Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS

Demo

Keyboard feature support

arrowLeft: move left 20px

arrowRight: move right 20px

arrowUp: move up 20px

arrowDown: move down 20px

ctrl + arrowLeft: decrease width 20px

ctrl + arrowRight: increase width 20px

ctrl + arrowUp: increase height 20px

ctrl + arrowDown: decrease height 20px

Table of Contents

Installation

To install, you can use npm or yarn:

npm install react-modal-resizable-draggable yarn add react-modal-resizable-draggable

Usage

Add following css style to your css file

.flexible-modal { position : absolute; z-index : 1 ; border : 1px solid #ccc ; background : white; } .flexible-modal-mask { position : fixed; height : 100% ; background : rgba (55, 55, 55, 0.6); top : 0 ; left : 0 ; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; } .flexible-modal-resizer { position :absolute; right : 0 ; bottom : 0 ; cursor :se-resize; margin : 5px ; border-bottom : solid 2px #333 ; border-right : solid 2px #333 ; } .flexible-modal-drag-area { background : rgba (22, 22, 333, 0.2); height : 50px ; position :absolute; right : 0 ; top : 0 ; cursor :move; }

The Modal object has one required prop:

isOpen to render its children.

Optional prop:

minWidth The minimum width of the modal(default 0).

The minimum width of the modal(default 0). minHeight The minimum height of the modal(default 0).

The minimum height of the modal(default 0). initWidth The initial width of the modal(default 800).

The initial width of the modal(default 800). initHeight The initial width of the modal(default 400).

The initial width of the modal(default 400). top The position of the modal.

The position of the modal. left The position of the modal.

The position of the modal. onRequestClose to close the modal.

to close the modal. disableMove to disable the drag function(default false).

to disable the drag function(default false). disableResize to disable the resize function(default false).

to disable the resize function(default false). disableVerticalResize to disable the vertical resize function(default false).

to disable the vertical resize function(default false). disableHorizontalResize to disable the horizontal resize function(default false).

to disable the horizontal resize function(default false). disableVerticalMove to disable the vertical drop function(default false).

to disable the vertical drop function(default false). disableHorizontalMove to disable the horizontal drop function(default false).

to disable the horizontal drop function(default false). disableKeystroke to disable keystroke listener(default false).

to disable keystroke listener(default false). onFocus called when the modal is clicked.

called when the modal is clicked. className The additional class to the modal.

Examples

Inside an app: