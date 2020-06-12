A lightweight React component providing modal image Lightbox.
You need to bring your own
Set polyfill if you use old Internet Explorers.
import ModalImage from "react-modal-image";
<ModalImage
small={urlToTinyImageFile}
large={urlToHugeImageFile}
alt="Hello World!"
/>;
|Prop
|Type
|Description
className
String
|Optional.
class for the small preview image.
alt
String
|Optional.
alt for the small image and the heading text in Lightbox.
small
URL
src for the small preview image.
smallSrcSet
String
|Optional.
srcSet for the small preview image.
medium
URL
|Optional if
large is defined. Image shown when zoomed out in Lightbox.
large
URL
|Optional if
medium is defined. Image shown when zoomed in Lightbox. Downloadable.
hideDownload
boolean
|Optional. Set to
true to hide download-button from the Lightbox.
hideZoom
boolean
|Optional. Set to
true to hide zoom-button from the Lightbox.
showRotate
boolean
|Optional. Set to
true to show rotate-button within the Lightbox.
imageBackgroundColor
String
|Optional. Background color of the image shown in Lightbox. Defaults to black. Handy for transparent images.
You can also choose to import only the Lightbox.
To use the Lightbox only, you'll need to handle the open state by yourself:
import { Lightbox } from "react-modal-image";
// ...
const closeLightbox = () => {
this.state.open = true;
};
// ...
{
this.state.open && (
<Lightbox
medium={urlToLargeImageFile}
large={urlToHugeImageFile}
alt="Hello World!"
onClose={this.closeLightbox}
/>
);
}
|Prop
|Type
|Description
onClose
function
|Will be invoked when the Lightbox requests to be closed