React Morph ️🦋

Morphing UI transitions made simple

Magically animates one element into another just by tagging the first and last state.

Getting Started 🐛

npm install react-morph yarn add react-morph

Import the useMorph hook.

const morph = useMorph(options);

Then spread the props to the elements you want to morph.

<img {...morph} src= "larva.png" width= "50" >

<img {...morph} src= "butterfly.png" width= "80" >

Make sure you have just ONE element rendered at same time.

Simple Example 🦋

Create two states as you normally would (HTML + CSS). Call useMorph hook. Spread the elements you want to morph with {...morph} Add and remove the element from the DOM

import React from 'react' ; import { useMorph } from 'react-morph' ;

() => { const [toggle, setToggle] = useState( true ); const morph = useMorph(); return ( <div> <button onClick={() => setToggle(!toggle)}>Let's morph!</button> <br /> {toggle ? ( <img {...morph} src={larva} width="30" /> ) : ( <img {...morph} src={butterfly} width="80" /> )} </div> ); };

Please check the documentation.

Features 🌟

Simplicity

No hardcoded absolute positions

All GPU accelerated props

No layout or paint browser rendering

Live Demos