rmd

react-moment-datetimepicker

by Wang Zuo
0.7.0 (see all)

React datetime picker powered by momentjs

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

520

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

input-moment

npm Build Status styled with prettier

React datetime picker powered by momentjs

The design is from https://dribbble.com/shots/1439965-Due-Date-and-Time-Picker.

The icon is from ionicons.

Installation

npm i input-moment --save

Notice: This module requires moment as a peerDependency.

Demo

http://wangzuo.github.io/input-moment

Usage

<InputMoment
  moment={this.state.moment}
  onChange={this.handleChange}
  onSave={this.handleSave}
  minStep={1} // default
  hourStep={1} // default
  prevMonthIcon="ion-ios-arrow-left" // default
  nextMonthIcon="ion-ios-arrow-right" // default
/>

Check app.js for a working example.

Development

  • npm install
  • npm start
  • http://localhost:8080

License

ISC

