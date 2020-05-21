Example |
Navigation drawer built with the awesome react-motion by @chenglou and react-hammerjs by @JedWatson
A live demo is available here!
To run the example locally, run:
$ yarn
$ yarn serve
Via npm:
npm install react-motion-drawer
import Drawer from 'react-motion-drawer';
<Drawer open={false} onChange={onChange}>
<ul>
<li>Home</li>
<li>About</li>
<li>Settings</li>
</ul>
</Drawer>
If you want the drawer on the right side of the screen you need the following css.
body {
overflow: hidden;
}
You can hook into the animation by passing a function as the child component.
<Drawer open={false} width={300} onChange={onChange}>
{ val =>
<ul style={{ opacity: 300 / val }}>
<li>Home</li>
<li>About</li>
<li>Settings</li>
</ul>
}
</Drawer>
|Prop Name
|type
|default
|description
|zIndex
|number
10000
|z-index of the drawer
|noTouchOpen
|bool
false
|can a user pan to open
|noTouchClose
|bool
false
|can a user pan to close
|onChange
|func
() => {}
|called when the drawer is open
|drawerStyle
|object
null
|additional drawer styles
|className
|object
null
|additional drawer className
|overlayClassName
|object
null
|additional overlay className
|config
|object
null
|configuration of the react-motion animation
|open
|bool
false
|states if the drawer is open
|width
|number
300
|width of the drawer
|height
|number
100%
|height of the drawer
|handleWidth
|number
20
|width of the handle
|peakingWidth
|number
50
|width that the drawer peaks on press
|panTolerance
|number
50
|tolerance until the drawer starts to move
|right
|bool
false
|drawer on the right side of the screen
|overlayColor
|string
'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.4)'
|color of the overlay
|fadeOut
|bool
false
|fade out
|offset
|number
0
|offset of the drawer
MIT © Christoph Hermann