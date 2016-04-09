React Mounter lets you mount React components to DOM easily.
React Mounter supports Server Side Rendering when used with FlowRouter.
Normally, when you are rendering a React Component to the DOM, you need to do following things basically,
React Mounter does all these for you. You just ask it to render a component.
Additionally, React Mounter can work as a simple Layout Manager where you can use with Flow Router.
Install with:
npm i --save react-mounter react react-dom
reactand
react-domare peerDependencies of
react-mounter. So, you need to install them into your app manually.
Then let's mount a component.
import React from 'react';
import {mount} from 'react-mounter';
const WelcomeComponent = ({name}) => (<p>Hello, {name}</p>);
mount(WelcomeComponent, {name: 'Arunoda'});
You can user
react-mounter as a layout Manager for Flow Router. Here's how to do it.
Let's say we've a layout called MainLayout.
const MainLayout = ({content}) => (
<div>
<header>
This is our header
</header>
<main>
{content}
</main>
</div>
);
Now let's try render to our
WelcomeComponent into the
MainLayout.
mount(MainLayout, {
content: <WelcomeComponent name="Arunoda" />
});
That's it.
In order to use the React context, you need to render the
content component inside the layout. So we need to pass a function instead of the React element. Here's how to do it.
const MainLayout = ({content}) => (
<div>
<header>
This is our header
</header>
<main>
{content()}
</main>
</div>
);
See, now content is a function.
Then, we can pass the Welcome component like this:
mount(MainLayout, {
content: () => (<WelcomeComponent name="Arunoda" />)
});
By default React Mounter render our components into a DOM node called
react-root. But, you can configure if by like below:
const {mount, withOptions} from `react-mounter`;
const mount2 = withOptions({
rootId: 'the-root',
rootProps: {'className': 'some-class-name'}
}, mount);
mount2(WelcomeComponent, {name: 'Arunoda'});
SSR is supported when used with FlowRouter SSR. Checkout this sample app.