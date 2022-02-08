Login modal component built with React. Besides a traditional sign in and sign up forms you may use our pre-configured social login buttons. In the current version we offer a support for Facebook and Google.

Since we intend to target the module for developers, we decided to offer bigger customization options. This requires some functions to be created in a parent component. Don't worry though. We will cover that topic further in this manual.

Compatibility

React version react-modal-login >= 17.0 >= 2.0.6 >= 16.0 < 2.0.6 < 15.0 1.3.4

v2 breaking changes:

Styles are not embedded into bundle. If you wish to use default styles, import them:

import ReactModalLogin from "react-modal-login" ; import "react-modal-login/dist/react-modal-login.css" ;

Installation

npm install --save react-modal-login

Demos

You may find some samples of the plugin at developers.thebeaverhead.com/react-modal-login

Social support

If you're willing to use social login buttons, you need to configure them first. You may either keep those settings in a separate file or no, it's up to you. For the sake of keeping everything in order, we demonstrate how to use it in social-config.js file

Typical Facebook configuration Go to Facebook developers platform and create an app (or use existing one). Create a Website configuration.

const facebook = { appId : "YOUR FB APP ID GOES HERE" , cookie : true , xfbml : true , version : "v12.0" , scope : "email" , return_scopes : false }; export const facebookConfig = facebook;

Typical Google configuration Go to Google Developer Console and create a project (or use existing one). Create an OAuth 2.0 client ID.

const google = { client_id : "YOUR_CLIENT_ID.apps.googleusercontent.com" , scope : "profile email" }; export const googleConfig = google;

Managing state in parent component

Just as I wrote at the upper part of this manual, our component is highly customizable. Thus, some of the methods needed for basic functionality need to be passed down from the parent component. Just like in the example below. If you would like to enjoy a full range of plugin's functionality you need to:

declare initial state - it is recommended to do this in a constructor function

constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { showModal : false , loading : false , error : null }; }

You need to create methods to be passed to ReactModalLogin component such as:

openModal() - action to open the modal. For instance, you may bind this to click of the "sign in" button etc.

- action to open the modal. For instance, you may bind this to click of the "sign in" button etc. closeModal() - action to close the modal. You need to pass it to the component later on to enable hiding the modal by clicking close button or clicking in overlay wrap

- action to close the modal. You need to pass it to the component later on to enable hiding the modal by clicking close button or clicking in overlay wrap startLoading() - action needed to serve the loading event. When there is an asynchronous action in component you may be willing to make other components inactive

- action needed to serve the loading event. When there is an asynchronous action in component you may be willing to make other components inactive finishLoading() - that action is indicating the end of loading and it's making all the components inside the component active again

- that action is indicating the end of loading and it's making all the components inside the component active again afterTabsChange() - callback to clicking tab button. As provided in our example, you may use it to clean the error state

Most Likely you will be in the need of using social login callback actions. Those may execute some code in your app as well as display the fail error:

onLoginSuccess() - success login callback

- success login callback onLoginFail() - "login failed" callback. It is recommended to execute setState() function here which changes the error state

Example

import React from "react" ; import ReactModalLogin from "react-modal-login" ; import { facebookConfig, googleConfig } from "social-config" ; class Sample extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { showModal : false , loading : false , error : null }; } openModal() { this .setState({ showModal : true }); } closeModal() { this .setState({ showModal : false , error : null }); } onLoginSuccess(method, response) { console .log( "logged successfully with " + method); } onLoginFail(method, response) { console .log( "logging failed with " + method); this .setState({ error : response }); } startLoading() { this .setState({ loading : true }); } finishLoading() { this .setState({ loading : false }); } afterTabsChange() { this .setState({ error : null }); } render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => this.openModal()}>Open Modal </ button > < ReactModalLogin visible = {this.state.showModal} onCloseModal = {this.closeModal.bind(this)} loading = {this.state.loading} error = {this.state.error} tabs = {{ afterChange: this.afterTabsChange.bind ( this ) }} loginError = {{ label: " Couldn ' t sign in , please try again. " }} registerError = {{ label: " Couldn ' t sign up , please try again. " }} startLoading = {this.startLoading.bind(this)} finishLoading = {this.finishLoading.bind(this)} providers = {{ facebook: { config: facebookConfig , onLoginSuccess: this.onLoginSuccess.bind ( this ), onLoginFail: this.onLoginFail.bind ( this ), label: " Continue with Facebook " }, google: { config: googleConfig , onLoginSuccess: this.onLoginSuccess.bind ( this ), onLoginFail: this.onLoginFail.bind ( this ), label: " Continue with Google " } }} /> </ div > ); } }

Component's properties

mainWrapClass |string| - custom class of the whole component's wrapper (which contains both overlay and the popup itself)

mainWrapId |string| - id of the whole component's wrapper

initialTab |string| - (default "login") initial tab we'd like to mark as opened - 'login', 'register' or 'recoverPassword'. Think of it as defaultValue in stateless inputs. It will be renamed to defaultValue in later releases.

onAfterCloseModal |function| - action executing just after the closing of modal

onBeforeCloseModal |function| - action executing just before the closing of modal

onCloseModal |function| - function closing the modal

overlayClass |string| - custom class of the popup wrap overlay

visible |boolean| - boolean which determines whether popup should be visible or no

additionalWrap |object| - that's the div which shows loader and error messages in case we don't include our custom form containerClass |string| - additionalWrap container custom class disabled |boolean| - boolean determining if the additionalWrap should be disabled

closeBtn |object| - close button object containerClass |string| - close button container custom class element |component| - custom close button we'd like to attach

aboveSocialsLoginContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on login tab

aboveSocialsRegisterContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on register tab

aboveSocialsRecoverPasswordContainer |component| - custom container above socials buttons visible on recover password tab

form |object| - object of custom login/register form you may include in popup onLogin |function| - function executing when user click 'sign in' button onRegister |function| - function executing when user click 'sign up' button onRecoverPassword |function| - function executing when user click 'recover password' button loginContainerClass |string| - custom class of login form container registerContainerClass |string| - custom class of register form container recoverPasswordContainerClass |string| - custom class of password recovery form container bottomLoginContainer |component| - custom container below login inputs group bottomRegisterContainer |component| - custom container below register inputs group bottomRecoverPasswordContainer |component| - custom container below password recovery inputs group recoverPasswordSuccessLabel - |object| - Text being displayed when we successfully recover password labelClass |string| - custom class of the text label |string or component| - text of the text recoverPasswordAnchor - |object| - Forgotten password link visible on login tab anchorClass |string| - custom class of the link label |string or component| - text of the link loginBtn - |object| - login button buttonClass |string| - custom class of login button label |string or component| - text inside login button registerBtn - |object| - register button buttonClass |string| - custom class of register button label |string or component| - text inside register button recoverPasswordBtn - |object| - recover password button buttonClass |string| - custom class of recover password button label |string or component| - text inside recover password button loginInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single login input field containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.) inputClass |string| - custom class of the input id |string| - input's id name |string| - input's name placeholder |string| - input's placeholder label |string or component| - label of the input defaultValue |string| - a default value for the input. component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input. registerInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single register input field containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.) inputClass |string| - custom class of the input id |string| - input's id name |string| - input's name placeholder |string| - input's placeholder label |string or component| - label of the input defaultValue |string| - a default value for the input. component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input. recoverPasswordInputs |array| - Array of objects. Every each of them represents single recovery password form input field containerClass |string| - custom class of input wrap type |string| - HTML type of input (email, password, text, number etc.) inputClass |string| - custom class of the input id |string| - input's id name |string| - input's name placeholder |string| - input's placeholder label |string or component| - label of the input defaultValue |string**| - a default value for the input. component |object| - Allows to render a given React component instead of input.

loader |object| - loader svg object containerClass |string| - loader container custom class disabled |boolean| - boolean determining if the loader should be disabled

providers |object| - object containing social buttons providers data facebook - |object| - facebook button object btnClass |string| - button custom class config |object| - Facebook API config parameters used to init the modal (for more info please see Facebook API config docs and Facebook API scope docs) btn |component| - if you would like to insert custom button for facebook login include it here onLoginSuccess |function(method, response)| - login success callback. It returns method which will be 'facebook' and login success response onLoginFail |function(method, response)| - login fail callback. It returns method which will be 'facebook' and login fail response label |string or component| - text inside FB button google - |object| - google button object btnClass |string| - button custom class config |object| - Google API config parameters used to init the modal (for more info please visit Google developers page) btn |component| - if you would like to insert custom button for google login include it here onLoginSuccess |function(method, response)| - login success callback. It returns method which will be 'google' and login success response onLoginFail |function(method, response)| - login fail callback. It returns method which will be 'google' and login fail response label |string or component| - text inside Google button

loginError |object| - login error message object containerClass |string| - login error container custom class label |string or component| - text of failed login message

registerError |object| - register error message object containerClass |string| - register error container custom class label |string or component| - text of failed register message

recoverPasswordError |object| - recover password error message object containerClass |string| - recover password error container custom class label |string or component| - text of failed recover password message

separator |object| - object of separator which sits between social login buttons and custom form containerClass |string| - separator custom class label |string or component| - text of separator

tabs |object| - sign in / sign up tabs object containerClass |string| - tabs container custom class afterChange |function| - callback which fires after the change of a tab, returns name of the new tab. loginLabel |string| - text of login label registerLabel |string| - text of register label onLoginClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before login tab become active. onLoginClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after login tab become active. onRegisterClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before register tab become active. onRegisterClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after register tab become active. onRecoverPasswordClickBeforeTransition |function| - a callback triggered before recoverPassword tab become active. onRecoverPasswordClickAfterTransition |function| - a callback triggered after recoverPassword tab become active.



Common problems

Uncaught ReferenceError: FB is not defined or Cannot read property 'auth2' of undefined . This is because this component initializes the Facebook and Google on componentDidUpdate checking whether the visible prop has changed. If you set visible={true} then the component will not initialize. This happens to prevent initialization of FB and Google login code on page load. To solve this, you can eg. visible={this.state.visible} and set visible state on componentDidMount .

Notes

Social buttons API

Both Facebook and Google instances are initialized the first time you open popup modal. We decided to take such an attitude to save some of the precious loading time when the user enters the website.

After the initialization is complete you have an access to:

Facebook instance - window.FB

- Google instance - window.gapi

Development

Playing with demos

If you would like to run demos locally:

git clone https://github.com/thebeaverhead/react-modal-login npm install npm start

Update demo/es/social_config.js file with your credentials. If you won't change them, they should work for your local address localhost:8080 .

Open http://localhost:8080.

if you're using docker you need to pass -p 8080:8080 parameter to your docker run command.

All the source files of the component are in the /src path.

Demo pages are located in /demo folder. When you type npm start webpack-dev-server starts watching /demo/es/index.js and then compiles all the dependencies you require inside it (may be .js, .less or *.css) to /demo/bundle.js which is then included in /demo/index.html and served in http://localhost:8080.

You may change the port from 8080 to something different in webpack.dev.config.js file.

There is a hot reloader so you don't really need to reload the page manually since all the changes .js and .less files cause it to happen automatically.

Testings

To run tests simply type:

npm test

Production build

To build a production package you need to type:

git clone https://github.com/thebeaverhead/react-modal-login npm install npm run build-prod

Then all the required .less and .js files from /src path are compiled into /dist folder.

By default styles are bundled into /dist/react-modal-login.js but you may change that behaviour in a webpack.prod.config.js config file and use /dist/react-modal-login.min.css instead.