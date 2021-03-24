openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmp

react-moment-proptypes

by Caleb Morris
1.8.1 (see all)

React proptype validator for moment.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

579K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-moment-proptypes

Build Status Coverage Status

A React Proptype Validator to check if passed prop is a moment.js construct

Example

var momentPropTypes = require('react-moment-proptypes');

var TestClass = React.createClass({
  propTypes : {
    dateThing : momentPropTypes.momentObj,
    dateThingWithPredicate : momentPropTypes.momentObj.withPredicate(
      function isUTC(momentObject) {
        return momentObject.isUTC();
      }
    ),
    stringThing : momentPropTypes.momentString,
    durationThing: momentPropTypes.momentDurationObj,
  },

  render : function() {
    return null
  },
});

// Class Use
<TestClass dateThing={moment()}
           dateThingWithPredicate={moment.utc()}
           stringThing={'12-12-2014'}
           durationThing={moment.duration(3, 'hours')}/>

Moment Configuration

createFromInputFallback

Moment provides a moment.createFromInputFallback method you can define to create additional parsing rules.

With some versions of moment you may receive the following console warning:

Deprecation warning: value provided is not in a recognized RFC2822 or ISO format. moment construction falls back to js Date(), which is not reliable across all browsers and versions. Non RFC2822/ISO date formats are discouraged and will be removed in an upcoming major release. Please refer to http://momentjs.com/guides/#/warnings/js-date/ for more info.
Arguments:
[0] _isAMomentObject: true, _isUTC: false, _useUTC: false, _l: undefined, _i: not a date, _f: undefined, _strict: undefined, _locale: [object Object]
Error
    at [... stack trace]

Example implementations can be found at the given documentation link.

Tests

Tests were approached with enzyme and React's test utility renderer

  • npm test for running unit and integration tests
  • npm run coverage for current test coverage

Moment Versions

  • npm run test-all to test against tested moment version (1.6.0, 1.7.0, current)

If there is a desire for varying moment legacy support I'm willing to add it, but will stick to YAGNI until then.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial