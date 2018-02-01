openbase logo
react-most

by reactive-react
1.1.4 (see all)

reactive x react = xreact

1

GitHub Stars

563

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

xReact

xReact is a Functional Reactive State Wrapper for React Components. Data flow in xReact is observable and unidirectional.

formerly know as react-most, renamed so because mostjs is not madatory anymore.

CircleCI Join the chat at https://gitter.im/jcouyang/react-most codecov npm greenkeeper.io

Get Started

xReact works for both TypeScript and CMD JS, to install xReact simply use yarn or npm:

npm install xreact --save
# or
yarn add xreact

Documentation

All xReact information and documentation is available on the website.

And... we have a list of frequently-asked questions.

Our goal is to have clear and comprehensive documentation. If you notice problems, omissions, or errors, please let us know, or PR is more than welcome.

