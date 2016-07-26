openbase logo
react-mouse-aware

by azuqua
0.3.0 (see all)

A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Mouse Events

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-mouse-aware Build Status

A tiny higher order component to track mouse state.

Example

import { Component } from 'react';
import { mouseAware } from 'react-mouse-aware';

@mouseAware({ // same as default options
    inDelay: 0,
    outDelay: 0,
    inHandler: 'onMouseEnter',
    outHandler: 'onMouseLeave',
    key: 'isOver'
})
@mouseAware({
    inDelay: 300,
    outDelay: 100,
    inHandler: 'onMouseDown',
    outHandler: 'onMouseUp',
    key: 'isPressed'
})
class CustomComponent extends Component {

    render() {
        // props will include the in and out handlers
        let { isOver, isPressed, className, ...props } = this.props;

        if (isOver) className += ' hovered'; // mouse is over component
        if (isPressed) className += ' active'; // mouse has been held down for 300ms or was just released

        return (
            <div {...props} className={className}>

            </div>
        )
    }
};

API

As a decorator
@mouseAware(options)
export default class Test extends React.Component {
    /* your code */
}
As a function
class Test extends React.Component {
    /* your code */
}

export default mouseAware(options)(Test);

Options

inDelay defaults to 0

Time in ms to wait before setting the active status to true.

outDelay defaults to 0

Time in ms to wait before setting the active status to false.

inHandler defaults to 'onMouseEnter'

Property name to expose the inHandler as.

outHandler defaults to 'onMouseLeave'

Property name to expose the outHandler as.

openFunction no default

Property name to expose the force open function as. This function will ignore the in delay

closeFunction no default

Property name to expose the force close function as. This function will ignore the out delay.

key defaults to 'isOver'

Property name to expose the active status as.

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rdm
react-dnd-mouse-backendMouse Backend for react-dnd library
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
18K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rae
react-any-eventCreate and handle new events for HTML elements
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rcp
react-cursor-positionA React component that decorates its children with mouse and touch coordinates relative to itself.
GitHub Stars
137
Weekly Downloads
39K
rsw
react-scroll-wheel-handlerSimple React component for handling scroll trackpad, arrow keys, swipe gestures and mouse wheel event.
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
2K
rip
react-input-positionA React component that decorates it's children with mouse/touch position tracking, a status toggle fired by click/gesture events, and more.
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
12K
See 15 Alternatives

