000.
jsOnly: bool
Apply
tween.js to drive animations using JavaScript regardless of browser. Default is
false (kicks in on IE/Edge only, via browser sniffing).
fade: bool
Apply a fade-in transition to each path. If a path has a
fill color, the entire element will fade in while the line is drawn. Default is
false. Not supported in JS mode.
playback: string
Any additional valid CSS
animation shorthand props, specifically
iteration-count || direction || fill-mode || play-state. Default is
"forwards" (play once and stop), but feel free to experiment. For example, the spinner example is set to
"2 alternate-reverse both". Partially supported in JS mode, respects defaults,
iteration-count, and
alternate direction.
stagger: number (0-100)
Delay between the start times of each path (when multiple paths are present within the SVG). Default is
0. Not supported in JS mode.
timing: string
Desired CSS "timing function" type:
"ease" || "ease-in" || "ease-out" || "ease-in-out" || "linear" || "step-start" || "step-end". Default is
"ease". Mostly supported in JS mode, with Tween.js equivalent presets.
All other
propsare passed through to the wrapper
span
What if you don't want the animation applied to ALL paths inside your SVG? Add a data attribute of
data-mt="skip" to any path element and it will draw instantly. So will other SVG shapes (see below).
path elements with a
stroke defined. Other SVG primitives, e.g. circles, rectangles, polylines, will render instantly.
viewBox on your SVGs, so they can be scaled to any size. By default, the SVG content will expand to fill its container, but you can give it a
width attribute (either in finite units, or percentage).
stroke-linecap appears regardless of offset, and other irregularities..
src/index.js and/or
src/utils.js (the source, not the
lib/ folder)
npm run build and make sure it runs well
open public/index.html
