A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.

Example

import { Component } from 'react' ; import { mouseAware } from 'react-mouse-aware' ; @mouseAware({ inDelay : 0 , outDelay : 0 , inHandler : 'onMouseEnter' , outHandler : 'onMouseLeave' , key : 'isOver' }) @mouseAware({ inDelay : 300 , outDelay : 100 , inHandler : 'onMouseDown' , outHandler : 'onMouseUp' , key : 'isPressed' }) class CustomComponent extends Component { render() { let { isOver, isPressed, className, ...props } = this .props; if (isOver) className += ' hovered' ; if (isPressed) className += ' active' ; return ( < div { ...props } className = {className} > </ div > ) } };

API

As a decorator

@mouseAware(options) export default class Test extends React . Component { }

As a function

class Test extends React . Component { } export default mouseAware(options)(Test);

Options

inDelay defaults to 0

Time in ms to wait before setting the active status to true .

outDelay defaults to 0

Time in ms to wait before setting the active status to false .

inHandler defaults to 'onMouseEnter'

Property name to expose the inHandler as.

outHandler defaults to 'onMouseLeave'

Property name to expose the outHandler as.

openFunction no default

Property name to expose the force open function as. This function will ignore the in delay

closeFunction no default

Property name to expose the force close function as. This function will ignore the out delay.

key defaults to 'isOver'