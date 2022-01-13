The State management library for React

🎉 Support Both Class and Hooks Api

⚛️ Support preact, react-native and Next.js

⚔ Full TypeScript Support

📦 Built with microbundle

⚙️ Middleware Pipline ( redux-devtools support ... )

☂️ 100% test coverage, safe on production

🐛 Debug easily on test environment

import { useModel, createStore } from 'react-model' // define model const useTodo = () => { const [items, setItems] = useModel(['Install react-model', 'Read github docs', 'Build App']) return { items, setItems } } // Model Register const { useStore } = createStore(Todo) const App = () => { return <TodoList /> } const TodoList = () => { const { items, setItems } = useStore() return <div> <Addon handler={setItems} /> {state.items.map((item, index) => (<Todo key={index} item={item} />))} </div> }

feat(middleware): support enable/disable sepecific middleware

fix(stateupdater): fix the issue that setState on unmounted component

Quick Start

createStore + useModel

CodeSandbox: TodoMVC

Next.js + react-model work around

v2 docs

install package

npm install react-model

Table of Contents

Core Concept

createStore

You can create a shared / local store by createStore api.

Online Demo

model/counter.ts

import { useState } from 'react' import { useModel } from 'react-model' const { useStore } = createStore( () => { const [localCount, setLocalCount] = useState( 1 ) const [count, setCount] = useModel( 1 ) const incLocal = () => { setLocalCount(localCount + 1 ) } const inc = () => { setCount( c => c + 1 ) } return { count, localCount, incLocal, inc } }) export default useStore

page/counter-1.tsx

import useSharedCounter from 'models/global-counter' const Page = () => { const { count, localCount, inc, incLocal } = useStore() return <div> <span>count: { count }</span> <span>localCount: { localCount }</span> <button onClick={inc}>inc</button> <button onClick={incLocal}>incLocal</button> </div> }

Model

Every model has its own state and actions.

const initialState = { counter: 0 , light: false , response: {} } interface StateType { counter: number light: boolean response: { code?: number message?: string } } interface ActionsParamType { increment: number openLight: undefined get : undefined } const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = { actions: { increment: async (payload, { state }) => { return { counter: state.counter + (payload || 1 ) } }, openLight: async (_, { state, actions }) => { await actions.increment( 1 ) await actions.get() actions.get() await actions.increment( 1 ) await actions.increment( 1 ) await actions.increment( 1 ) return { light: !state.light } }, get : async () => { await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => setTimeout( () => { resolve() }, 3000 ) ) return { response: { code: 200 , message: ` ${ new Date ().toLocaleString()} open light success` } } } }, state: initialState } export default model

⇧ back to top

Model Register

react-model keeps the application state and actions in separate private stores. So you need to register them if you want to use them as the public models.

model/index.ts

import { Model } from 'react-model' import Home from '../model/home' import Shared from '../model/shared' const models = { Home, Shared } export const { getInitialState, useStore, getState, actions, subscribe, unsubscribe } = Model(models)

⇧ back to top

useStore

The functional component in React ^16.8.0 can use Hooks to connect the global store. The actions returned from useStore can invoke dom changes.

The execution of actions returned by useStore will invoke the rerender of current component first.

It's the only difference between the actions returned by useStore and actions now.

import React from 'react' import { useStore } from '../index' // CSR export default () => { const [state, actions] = useStore('Home') const [sharedState, sharedActions] = useStore('Shared') return ( <div> Home model value: {JSON.stringify(state)} Shared model value: {JSON.stringify(sharedState)} <button onClick={e => actions.increment(33)}>home increment</button> <button onClick={e => sharedActions.increment(20)}> shared increment </button> <button onClick={e => actions.get()}>fake request</button> <button onClick={e => actions.openLight()}>fake nested call</button> </div> ) }

optional solution on huge dataset (example: TodoList(10000+ Todos)):

use useStore on the subComponents which need it. use useStore selector. (version >= v4.0.0-rc.0)

advance example with 1000 todo items

⇧ back to top

getState

Key Point: State variable not updating in useEffect callback

To solve it, we provide a way to get the current state of model: getState

Note: the getState method cannot invoke the dom changes automatically by itself.

Hint: The state returned should only be used as readonly

import { useStore, getState } from '../model/index' const BasicHook = () => { const [state, actions] = useStore( 'Counter' ) useEffect( () => { console .log( 'some mounted actions from BasicHooks' ) return () => console .log( `Basic Hooks unmounted, current Counter state: ${ JSON .stringify( getState( 'Counter' ) )} ` ) }, []) return ( <> < div > state: {JSON.stringify(state)} </ div > </> ) }

⇧ back to top

actions

You can call other models' actions with actions api

actions can be used in both class components and functional components.

import { actions } from './index' const model = { state : {}, actions : { crossModelCall : () => { actions.Shared.changeTheme( 'dark' ) actions.Counter.increment( 9 ) } } } export default model

⇧ back to top

subscribe(storeName, actions, callback) run the callback when the specific actions executed.

import { subscribe, unsubscribe } from './index' const callback = () => { const user = getState( 'User' ) localStorage.setItem( 'user_id' , user.id) } subscribe( 'User' , 'login' , callback) subscribe( 'User' , [ 'login' , 'logout' ], callback) unsubscribe( 'User' , 'login' )

⇧ back to top

Advance Concept

immutable Actions

The actions use immer produce API to modify the Store. You can return a producer in action.

Using function as return value can make your code cleaner when you modify the deep nested value.

TypeScript Example

const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = { actions: { increment: async (params, { state: s }) => { return state => { state.counter += params || 1 } }, decrease: params => s => { s.counter += params || 1 } } } export default model

JavaScript Example

const Model = { actions : { increment : async (params) => { return state => { state.counter += params || 1 } } } }

⇧ back to top

SSR with Next.js

Store: shared.ts const initialState = { counter: 0 } const model: ModelType<StateType, ActionsParamType> = { actions: { increment: ( params, { state } ) => { return { counter: state.counter + (params || 1 ) } } }, asyncState: async context => { await waitFor( 4000 ) return { counter: 500 } }, state: initialState } export default model

Global Config: _app.tsx import { models, getInitialState, Models } from '../model/index' let persistModel: any interface ModelsProps { initialModels: Models persistModel: Models } const MyApp = (props: ModelsProps) => { if ((process as any).browser) { // First come in: initialModels // After that: persistModel persistModel = props.persistModel || Model(models, props.initialModels) } const { Component, pageProps, router } = props return ( <Container> <Component {...pageProps} /> </Container> ) } MyApp.getInitialProps = async (context: NextAppContext) => { if (!(process as any).browser) { const initialModels = context.Component.getInitialProps ? await context.Component.getInitialProps(context.ctx) await getInitialState(undefined, { isServer: true }) // get all model initialState // : await getInitialState({ modelName: 'Home' }, { isServer: true }) // get Home initialState only // : await getInitialState({ modelName: ['Home', 'Todo'] }, { isServer: true }) // get multi initialState // : await getInitialState({ data }, { isServer: true }) // You can also pass some public data as asyncData params. return { initialModels } } else { return { persistModel } } }

Page: hooks/index.tsx import { useStore, getState } from '../index' export default () => { const [state, actions] = useStore('Home') const [sharedState, sharedActions] = useStore('Shared') return ( <div> Home model value: {JSON.stringify(state)} Shared model value: {JSON.stringify(sharedState)} <button onClick={e => { actions.increment(33) }} > </div> ) }

Single Page Config: benchmark.tsx // ... Benchmark.getInitialProps = async () => { return await getInitialState({ modelName: 'Todo' }, { isServer: true }) }

⇧ back to top

Middleware

We always want to try catch all the actions, add common request params, connect Redux devtools and so on. We Provide the middleware pattern for developer to register their own Middleware to satisfy the specific requirement.

// Under the hood const tryCatch: Middleware<{}> = async (context, restMiddlewares) => { const { next } = context await next(restMiddlewares).catch((e: any) => console.log(e)) } // ... let actionMiddlewares = [ tryCatch, getNewState, setNewState, stateUpdater, communicator, devToolsListener ] // ... // How we execute an action const consumerAction = (action: Action) => async (params: any) => { const context: Context = { modelName, setState, actionName: action.name, next: () => {}, newState: null, params, consumerActions, action } await applyMiddlewares(actionMiddlewares, context) } // ... export { ... , actionMiddlewares}

⚙️ You can override the actionMiddlewares and insert your middleware to specific position

⇧ back to top

Expand Context

const ExtCounter: ModelType< { name: string }, { ext: undefined }, { name: string } > = { actions: { ext: ( _, { name } ) => { return { name } } }, state: { name: '' } } const { useStore } = Model(ExtCounter, { name: 'test' }) const [state, actions] = useStore() actions.ext()

⇧ back to top

Other Concept required by Class Component

Provider

The global state standalone can not effect the react class components, we need to provide the state to react root component.

import { PureComponent } from 'react' import { Provider } from 'react-model' class App extends PureComponent { render() { return ( < Provider > < Counter /> </ Provider > ) } }

⇧ back to top

connect

We can use the Provider state with connect.

Javascript decorator version import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' import { Provider, connect } from 'react-model' const mapProps = ( { light, counter } ) => ({ lightStatus : light ? 'open' : 'close' , counter }) @connect( 'Home' , mapProps ) export default class JSCounter extends PureComponent { render() { const { state, actions } = this .props return ( <> < div > states - {JSON.stringify(state)} </ div > < button onClick = {e => actions.increment(5)}>increment </ button > < button onClick = {e => actions.openLight()}>Light Switch </ button > </> ) } }

TypeScript Version import React, { PureComponent } from 'react' import { Provider, connect } from 'react-model' import { StateType, ActionType } from '../model/home' const mapProps = ({ light, counter, response }: StateType) => ({ lightStatus: light ? 'open' : 'close', counter, response }) type RType = ReturnType<typeof mapProps> class TSCounter extends PureComponent< { state: RType } & { actions: ActionType } > { render() { const { state, actions } = this.props return ( <> <div>TS Counter</div> <div>states - {JSON.stringify(state)}</div> <button onClick={e => actions.increment(3)}>increment</button> <button onClick={e => actions.openLight()}>Light Switch</button> <button onClick={e => actions.get()}>Get Response</button> <div>message: {JSON.stringify(state.response)}</div> </> ) } } export default connect( 'Home', mapProps )(TSCounter)

⇧ back to top

FAQ

Migrate from 4.0.x to 4.1.x

replace Model with createStore

counter.ts

import { createStore } from 'react-model' const Counter: ModelType< CounterState, CounterActionParams > = { actions: { increment: ( params ) => { return ( state ) => { state.count += params } } }, state: { count: 0 } } const Counter = createStore( () => { const [state, setState] = useModel({ count: 0 }) const actions = { increment: ( params ) => { setState( ( state ) => { state.count += params }) } } return [state, actions] as const }) export default Counter

Remove Counter from model registry

const models = { Shared } export const { getInitialState, useStore, getState, actions, subscribe, unsubscribe } = Model(models)

update useStore calls in components

// import { useStore } from 'models' import Counter from 'models/counter' const Component = () => { // const [state, actions] = useStore('Counter') const [state, actions] = Counter.useStore() }

Migrate from 3.1.x to 4.x.x

remove Model wrapper

sub-model.ts

export default Model(model) export default model

models.ts

import Sub from './sub-model' export default Model({ Sub })

use selector to replace depActions

Shared.ts

interface State { counter: number enable: boolean } interface ActionParams { add: number switch : undefined } const model: ModelType<State, ActionParams> = { state: { counter: 1 enable: false }, actions: { add: ( payload ) => state => { state.counter += payload }, switch : () => state => { state.enable = !state.enable } } }

const Component = () => { const [counter] = useStore( 'Shared' , [ 'add' ]) const [counter] = useStore( 'Shared' , state => state.counter) }

How can I disable the console debugger

import { middlewares } from 'react-model' middlewares.config.logger.enable = false middlewares.config.logger.enable = ( { actionName } ) => [ 'increment' ].indexOf(actionName) !== -1

⇧ back to top

How can I add custom middleware

import { actionMiddlewares, middlewares, Model } from 'react-model' import { sendLog } from 'utils/log' import Home from '../model/home' import Shared from '../model/shared' const ErrorHandler: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => { const { next } = context await next(restMiddlewares).catch( ( e: Error ) => sendLog(e)) } const getNewStateMiddlewareIndex = actionMiddlewares.indexOf( middlewares.getNewState ) actionMiddlewares.splice(getNewStateMiddlewareIndex, 0 , ErrorHandler) const stores = { Home, Shared } export default Model(stores)

⇧ back to top

How can I make persist models

import { actionMiddlewares, Model } from 'react-model' import Example from 'models/example' const persistMiddleware: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => { localStorage.setItem( '__REACT_MODEL__' , JSON .stringify(context.Global.State)) await context.next(restMiddlewares) } actionMiddlewares.push(persistMiddleware) Model({ Example }, JSON .parse(localStorage.getItem( '__REACT_MODEL__' ))) const model = { state: JSON .parse(localStorage.getItem( '__REACT_MODEL__' ))[ 'you model name' ] actions: { ... }, middlewares: [...actionMiddlewares, persistMiddleware] }

⇧ back to top

How can I deal with local state

What should I do to make every Counter hold there own model? 🤔

class App extends Component { render() { return ( <div className="App"> <Counter /> <Counter /> <Counter /> </div> ) } }

Counter model interface State { count: number } interface ActionParams { increment: number } const model: ModelType<State, ActionParams> = { state: { count: 0 }, actions: { increment: payload => { return state => { state.count += payload } } } }

Counter.tsx const Counter = () => { const [{ useStore }] = useState(() => Model(model)) const [state, actions] = useStore() return ( <div> <div>{state.count}</div> <button onClick={() => actions.increment(3)}>Increment</button> </div> ) } export default Counter

⇧ back to top

How can I deal with huge dataset / circular dataset

Immer assumes your state to be a unidirectional tree. That is, no object should appear twice in the tree, there should be no circular references.

Immer freezes everything recursively, for large data objects that won't be changed in the future this might be over-kill, in that case it can be more efficient to shallowly pre-freeze data using the freeze utility.

import { freeze } from 'immer' export const ExpensiveModel: ModelType<ExpensiveState, ExpensiveActionParams> = { state: { moduleList: [] }, actions: { setPreFreezedDataset: () => { const optimizedDataset = freeze(hugeDataset) return { moduleList: optimizedDataset } } } }

actions throw error from immer.module.js

immer. module .js: 972 Uncaught ( in promise) Error : An immer producer returned a new value * and * modified its draft. Either return a new value * or * modify the draft

How to fix:

actions: { increment: payload => { // Not allowed // return state => (state.count += payload) return state => { state.count += payload } } }

⇧ back to top

How can I customize each model's middlewares?

You can customize each model's middlewares.

import { actionMiddlewares, Model } from 'react-model' const delayMiddleware: Middleware = async (context, restMiddlewares) => { await timeout( 1000 , {}) context.next(restMiddlewares) } const nextCounterModel: ModelType<CounterState, NextCounterActionParams> = { actions: { add: num => { return state => { state.count += num } }, increment: async (num, { actions }) => { actions.add(num) await timeout( 300 , {}) } }, middlewares: [delayMiddleware, ...actionMiddlewares], state: { count: 0 } } export default Model(nextCounterModel)

⇧ back to top