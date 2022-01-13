The State management library for React
🎉 Support Both Class and Hooks Api
⚛️ Support preact, react-native and Next.js
⚔ Full TypeScript Support
📦 Built with microbundle
⚙️ Middleware Pipline ( redux-devtools support ... )
☂️ 100% test coverage, safe on production
🐛 Debug easily on test environment
import { useModel, createStore } from 'react-model'
// define model
const useTodo = () => {
const [items, setItems] = useModel(['Install react-model', 'Read github docs', 'Build App'])
return { items, setItems }
}
// Model Register
const { useStore } = createStore(useTodo)
const App = () => {
return <TodoList />
}
const TodoList = () => {
const { items, setItems } = useStore()
return <div>
<Addon handler={setItems} />
{state.items.map((item, index) => (<Todo key={index} item={item} />))}
</div>
}
Next.js + react-model work around
install package
npm install react-model
You can create a shared / local store by createStore api.
model/counter.ts
import { useState } from 'react'
import { useModel } from 'react-model'
const { useStore } = createStore(() => {
const [localCount, setLocalCount] = useState(1) // Local State, Independent in different components
const [count, setCount] = useModel(1) // Global State, the value is the same in different components
const incLocal = () => {
setLocalCount(localCount + 1)
}
const inc = () => {
setCount(c => c + 1)
}
return { count, localCount, incLocal, inc }
})
export default useStore
page/counter-1.tsx
import useSharedCounter from 'models/global-counter'
const Page = () => {
const { count, localCount, inc, incLocal } = useStore()
return <div>
<span>count: { count }</span>
<span>localCount: { localCount }</span>
<button onClick={inc}>inc</button>
<button onClick={incLocal}>incLocal</button>
</div>
}
Every model has its own state and actions.
const initialState = {
counter: 0,
light: false,
response: {}
}
interface StateType {
counter: number
light: boolean
response: {
code?: number
message?: string
}
}
interface ActionsParamType {
increment: number
openLight: undefined
get: undefined
} // You only need to tag the type of params here !
const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = {
actions: {
increment: async (payload, { state }) => {
return {
counter: state.counter + (payload || 1)
}
},
openLight: async (_, { state, actions }) => {
await actions.increment(1) // You can use other actions within the model
await actions.get() // support async functions (block actions)
actions.get()
await actions.increment(1) // + 1
await actions.increment(1) // + 2
await actions.increment(1) // + 3 as expected !
return { light: !state.light }
},
get: async () => {
await new Promise((resolve, reject) =>
setTimeout(() => {
resolve()
}, 3000)
)
return {
response: {
code: 200,
message: `${new Date().toLocaleString()} open light success`
}
}
}
},
state: initialState
}
export default model
// You can use these types when use Class Components.
// type ConsumerActionsType = getConsumerActionsType<typeof Model.actions>
// type ConsumerType = { actions: ConsumerActionsType; state: StateType }
// type ActionType = ConsumerActionsType
// export { ConsumerType, StateType, ActionType }
react-model keeps the application state and actions in separate private stores. So you need to register them if you want to use them as the public models.
model/index.ts
import { Model } from 'react-model'
import Home from '../model/home'
import Shared from '../model/shared'
const models = { Home, Shared }
export const { getInitialState, useStore, getState, actions, subscribe, unsubscribe } = Model(models)
The functional component in React ^16.8.0 can use Hooks to connect the global store. The actions returned from useStore can invoke dom changes.
The execution of actions returned by useStore will invoke the rerender of current component first.
It's the only difference between the actions returned by useStore and actions now.
import React from 'react'
import { useStore } from '../index'
// CSR
export default () => {
const [state, actions] = useStore('Home')
const [sharedState, sharedActions] = useStore('Shared')
return (
<div>
Home model value: {JSON.stringify(state)}
Shared model value: {JSON.stringify(sharedState)}
<button onClick={e => actions.increment(33)}>home increment</button>
<button onClick={e => sharedActions.increment(20)}>
shared increment
</button>
<button onClick={e => actions.get()}>fake request</button>
<button onClick={e => actions.openLight()}>fake nested call</button>
</div>
)
}
optional solution on huge dataset (example: TodoList(10000+ Todos)):
advance example with 1000 todo items
Key Point: State variable not updating in useEffect callback
To solve it, we provide a way to get the current state of model: getState
Note: the getState method cannot invoke the dom changes automatically by itself.
Hint: The state returned should only be used as readonly
import { useStore, getState } from '../model/index'
const BasicHook = () => {
const [state, actions] = useStore('Counter')
useEffect(() => {
console.log('some mounted actions from BasicHooks')
return () =>
console.log(
`Basic Hooks unmounted, current Counter state: ${JSON.stringify(
getState('Counter')
)}`
)
}, [])
return (
<>
<div>state: {JSON.stringify(state)}</div>
</>
)
}
You can call other models' actions with actions api
actions can be used in both class components and functional components.
import { actions } from './index'
const model = {
state: {},
actions: {
crossModelCall: () => {
actions.Shared.changeTheme('dark')
actions.Counter.increment(9)
}
}
}
export default model
subscribe(storeName, actions, callback) run the callback when the specific actions executed.
import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from './index'
const callback = () => {
const user = getState('User')
localStorage.setItem('user_id', user.id)
}
// subscribe action
subscribe('User', 'login', callback)
// subscribe actions
subscribe('User', ['login', 'logout'], callback)
// unsubscribe the observer of some actions
unsubscribe('User', 'login') // only logout will run callback now
The actions use immer produce API to modify the Store. You can return a producer in action.
Using function as return value can make your code cleaner when you modify the deep nested value.
TypeScript Example
// StateType and ActionsParamType definition
// ...
const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = {
actions: {
increment: async (params, { state: s }) => {
// return (state: typeof s) => { // TypeScript < 3.9
return state => {
state.counter += params || 1
}
},
decrease: params => s => {
s.counter += params || 1
}
}
}
export default model
JavaScript Example
const Model = {
actions: {
increment: async (params) => {
return state => {
state.counter += params || 1
}
}
}
}
const initialState = {
counter: 0
}
const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = {
actions: {
increment: (params, { state }) => {
return {
counter: state.counter + (params || 1)
}
}
},
// Provide for SSR
asyncState: async context => {
await waitFor(4000)
return { counter: 500 }
},
state: initialState
}
export default model
import { models, getInitialState, Models } from '../model/index'
let persistModel: any
interface ModelsProps {
initialModels: Models
persistModel: Models
}
const MyApp = (props: ModelsProps) => {
if ((process as any).browser) {
// First come in: initialModels
// After that: persistModel
persistModel = props.persistModel || Model(models, props.initialModels)
}
const { Component, pageProps, router } = props
return (
<Container>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</Container>
)
}
MyApp.getInitialProps = async (context: NextAppContext) => {
if (!(process as any).browser) {
const initialModels = context.Component.getInitialProps
? await context.Component.getInitialProps(context.ctx)
await getInitialState(undefined, { isServer: true }) // get all model initialState
// : await getInitialState({ modelName: 'Home' }, { isServer: true }) // get Home initialState only
// : await getInitialState({ modelName: ['Home', 'Todo'] }, { isServer: true }) // get multi initialState
// : await getInitialState({ data }, { isServer: true }) // You can also pass some public data as asyncData params.
return { initialModels }
} else {
return { persistModel }
}
}
import { useStore, getState } from '../index'
export default () => {
const [state, actions] = useStore('Home')
const [sharedState, sharedActions] = useStore('Shared')
return (
<div>
Home model value: {JSON.stringify(state)}
Shared model value: {JSON.stringify(sharedState)}
<button
onClick={e => {
actions.increment(33)
}}
>
</div>
)
}
// ...
Benchmark.getInitialProps = async () => {
return await getInitialState({ modelName: 'Todo' }, { isServer: true })
}
We always want to try catch all the actions, add common request params, connect Redux devtools and so on. We Provide the middleware pattern for developer to register their own Middleware to satisfy the specific requirement.
// Under the hood
const tryCatch: Middleware<{}> = async (context, restMiddlewares) => {
const { next } = context
await next(restMiddlewares).catch((e: any) => console.log(e))
}
// ...
let actionMiddlewares = [
tryCatch,
getNewState,
setNewState,
stateUpdater,
communicator,
devToolsListener
]
// ...
// How we execute an action
const consumerAction = (action: Action) => async (params: any) => {
const context: Context = {
modelName,
setState,
actionName: action.name,
next: () => {},
newState: null,
params,
consumerActions,
action
}
await applyMiddlewares(actionMiddlewares, context)
}
// ...
export { ... , actionMiddlewares}
⚙️ You can override the actionMiddlewares and insert your middleware to specific position
const ExtCounter: ModelType<
{ name: string }, // State Type
{ ext: undefined }, // ActionParamsType
{ name: string } // ExtContextType
> = {
actions: {
// { state, action } => { state, action, [name] }
ext: (_, { name }) => {
return { name }
}
},
state: { name: '' }
}
const { useStore } = Model(ExtCounter, { name: 'test' })
// state.name = ''
const [state, actions] = useStore()
// ...
actions.ext()
// state.name => 'test'
The global state standalone can not effect the react class components, we need to provide the state to react root component.
import { PureComponent } from 'react'
import { Provider } from 'react-model'
class App extends PureComponent {
render() {
return (
<Provider>
<Counter />
</Provider>
)
}
}
We can use the Provider state with connect.
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react'
import { Provider, connect } from 'react-model'
const mapProps = ({ light, counter }) => ({
lightStatus: light ? 'open' : 'close',
counter
}) // You can map the props in connect.
@connect(
'Home',
mapProps
)
export default class JSCounter extends PureComponent {
render() {
const { state, actions } = this.props
return (
<>
<div>states - {JSON.stringify(state)}</div>
<button onClick={e => actions.increment(5)}>increment</button>
<button onClick={e => actions.openLight()}>Light Switch</button>
</>
)
}
}
import React, { PureComponent } from 'react'
import { Provider, connect } from 'react-model'
import { StateType, ActionType } from '../model/home'
const mapProps = ({ light, counter, response }: StateType) => ({
lightStatus: light ? 'open' : 'close',
counter,
response
})
type RType = ReturnType<typeof mapProps>
class TSCounter extends PureComponent<
{ state: RType } & { actions: ActionType }
> {
render() {
const { state, actions } = this.props
return (
<>
<div>TS Counter</div>
<div>states - {JSON.stringify(state)}</div>
<button onClick={e => actions.increment(3)}>increment</button>
<button onClick={e => actions.openLight()}>Light Switch</button>
<button onClick={e => actions.get()}>Get Response</button>
<div>message: {JSON.stringify(state.response)}</div>
</>
)
}
}
export default connect(
'Home',
mapProps
)(TSCounter)
counter.ts
import { createStore } from 'react-model'
// Remove typedef below
// type CounterState = {
// count: number
// }
// type CounterActionParams = {
// increment: number
// }
// v4.0.x model
const Counter: ModelType<
CounterState,
CounterActionParams
> = {
actions: {
increment: (params) => {
return (state) => {
state.count += params
}
}
},
state: { count: 0 }
}
// v4.1.x
const Counter = createStore(() => {
const [state, setState] = useModel({ count: 0 })
const actions = {
increment: (params) => {
setState((state) => {
state.count += params
})
}
}
return [state, actions] as const
})
export default Counter
const models = {
// Counter
Shared
}
export const { getInitialState, useStore, getState, actions, subscribe, unsubscribe } = Model(models)
// import { useStore } from 'models'
import Counter from 'models/counter'
const Component = () => {
// const [state, actions] = useStore('Counter')
const [state, actions] = Counter.useStore()
}
sub-model.ts
// 3.1.x
export default Model(model)
// 4.x.x
export default model
models.ts
import Sub from './sub-model'
export default Model({ Sub })
Shared.ts
interface State {
counter: number
enable: boolean
}
interface ActionParams {
add: number
switch: undefined
}
const model: ModelType<State, ActionParams> = {
state: {
counter: 1
enable: false
},
actions: {
add: (payload) => state => {
state.counter += payload
},
switch: () => state => {
state.enable = !state.enable
}
}
}
const Component = () => {
// 3.1.x, Component rerender when add action is invoked
const [counter] = useStore('Shared', ['add'])
// 4.x.x, Component rerender when counter value diff
const [counter] = useStore('Shared', state => state.counter)
}
import { middlewares } from 'react-model'
// Find the index of middleware
// Disable all actions' log
middlewares.config.logger.enable = false
// Disable logs from specific type of actions
middlewares.config.logger.enable = ({ actionName }) => ['increment'].indexOf(actionName) !== -1
import { actionMiddlewares, middlewares, Model } from 'react-model'
import { sendLog } from 'utils/log'
import Home from '../model/home'
import Shared from '../model/shared'
// custom middleware
const ErrorHandler: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => {
const { next } = context
await next(restMiddlewares).catch((e: Error) => sendLog(e))
}
// Find the index of middleware
const getNewStateMiddlewareIndex = actionMiddlewares.indexOf(
middlewares.getNewState
)
// Replace it
actionMiddlewares.splice(getNewStateMiddlewareIndex, 0, ErrorHandler)
const stores = { Home, Shared }
export default Model(stores)
import { actionMiddlewares, Model } from 'react-model'
import Example from 'models/example'
// Example, not recommend to use on production directly without consideration
// Write current State to localStorage after action finish
const persistMiddleware: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => {
localStorage.setItem('__REACT_MODEL__', JSON.stringify(context.Global.State))
await context.next(restMiddlewares)
}
// Use on all models
actionMiddlewares.push(persistMiddleware)
Model({ Example }, JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('__REACT_MODEL__')))
// Use on single model
const model = {
state: JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem('__REACT_MODEL__'))['you model name']
actions: { ... },
middlewares: [...actionMiddlewares, persistMiddleware]
}
What should I do to make every Counter hold there own model? 🤔
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<Counter />
<Counter />
<Counter />
</div>
)
}
}
interface State {
count: number
}
interface ActionParams {
increment: number
}
const model: ModelType<State, ActionParams> = {
state: {
count: 0
},
actions: {
increment: payload => {
// immer.module.js:972 Uncaught (in promise) Error: An immer producer returned a new value *and* modified its draft. Either return a new value *or* modify the draft
// Not allowed
// return state => (state.count += payload)
return state => {
state.count += payload
}
}
}
}
const Counter = () => {
const [{ useStore }] = useState(() => Model(model))
const [state, actions] = useStore()
return (
<div>
<div>{state.count}</div>
<button onClick={() => actions.increment(3)}>Increment</button>
</div>
)
}
export default Counter
Immer assumes your state to be a unidirectional tree. That is, no object should appear twice in the tree, there should be no circular references.
Immer freezes everything recursively, for large data objects that won't be changed in the future this might be over-kill, in that case it can be more efficient to shallowly pre-freeze data using the freeze utility.
import { freeze } from 'immer'
export const ExpensiveModel: ModelType<ExpensiveState, ExpensiveActionParams> = {
state: {
moduleList: []
},
actions: {
setPreFreezedDataset: () => {
const optimizedDataset = freeze(hugeDataset)
return { moduleList: optimizedDataset }
}
}
}
immer.module.js:972 Uncaught (in promise) Error: An immer producer returned a new value *and* modified its draft. Either return a new value *or* modify the draft
How to fix:
actions: {
increment: payload => {
// Not allowed
// return state => (state.count += payload)
return state => {
state.count += payload
}
}
}
You can customize each model's middlewares.
import { actionMiddlewares, Model } from 'react-model'
const delayMiddleware: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => {
await timeout(1000, {})
context.next(restMiddlewares)
}
const nextCounterModel: ModelType<CounterState, NextCounterActionParams> = {
actions: {
add: num => {
return state => {
state.count += num
}
},
increment: async (num, { actions }) => {
actions.add(num)
await timeout(300, {})
}
},
// You can define the custom middlewares here
middlewares: [delayMiddleware, ...actionMiddlewares],
state: {
count: 0
}
}
export default Model(nextCounterModel)