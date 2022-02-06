openbase logo
rmp

react-modal-promise

by George
1.0.2 (see all)

Ease way to use React modal components as Promise

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

2.3K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Install

npm install react-modal-promise

or

yarn add react-modal-promise

How to use:

  1. Place ModalContainer in any place of your App, it will emit new modal instances:
import ModalContainer from 'react-modal-promise'

class MyApp extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return (
      <ModalContainer />
    )
  }
}
  1. Create you own modal component:

(You should pass isOpen: boolean flag to you Modal component)

You can resolve or reject Promise with onResolve() or onReject() callback from props:

import { createModal } from 'react-modal-promise'
import { Modal } from 'react-bootstrap'

const MyModal = ({ isOpen, onResolve, onReject }) => (
  <Modal open={isOpen} onHide={() => onReject()}>
    My Super Promised modal
    <button onClick={() => onResolve(/*pass any value*/)}>Confirm modal</button>
    <button onClick={() => onReject(/*throw any error*/)}>Reject modal</button>
  </Modal>
)

And wrap it:

const myPromiseModal = createModal(MyModal)
  1. Use the modal as a Promise everywhere:
myPromiseModal({ /*pass any props there*/ })
  .then(value => {
    // get value that you passed to 'onResolve' function
  }).catch(error => {
    // get error that you passed to 'onReject' function
  })

Examples

Simple:

Edit react-modal-promise-example

With hook and route control:

Edit react-modal-promise-router-example

Use multiple scopes:

Edit react-modal-promise-multiple-scopes-example

Features

You can use react-modal-promise with any theming (Bootstrap or material-ui, styled-components, or other), all instances work great!

