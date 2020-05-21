ARCHIVED because I didn't have time nor use for this for a long time.

Navigation drawer built with the awesome react-motion by @chenglou and react-hammerjs by @JedWatson

A live demo is available here!

To run the example locally, run:

$ yarn $ yarn serve

Installation

Via npm:

npm install react-motion-drawer

Usage

import Drawer from 'react-motion-drawer' ;

<Drawer open={ false } onChange={onChange}> < ul > < li > Home </ li > < li > About </ li > < li > Settings </ li > </ ul > </ Drawer >

If you want the drawer on the right side of the screen you need the following css.

body { overflow : hidden; }

Hooking into the animation

You can hook into the animation by passing a function as the child component.

<Drawer open={ false } width={ 300 } onChange={onChange}> { val => < ul style = {{ opacity: 300 / val }}> < li > Home </ li > < li > About </ li > < li > Settings </ li > </ ul > } < /Drawer>

API

Props

Prop Name type default description zIndex number 10000 z-index of the drawer noTouchOpen bool false can a user pan to open noTouchClose bool false can a user pan to close onChange func () => {} called when the drawer is open drawerStyle object null additional drawer styles className object null additional drawer className overlayClassName object null additional overlay className config object null configuration of the react-motion animation open bool false states if the drawer is open width number 300 width of the drawer height number 100% height of the drawer handleWidth number 20 width of the handle peakingWidth number 50 width that the drawer peaks on press panTolerance number 50 tolerance until the drawer starts to move right bool false drawer on the right side of the screen overlayColor string 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)' color of the overlay fadeOut bool false fade out offset number 0 offset of the drawer

License

MIT © Christoph Hermann