Please use react-spring for all of your animation needs.
React Motion is an amazing animation library for React. React Motion UI Pack tries to help ease entry level / common use cases with React Motion by providing a higher level way to work with it and create common UI transitions easier. If you need more complex animations I suggest using React Motion directly.
yarn add react-motion-ui-pack
npm install react-motion-ui-pack --save
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-motion-ui-pack/dist/react-motion-ui-pack.js"></script>
(UMD library exposed as `Transition`)
import Transition from 'react-motion-ui-pack'
// Animate a list of items as they are added
<Transition
component="ul"
enter={{
opacity: 1,
}}
leave={{
opacity: 0,
}}
>
{ this.state.items.map(item =>
<li key={item.id}>{item.content}</li>
)
}
</Transition>
// Animate a modal
<Transition
component={false} // don't use a wrapping component
enter={{
opacity: 1,
translateY: spring(0, {stiffness: 400, damping: 10})
}}
leave={{
opacity: 0,
translateY: 250
}}
>
{ this.state.modalOpen &&
<div key="modal" className="modal__content">
// modal code
</div>
}
</Transition>
component: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.bool, isElement])
Define the wrapping tag/component around the children passed in, pass
false to not use a wrapping component at all for only child components.
runOnMount: PropTypes.bool
Determines whether the animation runs on mount or not
appear: PropTypes.object
Where the animation starts, defaults to leave value if nothing passed
enter: PropTypes.object
The resting state of the animation
leave: PropTypes.object
The ending value of the animation
onEnter: PropTypes.func
Callback right before an element enters, passes in your current animating values
onEnter={currentValues => /* do something */} called only once.
onLeave: PropTypes.func
Same as
onEnter, but fires multiple times as an element is leaving.
appear,
enter, &
leave work
These values are automatically wrapped in a React Motion
spring to keep the API simple. If you need a custom config you can pass your own spring e.g.
spring(22, { stiffness: 30, damping: 300 }).
If you decide to use a custom component as a child,
style and
dimensions props will be passed into that component for you to use however you want. If you pass a regular React DOM element,
<Transition/> will take care of applying the values for you by cloning your element and passing it in.
clone repo
git clone git@github.com:souporserious/react-motion-ui-pack.git
move into folder
cd ~/react-motion-ui-pack
install dependencies
npm install
run dev mode
npm run dev
open your browser and visit:
http://localhost:8080/