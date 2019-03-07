openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rm

react-mortal

by Mériadec Pillet
3.3.0 (see all)

react-portal + react-motion = ❤️

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

940

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

4

License

WTFPL

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-mortal

react-portal is awesome, but it may be tricky to animate a Portal when entering/leaving the dom. This is what react-mortal is solving, by combining it with the power of react-motion.

Check usage example and demo.

Installation

npm i react-mortal

Usage

<Mortal
  isOpened={true|false}
  onClose={handler}
  motionStyle={(spring, isVisible) => ({
    ...motion object to pass
  })}
>
  {(motion, isVisible) => (
    <div>
      ...your component
    </div>
  )}
</Mortal>

API

Props

isOpened {Boolean} : Show/hide Portal instance, applying animation

onClose {Function} : Callback called when ESC key is pressed

motionStyle {Function} : Function that returns an object consumed by react-motion. See react-motion docs.

portalProps {Object} : Those props will be passed to the react-portal

onHide {Function} : Callback called when close animation has been finished

Full example

Example, to create a open/close animated modal:

import React, { Component, PropTypes } from 'react'
import Mortal from 'react-mortal'

class AnimatedModal extends Component {
  static propTypes = {
    isOpened: PropTypes.bool.isRequired,
    onClose: PropTypes.func.isRequired,
  }

  render() {
    const { isOpened, onClose } = this.props

    return (
      <Mortal
        isOpened={isOpened}
        onClose={onClose}
        motionStyle={(spring, isVisible) => ({
          opacity: spring(isVisible ? 1 : 0),
        })}
      >
        {(motion, isVisible, isAnimated) => (
          <div
            style={{
              opacity: motion.opacity,
            }}
          >
            <p>{'modal body'}</p>
            <button onClick={onClose}>{'close modal'}</button>
          </div>
        )}
      </Mortal>
    )
  }
}

LICENSE

           DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
                   Version 2, December 2004

Copyright (C) 2016 Meriadec Pillet <meriadec.pillet@gmail.com>

Everyone is permitted to copy and distribute verbatim or modified
copies of this license document, and changing it is allowed as long
as the name is changed.

           DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO PUBLIC LICENSE
  TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR COPYING, DISTRIBUTION AND MODIFICATION

 0. You just DO WHAT THE FUCK YOU WANT TO.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial