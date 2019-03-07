react-portal is awesome, but it may be tricky to animate a Portal when entering/leaving the dom. This is what react-mortal is solving, by combining it with the power of react-motion.

Check usage example and demo.

Installation

npm i react-mortal

Usage

<Mortal isOpened={ true | false } onClose={handler} motionStyle={(spring, isVisible) => ({ ...motion object to pass })} > {(motion, isVisible) => ( < div > ...your component </ div > )} < /Mortal>

API

Props

isOpened {Boolean} : Show/hide Portal instance, applying animation

onClose {Function} : Callback called when ESC key is pressed

motionStyle {Function} : Function that returns an object consumed by react-motion. See react-motion docs.

portalProps {Object} : Those props will be passed to the react-portal

onHide {Function} : Callback called when close animation has been finished

Full example

Example, to create a open/close animated modal:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react' import Mortal from 'react-mortal' class AnimatedModal extends Component { static propTypes = { isOpened : PropTypes.bool.isRequired, onClose : PropTypes.func.isRequired, } render() { const { isOpened, onClose } = this .props return ( < Mortal isOpened = {isOpened} onClose = {onClose} motionStyle = {(spring, isVisible ) => ({ opacity: spring(isVisible ? 1 : 0), })} > {(motion, isVisible, isAnimated) => ( < div style = {{ opacity: motion.opacity , }} > < p > {'modal body'} </ p > < button onClick = {onClose} > {'close modal'} </ button > </ div > )} </ Mortal > ) } }

LICENSE