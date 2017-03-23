React goes web component – Use custom tags to place react components directly in html.
From Github, NPM:
$ npm install --save react-mount
or Bower:
$ bower install react-mount
With AMD or Browserify:
var mount = require("react-mount");
Vanilla JS:
<script src="path/to/file/react-mount.js"></script>
<script>
var mount = React.mount;
</script>
<body>
<react-component />
<!-- Dependencies -->
<script src="react.js"></script>
<script src="JSXTransformer.js"></script>
<script src="react-mount.js"></script>
<script>
// React component
var ReactComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return React.createElement("i", null, "Component mounted. React is running.")
}
});
// Mount component
React.mount({
"react-component" : ReactComponent
});
</script>
</body>
Component mounted. React is running.
Content of custom tags can be written in Html or JSX.
<translucent-component>
<p style="text-transform: uppercase">
Html is transformed to <span style="font-weight:bold">JSX</span> for you.
</p>
</translucent-component>
The content of a custom tag is available in the mounted react component with
this.props.children:
var translucentComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
{this.props.children}
);
}
});
HTML IS TRANSFORMED TO JSX FOR YOU.
Custom component tags can be nested as long as all used components are properly mounted:
<translucent-component>
<react-component />
</translucent-component>
mount({
"react-component" : ReactComponent,
"translucent-component" : TranslucentComponent
});
Component mounted. React is running.
{expressions} can be used within a tag and are executed properly.
Within
{expressions} properties from the global namespace
window can be accessed.
However to keep the global namespace clear, properties can also be defined in the
opts object passed to the
mount function:
window.paragraph = "Component mounted. React is running.";
React.mount({
"translucent-component" : ReactComponent
},
{
props : {
list : [
"Item 1",
"Item 2",
"Item 3"
],
attribute : "myAttribute"
}
});
These properties are avaliable within expressions as
props.key:
{window.paragraph} // "Component mounted. React is running."
{props.list.length <= 3 ? "Yes!" : "No!"} // Yes!
// shortcut for simple reference (props. is appended for you)
{attribute} // "myAttribute"
<translucent-component attribute={attribute}>
<p>{window.paragraph}</p>
<p>Less than four list items? </b>{props.list.length <= 3 ? "Yes!" : "No!"}</b></p>
<ul>
{props.list.map(function(value, i){
return <li key={i} >{value}</li>;
})}
</ul>
</translucent-component>
Within react component:
this.props.attribute === "myAttribute"
this.props.children contains
<p>...</p>,
<p>...</p> and
<ul>...</ul>.
Component mounted. React is running.
Less than four list items? Yes!
Html is case insensitiv and transforms everything outside of strings to lowercase. React
props however are case sensitive and therefore some components require correctly capitalized attributes.
There are two ways to preserve the capitalization of attributes:
A) Per component
mount({
"react-component" : ["camelCaseAttribute", "anotherAttribute", ReactComponent]
});
B) For all components
mount({
"react-component" : ReactComponent
}, {
preserveAttributes : ["camelCaseAttribute", "anotherAttribute"]
});
In both cases you can now savely use the preserved attributes:
<react-component camelCaseAttribute="preserved attribute" notPreservedAttribute="not preserved" />
Within react component:
this.props.camelCaseAttribute === "preserved attribute"
but
this.props.notPreservedAttribute === undefined
this.props.notpreservedattribute === "not preserved"
Html comments do not affect the output of the rendering in any way.
They can be used to mask unrendered content before react kicks in.
<translucent-component>
<!--
<i>{paragraph}</i>
-->
</translucent-component>
this.props.children still contains
<i>value</i>.
value
Tipp: Use JSX style
{/* comments */} for actual comments.
mount( tags [, opts] );
required
Type
Object
Object with tags and their corresponding components to be mounted.
{
"tag-name" : ReactComponent,
"tag-Name" : ReactComponent,
...
"TAG-NAME" : ["camelCaseAttribute", ReactComponent],
...
[tag] : [component | Array]
}
Tag names are case insensitive. All the above definitions would do the same / the first component would be mounted to all of the tags.
Optional: Instead of a React component, an array with case-sensitive attributes can be defined. The last item of the array is the react component to be mounted.
See: Case-Sensitive Attributes
Tipp: Lower case tag names containing at least one dash are/will be valid html.
See: http://w3c.github.io/webcomponents/spec/custom/#concepts
optional
Type
Object
Available options for
react-mount:
{
"context" : [HTMLElement],
"props" : {...},
"preserveAttributes" : [...],
"wrapper" : [HTMLElement]
}
context
Type
HTMLElement
Default
document.body
Only tags within this element will be mounted.
props
Type
Object
key:value pairs of Properties.
Properties can be used in
{expressions} within the mounted tags.
preserveAttributes
Type
Array
Array of case-sensitive attributes to preserve capitatization.
wrapper
Type
HTMLElement
Default
document.createElement("div")
Define a custom wrapper to mount react components into.
