Examples

To build the examples locally, run:

yarn cd example yarn yarn start

Then open http://localhost:8886 in a browser.

Installation

yarn add react-monaco-editor

Using with Webpack

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import MonacoEditor from 'react-monaco-editor' ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { code : '// type your code...' , } } editorDidMount(editor, monaco) { console .log( 'editorDidMount' , editor); editor.focus(); } onChange(newValue, e) { console .log( 'onChange' , newValue, e); } render() { const code = this .state.code; const options = { selectOnLineNumbers : true }; return ( < MonacoEditor width = "800" height = "600" language = "javascript" theme = "vs-dark" value = {code} options = {options} onChange = {::this.onChange} editorDidMount = {::this.editorDidMount} /> ); } } render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root') );

Add the Monaco Webpack plugin monaco-editor-webpack-plugin to your webpack.config.js :

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new MonacoWebpackPlugin({ languages : [ 'json' ] }) ] };

Sidenote: Monaco Editor uses CSS imports internally, so if you're using CSS Modules in your project - you're likely to get conflict by default. In order to avoid that - separate css-loader for app and monaco-editor package:

const path = require ( 'path' ); const APP_DIR = path.resolve(__dirname, './src' ); const MONACO_DIR = path.resolve(__dirname, './node_modules/monaco-editor' ); { test : /\.css$/ , include : APP_DIR, use : [{ loader : 'style-loader' , }, { loader : 'css-loader' , options : { modules : true , namedExport : true , }, }], }, { test : /\.css$/ , include : MONACO_DIR, use : [ 'style-loader' , 'css-loader' ], }

Properties

All the properties below are optional.

width width of editor. Defaults to 100% .

height height of editor. Defaults to 100% .

value value of the auto created model in the editor.

defaultValue the initial value of the auto created model in the editor.

language the initial language of the auto created model in the editor.

theme the theme of the editor

options refer to Monaco interface IStandaloneEditorConstructionOptions.

overrideServices refer to Monaco Interface IEditorOverrideServices. It depends on Monaco's internal implementations and may change over time, check github issue for more details.

onChange(newValue, event) an event emitted when the content of the current model has changed.

editorWillMount(monaco) an event emitted before the editor mounted (similar to componentWillMount of React).

editorDidMount(editor, monaco) an event emitted when the editor has been mounted (similar to componentDidMount of React).

editorWillUnmount(editor, monaco) an event emitted before the editor unmount (similar to componentWillUnmount of React).

Events & Methods

Refer to Monaco interface IEditor.

The monaco interfaces available by import

import { monaco } from 'react-monaco-editor' ;

Q & A

I don't get syntax highlighting / autocomplete / validation.

Make sure to use the Monaco Webpack plugin or follow the instructions on how to load the ESM version of Monaco.

How to interact with the MonacoEditor instance

Using the first parameter of editorDidMount , or using a ref (e.g. <MonacoEditor ref="monaco"> ) after editorDidMount event has fired.

Then you can invoke instance methods via this.refs.monaco.editor , e.g. this.refs.monaco.editor.focus() to focuses the MonacoEditor instance.

How to get value of editor

Using this.refs.monaco.editor.getValue() or via method of Model instance:

const model = this .refs.monaco.editor.getModel(); const value = model.getValue();

Do something before editor mounted

For example, you may want to configure some JSON schemas before editor mounted, then you can go with editorWillMount(monaco) :

class App extends React . Component { editorWillMount(monaco) { monaco.languages.json.jsonDefaults.setDiagnosticsOptions({ validate : true , schemas : [{ uri : "http://myserver/foo-schema.json" , fileMatch : [ '*' ], schema : { type : "object" , properties : { p1 : { enum : [ "v1" , "v2" ] }, p2 : { $ref : "http://myserver/bar-schema.json" } } } }] }); } render() { return ( < MonacoEditor language = "json" editorWillMount = {this.editorWillMount} /> ); } }

Use multiple themes

Monaco only supports one theme.

How to use the diff editor

import React from 'react' ; import { MonacoDiffEditor } from 'react-monaco-editor' ; class App extends React . Component { render() { const code1 = "// your original code..." ; const code2 = "// a different version..." ; const options = { }; return ( < MonacoDiffEditor width = "800" height = "600" language = "javascript" original = {code1} value = {code2} options = {options} /> ); } }

Usage with create-react-app

The easiest way to use the react-monaco-editor with create-react-app is to use the react-app-rewired project. For setting it up, the following steps are required:

Install react-app-rewired : npm install -D react-app-rewired Replace react-scripts by react-app-rewired in the scripts section of your packages.json Create a config-overrides.js in the root directory of your project with the following content:

const MonacoWebpackPlugin = require ( 'monaco-editor-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = function override ( config, env ) { config.plugins.push( new MonacoWebpackPlugin({ languages : [ 'json' ] })); return config; }

For more information checkout the documentation of react-app-rewired here.

License

MIT, see the LICENSE file for detail.