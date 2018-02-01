xReact is a Functional Reactive State Wrapper for React Components. Data flow in xReact is observable and unidirectional.
formerly know as react-most, renamed so because mostjs is not madatory anymore.
xReact works for both TypeScript and CMD JS, to install xReact simply use yarn or npm:
npm install xreact --save
# or
yarn add xreact
Our goal is to have clear and comprehensive documentation. If you notice problems, omissions, or errors, please let us know, or PR is more than welcome.