React Monocle parses through your React source files to generate a visual tree graph representing your React component hierarchy. The tree is then displayed along with a live copy of your application. This is done by using your un-minified bundle file to inject wrapper functions around setState calls in order to have our tree display real-time feedback. The rendered tree is synced up to the state(s) of your component using Redux, and as the state of your live app changes, the monocle tree graph will also provide visual feedback of data flow and state changes through the React components.
IMPORTANT The way we use your bundle file requires so that the bundle is not mangled (ie not minified).
npm install -g react-monocle
monocle -h in order to find what options suit your needs the best. The only required option is specifying the bundle.
|Option
|Command
|Description
|Bundle
|--bundle (-b)
|Required Path to React bundle file.
|HTML
|--html (-c)
|HTML page which has your bundle and CSS files. Specify if you want CSS displayed and/or you are relying on external scripts.
|Entry
|--entry (-e)
|App entry point. Defaults to JSX file where ReactDOM.render is found.
|Directory
|--directory (-d)
|directory of React files. Defaults to where Monocle was called.
npm run unit-tests or
npm run test to run ESLint simultaneously
MIT