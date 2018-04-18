☢️ THIS PROJECT IS NO LONGER MAINTAINED 💀

Please use react-spring for all of your animation needs.

React Motion UI Pack

React Motion is an amazing animation library for React. React Motion UI Pack tries to help ease entry level / common use cases with React Motion by providing a higher level way to work with it and create common UI transitions easier. If you need more complex animations I suggest using React Motion directly.

Usage

yarn add react-motion-ui-pack

npm install react-motion-ui-pack --save

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-motion-ui-pack/dist/react-motion-ui-pack.js" > </ script > (UMD library exposed as `Transition`)

Example

import Transition from 'react-motion-ui-pack' <Transition component= "ul" enter={{ opacity : 1 , }} leave={{ opacity : 0 , }} > { this .state.items.map( item => < li key = {item.id} > {item.content} </ li > ) } < /Transition> / / Animate a modal <Transition component={false} / / don't use a wrapping component enter={{ opacity: 1, translateY: spring(0, {stiffness: 400, damping: 10}) }} leave={{ opacity: 0, translateY: 250 }} > { this.state.modalOpen && <div key="modal" className="modal__content"> / / modal code </ div> } < /Transition>

Props

component : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.bool, isElement])

Define the wrapping tag/component around the children passed in, pass false to not use a wrapping component at all for only child components.

runOnMount : PropTypes.bool

Determines whether the animation runs on mount or not

appear : PropTypes.object

Where the animation starts, defaults to leave value if nothing passed

enter : PropTypes.object

The resting state of the animation

leave : PropTypes.object

The ending value of the animation

onEnter : PropTypes.func

Callback right before an element enters, passes in your current animating values onEnter={currentValues => /* do something */} called only once.

onLeave : PropTypes.func

Same as onEnter , but fires multiple times as an element is leaving.

FAQ

How appear , enter , & leave work

These values are automatically wrapped in a React Motion spring to keep the API simple. If you need a custom config you can pass your own spring e.g. spring(22, { stiffness: 30, damping: 300 }) .

My animation values aren't being applied to any elements

If you decide to use a custom component as a child, style and dimensions props will be passed into that component for you to use however you want. If you pass a regular React DOM element, <Transition/> will take care of applying the values for you by cloning your element and passing it in.

Running Locally

clone repo

git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-motion-ui-pack.git

move into folder

cd ~/react-motion-ui-pack

install dependencies

npm install

run dev mode

npm run dev