rmc

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

by Kiarash Zarinmehr
3.1.6 (see all)

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React

Overview

Categories

React Calendar, React Date Picker

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-modern-calendar-datepicker

Build Status codecov.io npm

A modern, beautiful, customizable date picker for React.

hero image

Installation 🚀

npm i react-modern-calendar-datepicker

# or if you prefer Yarn:
yarn add react-modern-calendar-datepicker

Documentation 📄

You can find documentation on the website.

The documentation is divided into several sections:

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Kiarash Zarinmehr
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🐛 🤔 ️️️️♿️ 🚇 👀 💬
Arman Rokni
🎨
Mohammad Hasani
💻 🐛 📖 🤔 💬 👀
Amir Tahani
💻 ️️️️♿️
Mohammadreza Ziadzadeh
💻 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

LICENSE

MIT

Atharva UtekarMumbai, Maharashtra1 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Great Documentation
Belle CarrieUK1 Rating0 Reviews
January 20, 2021
Easy to Use
AleksandrUkraine, Kharkov1 Rating0 Reviews
Learning the ropes
January 8, 2021
Bleeding Edge

