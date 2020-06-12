A lightweight React component providing modal image Lightbox.

DEMO

Features

Only 3 kB when gzipped.

Zero dependencies.

Includes builds for CommonJS and ES modules.

For React 15.x and 16.x.

Esc, Enter & click outside the image close the lightbox

User can zoom & move the image or download the highest quality one

Download and Zoom -buttons can be hidden.

Image alt shown as title of lightbox

Background color of transparent images can be overridden.

You need to bring your own Set polyfill if you use old Internet Explorers.

Simple API

import ModalImage from "react-modal-image" ; < ModalImage small = {urlToTinyImageFile} large = {urlToHugeImageFile} alt = "Hello World!" /> ;

Prop Type Description className String Optional. class for the small preview image. alt String Optional. alt for the small image and the heading text in Lightbox. small URL src for the small preview image. smallSrcSet String Optional. srcSet for the small preview image. medium URL Optional if large is defined. Image shown when zoomed out in Lightbox. large URL Optional if medium is defined. Image shown when zoomed in Lightbox. Downloadable. hideDownload boolean Optional. Set to true to hide download-button from the Lightbox. hideZoom boolean Optional. Set to true to hide zoom-button from the Lightbox. showRotate boolean Optional. Set to true to show rotate-button within the Lightbox. imageBackgroundColor String Optional. Background color of the image shown in Lightbox. Defaults to black. Handy for transparent images.

Lightbox-only API for advanced usage

You can also choose to import only the Lightbox.

To use the Lightbox only, you'll need to handle the open state by yourself:

import { Lightbox } from "react-modal-image" ; const closeLightbox = () => { this .state.open = true ; }; { this .state.open && ( < Lightbox medium = {urlToLargeImageFile} large = {urlToHugeImageFile} alt = "Hello World!" onClose = {this.closeLightbox} /> ); }