Login modal component built with React. Besides a traditional sign in and sign up forms you may use our pre-configured social login buttons. In the current version we offer a support for Facebook and Google.
Since we intend to target the module for developers, we decided to offer bigger customization options. This requires some functions to be created in a parent component. Don't worry though. We will cover that topic further in this manual.
|React version
|react-modal-login
|>= 17.0
|>= 2.0.6
|>= 16.0
|< 2.0.6
|< 15.0
|1.3.4
import ReactModalLogin from "react-modal-login";
import "react-modal-login/dist/react-modal-login.css";
npm install --save react-modal-login
You may find some samples of the plugin at developers.thebeaverhead.com/react-modal-login
If you're willing to use social login buttons, you need to configure them first. You may either keep those settings in a separate file or no, it's up to you. For the sake of keeping everything in order, we demonstrate how to use it in social-config.js file
Typical Facebook configuration Go to Facebook developers platform and create an app (or use existing one). Create a Website configuration.
const facebook = {
appId: "YOUR FB APP ID GOES HERE",
cookie: true,
xfbml: true,
version: "v12.0",
scope: "email",
return_scopes: false
};
export const facebookConfig = facebook;
Typical Google configuration Go to Google Developer Console and create a project (or use existing one). Create an OAuth 2.0 client ID.
const google = {
client_id: "YOUR_CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com",
scope: "profile email"
};
export const googleConfig = google;
Just as I wrote at the upper part of this manual, our component is highly customizable. Thus, some of the methods needed for basic functionality need to be passed down from the parent component. Just like in the example below. If you would like to enjoy a full range of plugin's functionality you need to:
declare initial state - it is recommended to do this in a constructor function
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
showModal: false,
loading: false,
error: null
};
}
You need to create methods to be passed to ReactModalLogin component such as:
openModal() - action to open the modal. For instance, you may bind this to click of the "sign in" button etc.
closeModal() - action to close the modal. You need to pass it to the component later on to enable hiding the modal
by clicking close button or clicking in overlay wrap
startLoading() - action needed to serve the loading event. When there is an asynchronous action in component you may
be willing to make other components inactive
finishLoading() - that action is indicating the end of loading and it's making all the components inside the component
active again
afterTabsChange() - callback to clicking tab button. As provided in our example, you may use it to clean the error state
Most Likely you will be in the need of using social login callback actions. Those may execute some code in your app as well as display the fail error:
onLoginSuccess() - success login callback
onLoginFail() - "login failed" callback. It is recommended to execute setState() function here which changes the error
state
import React from "react";
import ReactModalLogin from "react-modal-login";
import { facebookConfig, googleConfig } from "social-config";
class Sample extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
showModal: false,
loading: false,
error: null
};
}
openModal() {
this.setState({
showModal: true
});
}
closeModal() {
this.setState({
showModal: false,
error: null
});
}
onLoginSuccess(method, response) {
console.log("logged successfully with " + method);
}
onLoginFail(method, response) {
console.log("logging failed with " + method);
this.setState({
error: response
});
}
startLoading() {
this.setState({
loading: true
});
}
finishLoading() {
this.setState({
loading: false
});
}
afterTabsChange() {
this.setState({
error: null
});
}
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => this.openModal()}>Open Modal</button>
<ReactModalLogin
visible={this.state.showModal}
onCloseModal={this.closeModal.bind(this)}
loading={this.state.loading}
error={this.state.error}
tabs={{
afterChange: this.afterTabsChange.bind(this)
}}
loginError={{
label: "Couldn't sign in, please try again."
}}
registerError={{
label: "Couldn't sign up, please try again."
}}
startLoading={this.startLoading.bind(this)}
finishLoading={this.finishLoading.bind(this)}
providers={{
facebook: {
config: facebookConfig,
onLoginSuccess: this.onLoginSuccess.bind(this),
onLoginFail: this.onLoginFail.bind(this),
label: "Continue with Facebook"
},
google: {
config: googleConfig,
onLoginSuccess: this.onLoginSuccess.bind(this),
onLoginFail: this.onLoginFail.bind(this),
label: "Continue with Google"
}
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
mainWrapClass |string| - custom class of the whole component's wrapper (which contains both overlay and the popup itself)
mainWrapId |string| - id of the whole component's wrapper
initialTab |string| - (default "login") initial tab we'd like to mark as opened - 'login', 'register' or 'recoverPassword'. Think of it as defaultValue in stateless inputs. It will be renamed to defaultValue in later releases.
onAfterCloseModal |function| - action executing just after the closing of modal
onBeforeCloseModal |function| - action executing just before the closing of modal
onCloseModal |function| - function closing the modal
overlayClass |string| - custom class of the popup wrap overlay
visible |boolean| - boolean which determines whether popup should be visible or no
additionalWrap |object| - that's the div which shows loader and error messages in case we don't include our custom form
containerClass |string| - additionalWrap container custom class
disabled |boolean| - boolean determining if the additionalWrap should be disabled
closeBtn |object| - close button object
containerClass |string| - close button container custom class
element |component| - custom close button we'd like to attach
aboveSocialsLoginContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on login tab
aboveSocialsRegisterContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on register tab
aboveSocialsRecoverPasswordContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on recover password tab
form |object| - object of custom login/register form you may include in popup
onLogin |function| - function executing when user click 'sign in' button
onRegister |function| - function executing when user click 'sign up' button
onRecoverPassword |function| - function executing when user click 'recover password' button
loginContainerClass |string| - custom class of login form container
registerContainerClass |string| - custom class of register form container
recoverPasswordContainerClass |string| - custom class of password recovery form container
bottomLoginContainer |component| - custom container below login inputs group
bottomRegisterContainer |component| - custom container below register inputs group
bottomRecoverPasswordContainer |component| - custom container below password recovery inputs group
recoverPasswordSuccessLabel - |object| - Text being displayed when we successfully recover password
labelClass |string| - custom class of the text
label |string or component| - text of the text
recoverPasswordAnchor - |object| - Forgotten password link visible on login tab
anchorClass |string| - custom class of the link
label |string or component| - text of the link
loginBtn - |object| - login button
buttonClass |string| - custom class of login button
label |string or component| - text inside login button
registerBtn - |object| - register button
buttonClass |string| - custom class of register button
label |string or component| - text inside register button
recoverPasswordBtn - |object| - recover password button
buttonClass |string| - custom class of recover password button
label |string or component| - text inside recover password button
loginInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single login input field
containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap
type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.)
inputClass |string| - custom class of the input
id |string| - input's id
name |string| - input's name
placeholder |string| - input's placeholder
label |string or component| - label of the input
defaultValue |string| - a default value for the input.
component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input.
registerInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single register input field
containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap
type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.)
inputClass |string| - custom class of the input
id |string| - input's id
name |string| - input's name
placeholder |string| - input's placeholder
label |string or component| - label of the input
defaultValue |string| - a default value for the input.
component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input.
recoverPasswordInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single recovery password form input field
containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap
type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.)
inputClass |string| - custom class of the input
id |string| - input's id
name |string| - input's name
placeholder |string| - input's placeholder
label |string or component| - label of the input
defaultValue |string**| - a default value for the input.
component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input.
loader |object| - loader svg object
containerClass |string| - loader container custom class
disabled |boolean| - boolean determining if the loader should be disabled
providers |object| - object containing social buttons providers data
facebook - |object| - facebook button object
btnClass |string| - button custom class
config |object| - Facebook API config parameters used to init the modal
(for more info please see Facebook API config docs
and Facebook API scope docs)
btn |component| - if you would like to insert custom button for facebook login include it here
onLoginSuccess |function(method, response)| - login success callback. It returns method which will be 'facebook'
and login success response
onLoginFail |function(method, response)| - login fail callback. It returns method which will be 'facebook'
and login fail response
label |string or component| - text inside FB button
google - |object| - google button object
btnClass |string| - button custom class
config |object| - Google API config parameters used to init the modal
(for more info please visit Google developers page)
btn |component| - if you would like to insert custom button for google login include it here
onLoginSuccess |function(method, response)| - login success callback. It returns method which will be 'google'
and login success response
onLoginFail |function(method, response)| - login fail callback. It returns method which will be 'google'
and login fail response
label |string or component| - text inside Google button
loginError |object| - login error message object
containerClass |string| - login error container custom class
label |string or component| - text of failed login message
registerError |object| - register error message object
containerClass |string| - register error container custom class
label |string or component| - text of failed register message
recoverPasswordError |object| - recover password error message object
containerClass |string| - recover password error container custom class
label |string or component| - text of failed recover password message
separator |object| - object of separator which sits between social login buttons and custom form
containerClass |string| - separator custom class
label |string or component| - text of separator
tabs |object| - sign in / sign up tabs object
containerClass |string| - tabs container custom class
afterChange |function| - callback which fires after the change of a tab, returns name of the new tab.
loginLabel |string| - text of login label
registerLabel |string| - text of register label
onLoginClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before login tab become active.
onLoginClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after login tab become active.
onRegisterClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before register tab become active.
onRegisterClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after register tab become active.
onRecoverPasswordClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before recoverPassword tab become active.
onRecoverPasswordClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after recoverPassword tab become active.
Uncaught ReferenceError: FB is not defined or
Cannot read property 'auth2' of undefined.
This is because this component initializes the Facebook and Google on componentDidUpdate checking whether
the
visible prop has changed. If you set
visible={true} then the component will not initialize.
This happens to prevent initialization of FB and Google login code on page load. To solve this,
you can eg.
visible={this.state.visible} and set
visible state on
componentDidMount.
Social buttons API
Both Facebook and Google instances are initialized the first time you open popup modal. We decided to take such an attitude to save some of the precious loading time when the user enters the website.
After the initialization is complete you have an access to:
window.FB
window.gapi
Playing with demos
If you would like to run demos locally:
git clone https://github.com/thebeaverhead/react-modal-login
npm install
npm start
Update
demo/es/social_config.js file with your credentials. If you won't change them, they should work
for your local address
localhost:8080.
Open http://localhost:8080.
if you're using docker you need to pass -p 8080:8080 parameter to your
docker run command.
All the source files of the component are in the /src path.
Demo pages are located in /demo folder. When you type
npm start webpack-dev-server starts watching /demo/es/index.js
and then compiles all the dependencies you require inside it (may be .js, .less or *.css) to /demo/bundle.js which is
then included in /demo/index.html and served in http://localhost:8080.
You may change the port from 8080 to something different in webpack.dev.config.js file.
There is a hot reloader so you don't really need to reload the page manually since all the changes .js and .less files cause it to happen automatically.
Testings
To run tests simply type:
npm test
Production build
To build a production package you need to type:
git clone https://github.com/thebeaverhead/react-modal-login
npm install
npm run build-prod
Then all the required .less and .js files from /src path are compiled into /dist folder.
By default styles are bundled into /dist/react-modal-login.js but you may change that behaviour in a webpack.prod.config.js config file and use /dist/react-modal-login.min.css instead.