Install

npm install react-modal-promise

or

yarn add react-modal-promise

How to use:

Place ModalContainer in any place of your App, it will emit new modal instances:

import ModalContainer from 'react-modal-promise' class MyApp extends React.Component { render () { return ( <ModalContainer /> ) } }

Create you own modal component:

(You should pass isOpen: boolean flag to you Modal component)

You can resolve or reject Promise with onResolve() or onReject() callback from props:

import { createModal } from 'react-modal-promise' import { Modal } from 'react-bootstrap' const MyModal = ({ isOpen, onResolve, onReject }) => ( <Modal open={isOpen} onHide={() => onReject()}> My Super Promised modal <button onClick={() => onResolve(/*pass any value*/)}>Confirm modal</button> <button onClick={() => onReject(/*throw any error*/)}>Reject modal</button> </Modal> )

And wrap it:

const myPromiseModal = createModal(MyModal)

Use the modal as a Promise everywhere:

myPromiseModal({ /*pass any props there*/ }) .then(value => { // get value that you passed to 'onResolve' function }).catch(error => { // get error that you passed to 'onReject' function })

Examples

Simple:

With hook and route control:

Use multiple scopes:

Features

You can use react-modal-promise with any theming (Bootstrap or material-ui, styled-components, or other), all instances work great!