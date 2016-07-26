A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.
import { Component } from 'react';
import { mouseAware } from 'react-mouse-aware';
@mouseAware({ // same as default options
inDelay: 0,
outDelay: 0,
inHandler: 'onMouseEnter',
outHandler: 'onMouseLeave',
key: 'isOver'
})
@mouseAware({
inDelay: 300,
outDelay: 100,
inHandler: 'onMouseDown',
outHandler: 'onMouseUp',
key: 'isPressed'
})
class CustomComponent extends Component {
render() {
// props will include the in and out handlers
let { isOver, isPressed, className, ...props } = this.props;
if (isOver) className += ' hovered'; // mouse is over component
if (isPressed) className += ' active'; // mouse has been held down for 300ms or was just released
return (
<div {...props} className={className}>
</div>
)
}
};
@mouseAware(options)
export default class Test extends React.Component {
/* your code */
}
class Test extends React.Component {
/* your code */
}
export default mouseAware(options)(Test);
inDelay defaults to
0
Time in
ms to wait before setting the
active status to
true.
outDelay defaults to
0
Time in
ms to wait before setting the
active status to
false.
inHandler defaults to
'onMouseEnter'
Property name to expose the
inHandler as.
outHandler defaults to
'onMouseLeave'
Property name to expose the
outHandler as.
openFunction no default
Property name to expose the force open function as. This function will ignore the in delay
closeFunction no default
Property name to expose the force close function as. This function will ignore the out delay.
key defaults to
'isOver'
Property name to expose the
active status as.