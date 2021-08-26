Accessible modal dialog component for React.JS
To install, you can use npm or yarn:
$ npm install react-modal-resizable-draggable
$ yarn add react-modal-resizable-draggable
Add following css style to your css file
.flexible-modal {
position: absolute;
z-index: 1;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
background: white;
}
.flexible-modal-mask {
position: fixed;
height: 100%;
background: rgba(55, 55, 55, 0.6);
top:0;
left:0;
right:0;
bottom:0;
}
.flexible-modal-resizer {
position:absolute;
right:0;
bottom:0;
cursor:se-resize;
margin:5px;
border-bottom: solid 2px #333;
border-right: solid 2px #333;
}
.flexible-modal-drag-area{
background: rgba(22, 22, 333, 0.2);
height: 50px;
position:absolute;
right:0;
top:0;
cursor:move;
}
The Modal object has one required prop:
isOpen to render its children.
Optional prop:
minWidth The minimum width of the modal(default 0).
minHeight The minimum height of the modal(default 0).
initWidth The initial width of the modal(default 800).
initHeight The initial width of the modal(default 400).
top The position of the modal.
left The position of the modal.
onRequestClose to close the modal.
disableMove to disable the drag function(default false).
disableResize to disable the resize function(default false).
disableVerticalResize to disable the vertical resize function(default false).
disableHorizontalResize to disable the horizontal resize function(default false).
disableVerticalMove to disable the vertical drop function(default false).
disableHorizontalMove to disable the horizontal drop function(default false).
disableKeystroke to disable keystroke listener(default false).
onFocus called when the modal is clicked.
className The additional class to the modal.
Inside an app:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import './App.css';
import ReactModal from 'react-modal-resizable-draggable';
class App extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.state = {
modalIsOpen: false
};
this.openModal = this.openModal.bind(this);
this.closeModal = this.closeModal.bind(this);
}
openModal() {
this.setState({modalIsOpen: true});
}
closeModal() {
this.setState({modalIsOpen: false});
}
render() {
return (
<div className="App">
<button onClick={this.openModal}>
Open modal
</button>
<ReactModal
initWidth={800}
initHeight={400}
onFocus={() => console.log("Modal is clicked")}
className={"my-modal-custom-class"}
onRequestClose={this.closeModal}
isOpen={this.state.modalIsOpen}>
<h3>My Modal</h3>
<div className="body">
<p>This is the modal's body.</p>
</div>
<button onClick={this.closeModal}>
Close modal
</button>
</ReactModal>
</div>
);
}
}
export default App;