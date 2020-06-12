openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rmi

react-modal-image

by Ari Autio
2.5.0 (see all)

A tiny React component providing modal image Lightbox.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.6K

GitHub Stars

129

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Lightbox

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-modal-image

CircleCI npm package

A lightweight React component providing modal image Lightbox.

DEMO

Features

  • Only 3 kB when gzipped.
  • Zero dependencies.
  • Includes builds for CommonJS and ES modules.
  • For React 15.x and 16.x.
  • Esc, Enter & click outside the image close the lightbox
  • User can zoom & move the image or download the highest quality one
  • Download and Zoom -buttons can be hidden.
  • Image alt shown as title of lightbox
  • Background color of transparent images can be overridden.

You need to bring your own Set polyfill if you use old Internet Explorers.

Simple API

import ModalImage from "react-modal-image";

<ModalImage
  small={urlToTinyImageFile}
  large={urlToHugeImageFile}
  alt="Hello World!"
/>;
PropTypeDescription
classNameStringOptional. class for the small preview image.
altStringOptional. alt for the small image and the heading text in Lightbox.
smallURLsrc for the small preview image.
smallSrcSetStringOptional. srcSet for the small preview image.
mediumURLOptional if large is defined. Image shown when zoomed out in Lightbox.
largeURLOptional if medium is defined. Image shown when zoomed in Lightbox. Downloadable.
hideDownloadbooleanOptional. Set to true to hide download-button from the Lightbox.
hideZoombooleanOptional. Set to true to hide zoom-button from the Lightbox.
showRotatebooleanOptional. Set to true to show rotate-button within the Lightbox.
imageBackgroundColorStringOptional. Background color of the image shown in Lightbox. Defaults to black. Handy for transparent images.  

You can also choose to import only the Lightbox.

To use the Lightbox only, you'll need to handle the open state by yourself:

import { Lightbox } from "react-modal-image";

// ...

const closeLightbox = () => {
  this.state.open = true;
};

// ...

{
  this.state.open && (
    <Lightbox
      medium={urlToLargeImageFile}
      large={urlToHugeImageFile}
      alt="Hello World!"
      onClose={this.closeLightbox}
    />
  );
}
PropTypeDescription
onClosefunctionWill be invoked when the Lightbox requests to be closed

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rp
react-portal🎯 React component for transportation of modals, lightboxes, loading bars... to document.body or else.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
735K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Performant
react-image-lightboxReact lightbox component
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
128K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
rgg
react-grid-galleryJustified image gallery component for React
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
ri
react-images🌄 A mobile-friendly, highly customizable, carousel component for displaying media in ReactJS
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
89K
User Rating
2.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
riv
react-images-viewerA react library that view photos list easily, and a simple, responsive viewer component for displaying an array of images.
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Abandoned
1Easy to Use
srl
simple-react-lightboxA simple but functional light-box for React.
GitHub Stars
390
Weekly Downloads
18K
See 27 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial