CLI for easily publishing modern React modules with Rollup and example usage via create-react-app.
The purpose of this CLI is to make publishing your own React components as simple as possible.
The CLI is based on this boilerplate, which you can optionally read in-depth about here.
umd and
es module formats for publishing to npm
example app using a standard create-react-app, serving 2 purposes
npm modules within your library, either as dependencies or peer-dependencies
react-scripts from
create-react-app
npm install -g react-modern-library-cli
react-modern-library-cli
Answer some basic prompts about your module, and then the CLI will perform the following steps:
At this point, your new module should resemble this screenshot and is all setup for local development.
Local development is broken into two parts.
First, you'll run rollup to watch your
src/ module and automatically recompile it into
dist/ whenever you make changes.
npm start # runs rollup with watch flag
The second part will be running the
example/ create-react-app that's linked to the local version of your module.
# (in another tab)
cd example
npm link <your-module-name> # optional if using yarn
npm start # runs create-react-app dev server
Now, anytime you make a change to your component in
src/ or to the example app's
example/src,
create-react-app will live-reload your local dev server so you can iterate on your component in real-time.
Note: if you're using yarn, there is no need to use
yarn link, as the generated module's example includes a local-link by default.
The only difference when publishing your component to npm is to make sure you add any npm modules you want as peer dependencies are properly marked as
peerDependencies in
package.json. The rollup config will automatically recognize them as peer dependencies and not try to bundle them in your module.
Then publish as per usual.
# note this will build `commonjs` and `es`versions of your module to dist/
npm publish
Deploying the example to github pages is simple. We create a production build of our example
create-react-app that showcases your library and then run
gh-pages to deploy the resulting bundle. This can be done as follows:
npm run deploy
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to use multiple named exports. The module in this branch exports two components,
Foo and
Bar, and shows how to use them from the example app.
Here is a branch which demonstrates how to make use of a relatively complicated peer dependency, material-ui. It shows the power of rollup-plugin-peer-deps-external which makes it a breeze to create reusable modules that include complicated material-ui subcomponents without having them bundled as a part of your module.
MIT © Travis Fischer