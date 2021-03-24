A React Proptype Validator to check if passed prop is a moment.js construct

Example

var momentPropTypes = require ( 'react-moment-proptypes' ); var TestClass = React.createClass({ propTypes : { dateThing : momentPropTypes.momentObj, dateThingWithPredicate : momentPropTypes.momentObj.withPredicate( function isUTC ( momentObject ) { return momentObject.isUTC(); } ), stringThing : momentPropTypes.momentString, durationThing : momentPropTypes.momentDurationObj, }, render : function ( ) { return null }, }); < TestClass dateThing = {moment()} dateThingWithPredicate = {moment.utc()} stringThing = { ' 12-12-2014 '} durationThing = {moment.duration(3, ' hours ')}/>

Moment Configuration

createFromInputFallback

Moment provides a moment.createFromInputFallback method you can define to create additional parsing rules.

With some versions of moment you may receive the following console warning:

Deprecation warning: value provided is not in a recognized RFC2822 or ISO format. moment construction falls back to js Date(), which is not reliable across all browsers and versions. Non RFC2822/ISO date formats are discouraged and will be removed in an upcoming major release. Please refer to http://momentjs.com/guides/#/warnings/js-date/ for more info. Arguments: [0] _isAMomentObject: true , _isUTC: false , _useUTC: false , _l: undefined, _i: not a date, _f: undefined, _strict: undefined, _locale: [object Object] Error at [... stack trace]

Example implementations can be found at the given documentation link.

Tests

Tests were approached with enzyme and React's test utility renderer

npm test for running unit and integration tests

for running unit and integration tests npm run coverage for current test coverage

Moment Versions

npm run test-all to test against tested moment version (1.6.0, 1.7.0, current)

If there is a desire for varying moment legacy support I'm willing to add it, but will stick to YAGNI until then.