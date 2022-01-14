mode enum 'normal' Component mode. Available are 'normal', 'readOnly' (input cannot be changed, calendar can be opened but selection is disabled), 'calendarOnly' (input cannot be changed and date can be selected only though calendar)

year number void Preselect year in calendar

month number (0..11) void Preselect month in calendar. If both year and month are specified then input field will be also prepopulated

inputProps object empty object Input field props, the following attrs are supported: id , name , className , size , maxLength , required .

onChange Function: (maskedValue: string, year: number, month: number) => any - onChange callback, receives maskedValue , year and month (begins with 0) as arguments

closeOnSelect boolean false Close calendar on month select

lang string en One of: en , ja , es , fr , ru , ua , hu

i18n i18n object (optional) see i18n schema below i18n object. For now date formats must be either MM/YY or YY/MM