Simple modal component for React.

Unopionated

Stateless (dumb component)

Accessible

Universal/Isomorphic

Built via reusable collection of modules

Installation

$ npm install --save react-modal2

Usage

ReactModal2 tries to be as minimal as possible. This means it requires a little bit of setup, but gives you complete flexibility to do what you want.

Let's start off with the actual API of ReactModal2:

<ReactModal2 onClose={ this .handleClose.bind( this )} closeOnEsc={ true } closeOnBackdropClick={ true } backdropClassName= 'my-custom-backdrop-class' modalClassName= 'my-custom-modal-class' backdropStyles={{ my : 'custom' , backdrop : 'styles' }} modalStyles={{ my : 'custom' , modal : 'styles' }}> ... < /ReactModal2>

If we use it like this it will simply render those two elements in the dom like this:

< div > < div > ... </ div > </ div >

However, you likely want to render the modal somewhere else in the DOM (in most cases at the end of the document.body .

For this there is a separate library called React Gateway. You can use it like this:

import { Gateway, GatewayDest, GatewayProvider } from 'react-gateway' ; import ReactModal2 from 'react-modal2' ; class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( < GatewayProvider > < div className = "app" > < div className = "app-content" > < h1 > My Application </ h1 > < Gateway into = "modal" > < ReactModal2 backdropClassName = "modal-backdrop" modalClassName = "modal" > ... </ ReactModal2 > </ Gateway > </ div > < GatewayDest name = "modal" className = "modal-container" /> </ div > </ GatewayProvider > ); } }

Which will render as:

< div class = "app" > < div class = "app-content" > < h1 > My Application </ h1 > < noscript /> </ div > < div class = "modal-container" > < div class = "modal-backdrop" > < div class = "modal" > ... </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

Now this might seem like a lot to do every time you want to render a modal, but this is by design. You are meant to wrap ReactModal2 with your own component that you use everywhere. Your component can add it's own DOM, styles, animations, and behavior.

import React from 'react' ; import {Gateway} from 'react-gateway' ; import ReactModal2 from 'react-modal2' ; export default class MyCustomModal extends React . Component { static propTypes = { onClose : React.PropTypes.func.isRequired, closeOnEsc : React.PropTypes.bool, closeOnBackdropClick : React.PropTypes.bool }; getDefaultProps() { return { closeOnEsc : true , closeOnBackdropClick : true }; } render() { return ( < Gateway into = "modal" > < ReactModal2 onClose = {this.props.onClose} closeOnEsc = {this.props.closeOnEsc} closeOnBackdropClick = {this.props.closeOnEsc} backdropClassName = 'my-custom-backdrop-class' modalClassName = 'my-custom-modal-class' > {this.props.children} </ ReactModal2 > </ Gateway > ); } }

Then simply setup your application once:

import { GatewayDest, GatewayProvider } from 'react-gateway' ; export default class Application extends React . Component { render() { return ( < GatewayProvider > < div className = "app" > < div className = "app-content" > ... </ div > < GatewayDest name = "modal" className = "modal-container" /> </ div > </ GatewayProvider > ); } }

Then you have your own ideal API for working with modals in any of your components.

import MyCustomModal from './my-custom-modal' ; export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { state = { isModalOpen : false }; handleOpen() { this .setState({ isModalOpen : true }); } handleClose() { this .setState({ isModalOpen : false }); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleOpen.bind(this)} > Open </ button > {this.state.isModalOpen && ( < MyCustomModal onClose = {this.handleClose.bind(this)} > < h1 > Hello from Modal </ h1 > < button onClick = {this.handleClose.bind(this)} > Close </ button > </ MyCustomModal > )} </ div > ); } }

Props

Name Type Description onClose Function Required. A callback to handle an event that is attempting to close the modal. closeOnEsc Boolean Should this modal call onClose when the esc key is pressed? closeOnBackdropClick Boolean Should this modal call onClose when the backdrop is clicked? backdropClassName String An optional className for the backdrop element. modalClassName String An optional className for the modal element. backdropStyles Object Optional style for the backdrop element. modalStyles Object Optional style for the modal element.

Accessibility

One of ReactModal2's opinions is that modals should be as accessible as possible. It does much of the work for you, but there's one little thing you need to help it with.

In order to "hide" your application from screenreaders while a modal is open you need to let ReactModal2 what the root element for your application is.

Note: The root element should not contain the GatewayDest or whereever the modal is getting rendered. This will break all the things.

import ReactModal2 from 'react-modal2' ; ReactModal2.getApplicationElement = () => document .getElementById( 'application' );

FAQ

How do I close the modal?