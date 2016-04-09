React Mounter

React Mounter lets you mount React components to DOM easily.

React Mounter supports Server Side Rendering when used with FlowRouter.

Normally, when you are rendering a React Component to the DOM, you need to do following things basically,

Create a root DOM node as the root node for React

Wait for the DOM to load properly

Then render the component

React Mounter does all these for you. You just ask it to render a component.

Additionally, React Mounter can work as a simple Layout Manager where you can use with Flow Router.

Basic Usage

Install with:

npm i --save react-mounter react react-dom

react and react-dom are peerDependencies of react-mounter . So, you need to install them into your app manually.

Then let's mount a component.

import React from 'react' ; import {mount} from 'react-mounter' ; const WelcomeComponent = ( {name} ) => ( < p > Hello, {name} </ p > ); mount(WelcomeComponent, { name : 'Arunoda' });

Using as a Layout Manager

You can user react-mounter as a layout Manager for Flow Router. Here's how to do it.

Let's say we've a layout called MainLayout.

const MainLayout = ( {content} ) => ( < div > < header > This is our header </ header > < main > {content} </ main > </ div > );

Now let's try render to our WelcomeComponent into the MainLayout .

mount(MainLayout, { content : < WelcomeComponent name = "Arunoda" /> });

That's it.

To use the React Context

In order to use the React context, you need to render the content component inside the layout. So we need to pass a function instead of the React element. Here's how to do it.

const MainLayout = ( {content} ) => ( < div > < header > This is our header </ header > < main > {content()} </ main > </ div > );

See, now content is a function.

Then, we can pass the Welcome component like this:

mount(MainLayout, { content : () => ( < WelcomeComponent name = "Arunoda" /> ) });

Configure Root DOM node

By default React Mounter render our components into a DOM node called react-root . But, you can configure if by like below:

const {mount, withOptions} from `react-mounter` ; const mount2 = withOptions({ rootId : 'the-root' , rootProps : { 'className' : 'some-class-name' } }, mount); mount2(WelcomeComponent, { name : 'Arunoda' });

Server Side Rendering (SSR)

SSR is supported when used with FlowRouter SSR. Checkout this sample app.